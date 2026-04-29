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April 29, 2026 10:30 AM 1 min read

If You Invested $100 In Adobe Stock 20 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.55% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.32%. Currently, Adobe has a market capitalization of $97.38 billion.

Buying $100 In ADBE: If an investor had bought $100 of ADBE stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $702.82 today based on a price of $240.93 for ADBE at the time of writing.

Adobe's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

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