Full Transcript: Markel Group Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.
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View the webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/748073455
Summary
Markel Group reported Q1 2026 operating revenues of $3.6 billion, flat compared to Q1 2025, with adjusted operating income up 4% to $498 million due to improved underwriting performance.
The company emphasized strategic exits from the global reinsurance and Hagerty programs, which impacted gross written premiums but are expected to benefit profitability and return on equity long-term.
Markel Group continues to focus on share repurchases as a primary capital allocation strategy, having reduced its share count by 10% over the past five years, with plans to accelerate this pace.
Management highlighted the importance of operational excellence, particularly through AI and technology advancements, to improve efficiency and underwriting accuracy.
Future outlook remains positive with expectations of continued growth and healthy returns across all business segments, despite current cyclical pressures in certain end markets.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Tom Gaynor (Chief Executive Officer)
Brian Costanzo (Chief Financial Officer)
Simon Wilson (CEO of Insurance Operations and Executive Vice President)
Tom Gaynor (Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you very much Simon. And with that, Bailey, we will now
OPERATOR
open the floor for investor questions. Thank you. We will now begin the question and answer session. To ask a question, you may press Star, then one on your touchtone phone. If you are using speakerphone, please pick up your handset before pressing the keys. To withdraw your question, please press Star, then one again. At this time we will pause momentarily to assemble our roster. The first question comes from Mark Hughes with Truist. Your line is open.
Mark Hughes (Analyst at Truist)
Yeah, thank you very much. A very strong growth in the international insurance business. I think you've talked about professional lines, marine and energy. How sustainable is that? I know you put some new initiatives in place to drive the top line. How do you think about the longevity of that market opportunity?
Tom Gaynor (Chief Executive Officer)
Let's have the man who was running that international insurance business speak to that.
Simon Wilson (CEO of Insurance Operations and Executive Vice President)
Mark Hughes (Analyst at Truist)
Related point, the favorable development international was very strong. Was there, I won't say one timers related to that but was there anything unusual or that you're just seeing good underwriting performance to emerge in that line?
Brian Costanzo (Chief Financial Officer)
Mark Hughes (Analyst at Truist)
Yeah. And then on the other side of the coin GL a lot of talk about kind of re underwriting declines in GL premium in the US can you give us an update on that? How much of that is markets? How much is maybe inflation loss inflation? How much progress have you made on those initiatives and when might that return back to positive growth?
Simon Wilson (CEO of Insurance Operations and Executive Vice President)
Mark Hughes (Analyst at Truist)
And then one more, if I might. You talked about the collateral issue and your potential exposure. Any numbers you can share related to that situation.
Brian Costanzo (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah. I mean, as we sit here today, Mark, you know, we acknowledge we've got a shortfall in the collateral, A lot of work's going into that. You know, weeks ago we engaged an outside actuarial firm to kind of take a look at this for us at another level, get another opinion in the door. We're not going to share a number today or anything forward, but we certainly believe that that is not material to our operations and capital position.
Mark Hughes (Analyst at Truist)
Understood, thank you.
OPERATOR
And your next question comes from the line of Andrew Klingerman with TG Cowan. Your line is open.
Andrew Klingerman (Analyst at TG Cowan)
Hey, good morning gentlemen. I. My first question is around book value per share. It sequentially in the quarter came down to 1553 from 1566 and it was in part due to a loss on the equity portfolio of about $58 million. So I'm wondering now with the S&P 500 year to date up, I think more than 9%, where would that book value be now? You know, assuming that equity gain, could you help out with that in the equity portfolio?
Tom Gaynor (Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah. Andrew, it's Tom. It would be higher. We would have to do mid period calculations on that. But your math would be correct and the number would be higher. That first quarter equity market volatility is something we've had decades of experience, with. It's this normal mark to market stuff. Those changes were unrealized gains and losses, not anything realized.
Andrew Klingerman (Analyst at TG Cowan)
Okay. But I would think materially higher. But anyway, two quick housekeeping ones. One, the $14 million impairment, on an asset manager. Could you clarify what that was? And then on the industrials, 6% revenue growth, but 16% operating income decline due to business mix change. What was that? Business mix change. So two kind of just clarification items.
Tom Gaynor (Chief Executive Officer)
I asked my partner Andrew to chime in as well. On the industrial market, again, almost like the equity market, that's just normal volatility. It's a relatively soft overall GDP kind of environment out there. The K shaped economy that people talk about. Well, we've got both pieces of the case going on out there and I think the economist description of that is real. I ask Andrew to chime in from that point.
Andrew Crowley (President of Markel Ventures and Executive Vice President)
Tom Gaynor (Chief Executive Officer)
Brian Costanzo (Chief Financial Officer)
Andrew Klingerman (Analyst at TG Cowan)
Brian Costanzo (Chief Financial Officer)
Andrew Klingerman (Analyst at TG Cowan)
Got it. And I guess lastly, stock looks like it's trading off about 7% this morning. It looked like, you know, some pretty stellar property I'm sorry, property casualty results a little mixed elsewhere. What do you, what do you, what do you gentlemen think it takes to kind of get the stock moving up
Tom Gaynor (Chief Executive Officer)
north from here performance And I think we've demonstrated a few quarters of doing that and if the market disagrees with the performance that's happening, we'll continue to repurchase shares. And we are price sensitive in our repurchasing. So when things are, when the stock price is going down, we buy more.
OPERATOR
Again. If you have a question, press star in the number one, your next question comes from the line of Andrew Anderson with Jeffries. Your line is open.
Andrew Anderson
Hey, good morning. On the collateral discussion, if I look at some statutory data related to this reinsurance relationship at year end it looked like the collateral relative to the recoverable was near 100%. So I guess my question is has there been some loss development on this relationship or is the collateral shortfall that you're thinking about in a low single digit million range?
Brian Costanzo (Chief Financial Officer)
Mark Hughes (Analyst at Truist)
Okay, thank you. And Simon, I think I heard you mention underlying claim severity, running low double digits. How should we think about your implied reserve margin today and how much conservatism remains embedded in those carried reserves?
Simon Wilson (CEO of Insurance Operations and Executive Vice President)
Brian Costanzo (Chief Financial Officer)
Andrew Anderson
Point great. Thank you for the answers.
Mark Hughes (Analyst at Truist)
Your next question comes from the line of Mark Hughes with Truist. Your line is open.
Tom Gaynor (Chief Executive Officer)
Mark Hughes (Analyst at Truist)
Thank you for that, Tom. Appreciate it.
OPERATOR
Thank you. This concludes our question and answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Tom Gaynor for any closing remarks.
Tom Gaynor (Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you very much. We appreciate your participation. We look forward to catching up with you. We've got the reunion coming up on May 20th here in Richmond. We'd love to see you there. It's a wonderful way to instead of hearing from three or four of us to hear from hundreds, if not thousands. So we would love to see you here in Richmond on May 20 for our annual meeting, which we call the reunion. Thank you.
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