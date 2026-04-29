Full Transcript: Apollo Comml Real Est Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Apollo Comml Real Est (NYSE:ARI) reported first-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

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The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/yw7ihdnf/

Summary

Apollo Comml Real Est completed the sale of its $9 billion loan portfolio to Athene, resulting in $1.3 billion in cash and four REO assets valued at approximately $900 million.

The company is evaluating new commercial real estate strategies to enhance stockholder returns and expects to update on this in the coming months.

First quarter 2026 net income was $23 million or $0.16 per diluted share, with distributable earnings of $31 million or $0.22 per diluted share.

The company's net interest income decreased slightly year-over-year, with interest expense rising due to higher secured debt balances.

Apollo Comml Real Est repurchased 6.8 million shares year-to-date, contributing to a $0.07 increase in book value per share.

The Board has authorized a new $150 million share repurchase program, with book value per share at $12.01 as of March 31, 2026.

The company anticipates paying a quarterly dividend with an 8% annualized yield on book value per share, subject to Board approval.

Apollo Comml Real Est is considering various asset classes for strategic investment but is cautious about market conditions and interest rates.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Stuart Rothstein (Chief Executive Officer)

Anastasia Maronova (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. As a reminder to ask a question, please press star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. One moment for questions. Our first question comes from Jay Dramani with kbw. You may proceed.

Jay Dramani

Thank you very much. Could you comment on the rationale to be buying back stock at this point in advance of of the strategic review? You know, it's reasonable to expect that capital could be needed to consummate an acquisition or some transaction. And so I'm just curious about your thoughts on that.

Stuart Rothstein (Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah, I think from our perspective, Jade, look, we obviously, in light of the sale and what's left in the portfolio, have significant confidence in where the book value per share is today. And as we think about using some amount of capital to buy back stock, I would say the amount that we're using to buy back stock is not material as we think about having any impact on our options to do something strategically with the remaining capital in the vehicle.

Jay Dramani

Thank you very much. And then regarding the strategic review, just wondering if you could comment on asset classes or give any broad, you know, commentary as to how your thinking is evolving. Notice that Blackstone is planning to IPO a data center REIT and wondering if that type of construction could be similar to something you might explore.

Stuart Rothstein (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from rick Shane with JPMorgan. You may proceed.

Rick Shane (Equity Analyst)

Anastasia Maronova (Chief Financial Officer)

Rick Shane (Equity Analyst)

And is the REIT test based upon the average over the quarter or is it actually based simply on 630? So can you, do you have flexibility intra quarter and then can be in compliance at the very end of the quarter to meet your obligations?

Anastasia Maronova (Chief Financial Officer)

Technically the asset test is as of the quarter end. There is also an income test which is on an annual basis. Got it. Okay, thank you. And what about leverage on any of those different classes? No leverage as we envision today.

Stuart Rothstein (Chief Executive Officer)

I mean to be simple, it's not about return, Rick, it's about making sure the cash is there. If we go down any of the strategic paths we're considering, we don't want to put any of the capital at risk today for market movements that sometimes occur. Understood. Thank you very much guys.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And as a reminder to ask a question, please press Star one one on your telephone. Our next question comes from Jade Rahmani with kbw. You may proceed.

Jay Dramani

Stuart Rothstein (Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah, nothing set in stone today, Jade. But I think more likely the latter, which would be we'd want to give ourselves the time to make sure we maximize the value of each of the four REO assets and that is probably more likely a some form of liquidating trust as opposed to just a bulk sale which might have some sort of discount attached to it.

Jay Dramani

And then if I could ask a follow up just broadly about the macro picture with the tenure today now at 4.4% and the mortgage REITs down 3 to 5% today, including ARI, which had a unsurprising quarter, in fact a positive quarter. So what are your thoughts about the interest rate outlook and how that might complicate either the strategic review or equity return calculations in real estate?

Stuart Rothstein (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. I would now like to turn the call back over to Stuart Rothstein for any closing remarks.

Stuart Rothstein (Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you operator, and as always, myself, Anastasia, Hillary are around if people have follow up questions after the call. Thank you.