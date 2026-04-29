UMB Financial Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Wednesday. Read the complete transcript below.
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Summary
UMB Financial reported a strong quarter with results surpassing expectations, including a 10.8% annualized loan growth and a 9 basis point core margin expansion.
The company emphasized its minimal exposure to the private credit industry, with less than 1% of loans to private credit funds and additional disclosures provided for clarity.
Fee income showed strong performance, particularly in corporate trusts, investment banking, and fund services, contributing to positive operating leverage.
Capital levels improved with a common equity tier 1 ratio increase to 11.1%, and the company executed share repurchases while maintaining a focus on organic growth.
Management expressed confidence in maintaining positive operating leverage throughout 2026 and highlighted strong momentum in newer markets and robust loan pipelines.
Full Transcript
Kay Gregory (Investor Relations)
Mariner Kemper (Chairman and CEO)
Ram
Rebecca (Conference Operator)
At this time I would like to remind everyone, in order to ask a question, press star, then the number one on your telephone keypad. We'll pause for just a moment to compile the Q and A roster. Your first question comes from the line of John Ostrom, with RBC Capital Markets. Your line is open.
John Ostrom (Equity Analyst)
Good morning everyone. Hey, good morning. Maybe Mariner or Jim for you guys on the pipelines. Good number, the 2.3 billion. Maybe it's a little seasonality in there, but do you expect that to continue to grow from here? And you flagged this in the release, but have you seen any impact on pipelines from some of the geopolitical risks or higher energy costs?
Mariner Kemper (Chairman and CEO)
Jim
The only thing I would add is it's continues to be strong and it's from cross section from all markets.
John Ostrom (Equity Analyst)
Yeah. Okay. And then anything on the payoffs and pay downs slowing? I know that that number jumps around, but it was a pretty big step down in the quarter and I guess. Is there anything you would flag on that?
Mariner Kemper (Chairman and CEO)
John Ostrom (Equity Analyst)
So. Okay. All right, thank you very much. Appreciate it.
Mariner Kemper (Chairman and CEO)
Thanks, John.
Rebecca (Conference Operator)
Your next question comes from the line of Jared Shaw with Barclays. Your line is open.
Mariner Kemper (Chairman and CEO)
Thank you. Good morning. Morning, Jared.
Jared Shaw (Equity Analyst)
Hey, just, you know, looking at the fee income lines, you had some really good strength there this quarter. How should we think about fee income for the going out for the year and for the second quarter? You know, sort of building off of what we saw this quarter.
Mariner Kemper (Chairman and CEO)
Jared Shaw (Equity Analyst)
at the time of the the Heartland deal, you talked about the opportunity of corporate trust and some of those new markets Are you seeing any, any activity there yet or is that still more in the, in the future as you build out those, those markets and capabilities?
Mariner Kemper (Chairman and CEO)
Jim
You know, it helps. This is Jim, Jared. We, in what manner just mentioned we've continued to add to the team in all markets. So we look for that to do
Jared Shaw (Equity Analyst)
nothing but grow in the heartland markets that we inherited.
Mariner Kemper (Chairman and CEO)
Jared Shaw (Equity Analyst)
Thanks, Jared.
Rebecca (Conference Operator)
Your next question comes to the line of Brandon Nosel with Hovey Group, your line is open.
Brandon Nosel (Equity Analyst)
Hey, good morning everybody. Hope you're doing well. Good morning. Maybe just kicking off here on capital. Any early read on the updated capital rules overall and then specifically how it ties into how you think about 100 billion and maybe pair that alongside, you know, the increased activity we saw in the buyback this quarter.
Mariner Kemper (Chairman and CEO)
Brandon Nosel (Equity Analyst)
Okay, all right, fantastic. Maybe pivoting to more of a top level question on just the overall return profile. You know, pretty meaningful step up in ROA over the past couple of quarters. And I get that things can move around, you know, period, period. But just conceptually are we at a level that you can more or less maintain going forward or there environmental pressures that kind of ease that somewhat.
Mariner Kemper (Chairman and CEO)
We expect to continue to perform at Rahm. I don't know if you any other color.
Ram
Mariner Kemper (Chairman and CEO)
Brandon Nosel (Equity Analyst)
Okay, fantastic. Thanks for taking my questions.
Mariner Kemper (Chairman and CEO)
Thanks Brendan.
Rebecca (Conference Operator)
Your next question comes to the line of Casey Hare with Autonomous Research. Your line is open.
Casey Hare (Equity Analyst)
Yeah, great, thanks. Good morning guys. Wanted to touch on the, on the NIM outlook from the loan yield side of things. Just where, where are new money yields versus that, that 652 level in the,
Ram
Casey Hare (Equity Analyst)
Okay, great. Yeah, yeah. Understand the core and then apologies if I missed this on the expenses. Very good discipline here in the first quarter. Just I guess some color on, on what drove that, that 10 million of, of surprise versus your guidance. And you know with the guide being up in the second quarter, what are
Ram
Casey Hare (Equity Analyst)
Gotcha. Thank you.
Mariner Kemper (Chairman and CEO)
Thanks, Casey.
Rebecca (Conference Operator)
Your next question comes from the line of Janet Whitley with TD Cowell. Your line is open.
Janet Whitley (Equity Analyst)
Mariner Kemper (Chairman and CEO)
Janet Whitley (Equity Analyst)
Mariner Kemper (Chairman and CEO)
Janet Whitley (Equity Analyst)
Got it. Thanks for all the color.
Rebecca (Conference Operator)
Thanks, Janet.
Nathan Race (Equity Analyst)
Mariner Kemper (Chairman and CEO)
Nathan Race (Equity Analyst)
Understood. That makes sense. And maybe a bigger picture question for you. You know, it seems like to your point, you're kind of firing all cylinders. There's good opportunities to grow, share across each vertical and line of business. You know, are there any segments or businesses where, you know, you're. That's not working, where you're seeing opportunities for greater efficiency or operational improvement going forward?
Mariner Kemper (Chairman and CEO)
Nathan Race (Equity Analyst)
the go to, you know, bank with the team that's in place and has deep pipelines. Okay, great. I appreciate all the color. Thanks, Mariner.
Mariner Kemper (Chairman and CEO)
Thanks, Nate.
Rebecca (Conference Operator)
Your next question comes from the line of Brian Wilsky with Morgan Stanley. Your line is open.
Brian Wilsky (Equity Analyst)
Hi, good morning, Brian. Just wanted to follow up on the core net interest margin guidance for the second quarter. Ram, you mentioned that new loan growth is accretive to core loan yields. You talked about the fixed rate asset repricing. Can you just elaborate on some of the puts and takes and any headwinds that keep core nim stable in 2Q as opposed to up?
Ram
Brian Wilsky (Equity Analyst)
money yields and fixed assets repricing stable with the opportunity of outperformance on demand deposit. And again, I say opportunity, so that's a possibility for us. Otherwise it would be stable.
Mariner Kemper (Chairman and CEO)
Right, Got it. Yeah. Really appreciate that color. And then maybe just on the deposit side, you had really strong growth this quarter in the corporate trust deposits. Can you just remind us of some of the drivers for that business? I know UMB has an aviation business. You have a relatively new CLO business. Can you sort of just talk about what's working there and what the environment is right now for corporate trust? Thanks.
Jim
Brian Wilsky (Equity Analyst)
Really appreciate. Yep. We're number two and number three in the country by a number of issues now. And, you know, our coastal offices are relatively new, so I think there's a huge Runway for what we're able to do out of Orange county and New York, up and down the coast.
Rebecca (Conference Operator)
Got it. Really appreciate all the color and thank you for taking my questions.
Chris McGreedy (Equity Analyst)
Thank you, Brian. Your next question comes to the line of Chris McGreedy with KBW. Your line is open. Oh, great. Morning, Chris. Ron.
Ram
I appreciate the commitment to operating leverage this year. You think about the moving pieces over the medium term, you've got the accretion rundown, but it feels like this model is capable of operating leverage for the foreseeable future, I guess. Any response to that?
Rebecca (Conference Operator)
Brian
That way we judge ourselves on operating leverage. We think that's the way to think about it. So every dollar spent should have positive leverage and how we operate the business.
Mariner Kemper (Chairman and CEO)
And as a follow up, is there anything magic about the 50% efficiency? I mean, you're kind of in the low 50s today, kind of balancing the need for investments, the benefits from AI and that dynamic. Is there anything magic about 50?
Brian
Mariner Kemper (Chairman and CEO)
Thanks, Chris. Again, if you would like to ask a question, press Star one on your telephone keypad. Your next question comes from the line of Brian forum with Truist. Your line is open. Hey, good morning, Mariner. I definitely, definitely appreciate you led with anyone not using technology to get better needs to be examined.
Brian
But I thought it was interesting you, I think you said AI is overused or overhyped or can you just expand a little bit on where you think AI for banks it's a little too much.
Mariner Kemper (Chairman and CEO)
Rebecca (Conference Operator)
Sam
need to do that, no desire to do that.
E
G
So that's another really important one.
E
We don't really want to do a deal where every next dollar we lend out has to be from acquired deposits. So we love the idea of an institution that is leverageable, that has deposits that we can put to use. And because we have a deposit, we have the asset generating machine and we don't want to put that under pressure.
G
So those are kind of the general themes.
E
That's opal, that is.
I
Thank you so much.
B
I will now turn the call back over to management for closing remarks.
E
Well, thank you everybody. As always, we love your interest in
G
our company and the time spend to
E
get to know us better. I Hope that page 31 helped dispel
G
some of the misguided understanding of what the private credit stuff means to us. You know, less than 1% of our loans, et cetera. And that we have, you know, a very long track record of being lenders that do the same thing across every asset class. You know, we lend the same way
E
no matter what we're lending into.
G
And we've got a very long track record which you can see on 42 and 22 is where the quality, the intersection growth on 42 and quality on 22. It is what we like to define as rarefied air that we live in. And you know, we've got a long tenure team and a great track record. So I just point you to our track record, I guess as you think about those issues. And we're very excited about what lays ahead and we appreciate your interest.
C
Thank you, Mariner. And as always, if you have follow up questions, you can reach us at 816-860-7106. Thank you,
B
ladies and gentlemen. That concludes today's call. Thank you all for joining. You may now disconnect.
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