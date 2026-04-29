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April 29, 2026 10:39 AM 56 min read

Transcript: Ashland Q2 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Ashland (NYSE:ASH) held its second-quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/oe5gsqsh/

Summary

Ashland reported second quarter sales of $482 million, a 1% year-over-year increase, with adjusted EBITDA at $98 million, down 9% due to operational disruptions.

Life Sciences segment saw steady demand driven by pharma, while Personal Care experienced strong volume growth in biofunctional actives and microbial protection.

The company updated its fiscal 2026 guidance to reflect sales between $1.835 to $1.87 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $385 to $400 million, citing geopolitical impacts and productivity challenges at Hopewell as key factors.

Operational highlights included completion of Calvert City repairs, ongoing manufacturing optimizations, and strong innovation momentum with new product introductions.

Management emphasized resilience in consumer-focused demand, execution of strategic pricing actions, and continued focus on operational reliability and cost management.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Sandy Klugman (Director of Investor Relations)

Guillermo Novo (Chair and CEO)

William Whitaker (Chief Financial Officer)

Alessandra Fascini

Jim Minicucci (Leader of Personal Care)

Dago Caceres (Leader of Specialty Additives)

William Whitaker (Chief Financial Officer)

Guillermo Novo (Chair and CEO)

OPERATOR

Thank you. At this time we will conduct the question and answer session as a reminder to ask a question, you will need to press Star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. Please stand by while we compile the Q and A roster. Our first question comes from Josh Spector of ubs. Your line is now open.

Josh Spector (Equity Analyst at UBS)

Guillermo Novo (Chair and CEO)

Josh Spector (Equity Analyst at UBS)

Okay, that's helpful. Maybe just quickly within life sciences, I think you noted the downturn you saw in nutrition and talked about customer order timing. I know that's relatively small, but do you have visibility to that coming back? I think most of your comments broadly were demand was more resilient across life science and personal care and that's kind of the maybe one outlier to that dynamic.

Guillermo Novo (Chair and CEO)

Alessandra Fascini

Yeah, just talking a little bit about the non pharma nutrition. So we have had, as we talked about, have had recent wins and the ongoing commercial achievements. It does support the growth that we are projecting for the third and fourth quarter. Josh, it is timing. There was some order timing on Nutrition. But we, we are confident on the winds that we are seeing and the commercial activity. It is just a timing issue but we see improving traction.

Josh Spector (Equity Analyst at UBS)

Okay, thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Lawrence Alexander of Jefferies. Your line is open.

Kevin

Hey, good morning. This is Kevin at Stockholm for Lawrence. Thank you for taking my question.

Guillermo Novo (Chair and CEO)

William Whitaker (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Thank you. Our next question comes from Jeffrey Zukakis of JP Morgan. Your line is open.

Jeffrey Zukakis (Equity Analyst at JP Morgan)

Thanks very much.

William Whitaker (Chief Financial Officer)

Jeffrey Zukakis (Equity Analyst at JP Morgan)

And then in the intermediates and solvents

William Whitaker (Chief Financial Officer)

Alessandra Fascini

William Whitaker (Chief Financial Officer)

Jeffrey Zukakis (Equity Analyst at JP Morgan)

Thank you very much.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Michael Cezanne of Wells Fargo. Your line is now open.

Michael Cezanne (Equity Analyst at Wells Fargo)

Hey, good morning guys. Just curious how you think about 2027.

Guillermo Novo (Chair and CEO)

William Whitaker (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Thank you for your question. Our next question comes from Steven Haynes of Morgan Stanley. Your line is open.

Steven Haynes

William Whitaker (Chief Financial Officer)

Guillermo Novo (Chair and CEO)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Chris Parkinson of WUF Research. Your line is open.

Chris Parkinson (Equity Analyst at WUF Research)

Guillermo Novo (Chair and CEO)

Chris Parkinson (Equity Analyst at WUF Research)

At the same time, it does seem like you're seeing pretty substantial improvements, especially in some of the bio functionals. What are you hearing from customers in terms of the balance of the year? In terms of end market demand, inventory management, it seems like things are back on track. But what is your degree of confidence on that? Jim, you want to comment?

Jim Minicucci (Leader of Personal Care)

Chris Parkinson (Equity Analyst at WUF Research)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you, Chris. Our next question comes from David Bigleiter of Deutsche Bank. Your line is open.

David Bigleiter (Equity Analyst at Deutsche Bank)

Thank you. Good morning, Guillermo. Just on the price cost still in

William Whitaker (Chief Financial Officer)

David Bigleiter (Equity Analyst at Deutsche Bank)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from John Roberts of Mizuho. Your line is open.

John Roberts

Thank you. What's the root engineering cause of the Hopewell ramp up issues? Are you doing something differently there than

William Whitaker (Chief Financial Officer)

John Roberts

Thank you. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Mike Harrison of Seaport Research Partners. Your line is open.

Mike Harrison (Equity Analyst at Seaport Research Partners)

Guillermo Novo (Chair and CEO)

OPERATOR

Thank you, Mike. Our last question comes from John McNulty of BMO. Your line is now open.

John McNulty (Equity Analyst at BMO)

Yeah, thanks for taking my question.

Guillermo Novo (Chair and CEO)

John McNulty (Equity Analyst at BMO)

Thanks very much for the caller.

OPERATOR

Thank you. I am showing no further questions at this time. I would now like to turn it back to the CEO Guerrero Novo for closing remarks.

Guillermo Novo (Chair and CEO)

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