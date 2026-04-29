UMB Financial Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer Follow

Please go ahead Good morning and welcome to our first quarter 2026 call. Mariner Kemper, chairman and CEO and Ram Shankar, CFO will share a few comments about our results. Then we'll open the call for questions from Equity Research analysts. Jim Ryan, President of the holding company and CEO of UMB bank along with Tom Terry, Chief Credit Officer, will be available for the question and answer session. Before we begin, let me remind you that today's presentation contains forward looking statements, including the discussion of future financial and operating results as well as other opportunities Management foresees. Forward looking statements and any pro forma metrics are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties as outlined in our SEC filings and summarized in our presentation on slide 50. Actual results may differ from those set forth in forward looking statements which speak only as of today. We undertake no obligation to update them except to the extent required by securities laws. Presentation materials are available online at investorrelations.umb.com and include reconciliations of non GAAP financial measures. All per share metrics refer to common shares and are on a diluted share basis. Now I'll turn the call over to Mariner Kemper.

Thank you Kay and good morning. Everyone will share some brief comments, then open it up for questions. We reported another strong quarter with results well ahead of expectations. We had 10.8% linked quarter annualized loan growth boosted by 2.3 billion in gross production, 9 basis points of core margin expansion driven by a 24 basis point decrease in the cost of interest bearing deposits, High quality credit metrics including 19 basis points of net charge off provision of 27 million driven mostly by the 1.4 billion increase in period end loan balances and finally continued momentum in our fee businesses with strong contributions from corporate trusts, investment banking and fund services where assets under administration increased nearly 20 billion from the prior quarter and stands at 565 billion. I'll let Ram get into more detail around our results in a moment, but First, I'd like to address some of the headlines around the private credit industry which appear to exaggerate exposures and risks at regional banks. Private credit has been around for years and has been and will continue to be an important part of capital formation on a global basis. We have heard some concern that due to our varied lines of business we may have some outsized exposures and could impact our performance. The fact is that we have negligible exposure to the private credit industry and what exposure we do have is to high quality and experienced operators that have diversified holdings, strong credit structures and low leverage at the fund level, all underwritten to low loan to value metrics. We are proud to partner with a few of the strongest players by providing asset servicing solutions to their funds. This quarter we've added additional disclosures to our IR deck to explain what private credit means to us and more importantly, what it doesn't. First on slide 31 we have outlined our total NDFI lending exposure, providing additional color to the standard call report categories. As you can see, our total NDFI exposure is 2.6 billion, or just 6.6% of total loans. Within that total, approximately 300 million or less than 1% of the loans are to private credit funds. Further, a third of those loans are subscription lines which carry an even lower level of risk. As I noted earlier, these private credit funds are primarily secured by diversified holdings of senior secured loans, have strong borrowing bases, minimal exposure to at risk industries, low leverage, and they have continued to see strong gross inflows. Just under 1 billion of our NDFI loans are to private equity funds with the largest portion of these being subscription lines, also known as capital call lines. As you can see from the definition Included on page 31, subscription lines inherently carry even lower risk to lenders as they are short term lines that are repaid with funds received from on capital calls made to investors who are contractually obligated to contribute the capital to the fund upon request. The slide gives other detail and characteristics of our high quality portfolio, including the fact that over 98% of NDFI balances are pass rated. As you have heard us say before, lending to NDFIs is not a new phenomenon and has long been a part of our CNI portfolio with minimal historic losses. Turning to our fee income exposure to private credit funds, we've added some additional detail on asset servicing and custody. Slide on page 36 approximately 43 billion of our more than 565 billion in assets under administration is related to private credit, representing just 7.6% of the total. More significantly, the AUA High private credit fund increased nearly 5% from the end of the prior quarter. The related annual fee income totaled approximately 13 million, or just 1.6% of annualized first quarter fee income and similarly, any deposit impact from these funds is immaterial. Moving on, our capital levels continue to build with March 31st common equity tier 1 ratio of 11.1, a 20 basis point improvement from December. While our capital priorities remain the same with organic growth at the top of our list, our board approved an increased share repurchase authorization and as you can see in our earnings release, we opportunistically repurchased approximately 178,000 shares in March. We will continue to remain opportunistic in the second quarter. Finally, our results this quarter drove positive operating leverage of 6.4% on a linked quarter basis, a 155 basis point improvement in operating rotce, and an operating efficiency ratio of 47.6%. We continue to expect positive operating leverage for the full year of 2026, even with the impact of lower expected contractual accretion benefits. I'm extremely pleased with the performance of our newer markets and I'm excited to continue the momentum throughout the remainder of this year. And now I'll turn it over to RAM for some additional detail on the drivers of our first quarter results.

Ram thank you mariner the first quarter included $51 million in net interest income from purchase accounting adjustments, 15.1 million of which was related to accelerated accretion from early payoffs of acquired loans. The benefit to net interest margin from total accretion was approximately 33 basis points. On slide 10 is the projected contractual accretion, which is estimated at approximately 71 million for the remainder of 2026 and 79 million for 2027. These totals do not include any estimates for accelerated payoffs. Slides 12 and 13 include some key highlights and drivers of our quarter over quarter variances. Non interest income for the quarter was 204.8 million, an increase of 6.4 million or 3.2%. Drivers included strong performance from both fund services and corporate trusts, increased deposit service charges and investment banking revenue where municipal trading income increased by 39% from fourth quarter levels. Within the other income category, we had 5.9 million in non recurring gains on previously charged off HTLF loans, a variance of 5.4 million from the fourth quarter. And we had a $3.8 million decline in coli income, which has a similar offset in reduced deferred compensation expense adjusting for investment gains, the non recurring items I noted and mark to market on coli. Our fee income for the first quarter was approximately 198 million. On the expense side we had just 4.4 million in merger related costs compared to elevated levels in the prior quarter when the largest portion of contract termination and conversion expenses were recognized. Excluding the impact of one time costs, operating non interest expense was 375.4 million, a reduction of 4.2% compared to the fourth quarter. Largest drivers included a reduction of 5.9 million in salaries and benefits, expense related to lower bonus and commissions accruals following strong fourth quarter performance and a 3.9 million reduction in deferred compensation expense partially offset by seasonal increases in payroll taxes, insurance and 401k expense. Compared to the guidance I provided last quarter, the favorability in expenses was driven by timing of marketing and other spend sooner than expected synergies realized on contract terminations and deferred compensation expense. Looking ahead, we would expect second quarter operating expense to be in line with the current consensus expectations of 383 million doll. The increase from first quarter primarily reflects one additional salary day as well as the impact of our merit cycle that went into effect in April. Turning to the balance sheet, driving the 10.8% annualized growth that Mariner mentioned was 22% annualized growth in average C and I balances led by strong activity in Texas. Other regions including California, St. Louis, Colorado and Utah posted double digit quarterly growth. It's great to see the momentum building in several of our acquired regions along with Utah where we opened our first fiscal bank location in December. Our pipeline remains strong heading into the second quarter. Average deposits as shown on slide 25 were essentially flat in the first quarter as the 10.4% linked quarter annualized increase in DDAs was largely offset by lower interest bearing deposit balances. We added a metric this quarter that adds customer repurchase agreement balances which are deposit surrogates. Average customer funding increased 702 million or 1.2% from the prior quarter and 4.8% on a linked quarter annualized basis. This balance remix coupled with the residual impact of the rate cuts in the fourth quarter drove our cost of total deposits down by 19 basis points to 2.06% while cost of interest bearing deposits declined by 24 basis points to 2.79%. We realized a blended beta of 70% on total deposits for the quarter driven by favorable mix shift as well as continued outperformance for pricing on our soft index deposits. Reported net interest margin for the first quarter was 3.38% excluding the 33 basis points contribution from purchase accounting adjustments. Core margin was 3.05% increasing 9 basis points sequentially. The primary drivers of the linked quarter increase in core net interest margin included benefits of a favorable deposit mix shift and repricing of deposits following the reduction in short term interest rates and the positive impact of day count in the quarter, partially offset by loan repricing and lower loan fees and the impact of liquidity balances and a lower benefit from free funds relative to the first quarter adjusted margin of 3.05% that excludes accretion. We expect second quarter margin to be relatively flat as the benefits from fixed asset repricing are offset by day effect and stable deposit costs and mix shift. I will add my typical caveat that actual margin and net interest income will depend on the levels of DDA growth and excess liquidity, any SOFR movements and mix shift within the lending and funding portfolios. Finally, our effective tax rate was 21.1% for the first quarter compared to 20.3 for the fourth quarter. Looking ahead, our tax rate is expected to be between 20 and 22% for 2026. Now I'll turn it back over to the operator to begin the question and answer session.

I'll take that first, Jim, feel free to add anything. You know, I think this, this is a good news story that I don't really have anything new to tell you. You know, from being in this seat for 22 years. It's the same thing every quarter for 22 years, which is, you know, the next quarter looks pretty good and it's not seasonal at all. And we continue to book loans based on our strategy, bottoms up capability, capacity of the officer, market share opportunity in the markets that we're in and in the verticals we're in and there is a very long Runway for us across our entire footprint, including some new very big markets like California, anything.

No, actually I would say that the anticipated payoffs and pay downs in the first quarter actually materialized. So we expected to happen happen and it can kind of bump around the reality of it as we look forward. If you know we're going to be higher for longer instead of seeing rates come down, we're not likely to see as much payoff pay down for the rest of the year. If that's going to be the case, which seems to be, you know, the prevailing thought that we're probably sticking where we are. If not, maybe. Well, we'll just say we don't see, we don't anticipate any rates coming down anytime soon.

Yeah, I mean, you know, we like, we don't really get like I can't give you any guidance on expectations for growth and fee income other than to point, you know, backwards. We continue to expect the same kind of performance from the team and the pipelines across all those businesses remain very strong to include the two that drive it really for our business and have for some time, which would be fun services and corporate trust. And then the addition. We've been giving you a little color over the last couple years of the success we've had with our private investment group and we expect to continue to see exits and successes periodically there as well. So yeah, I mean expectations continue to be without giving you any specific guidance, you know, as strong as they have been, pipelines are good activity, strong. We're taking share across the board in all those businesses on the, you know,

Yeah, I think what we intended, the message intended with that is that Corp Trust is a very local business and it's a brand business. I think the brand extension having offices and signs and visibility across California and other places and you know, places for lawyers to meet together in offices and things like that, you know, is brand extension and pushes the business further hard really to point directly towards, you know, Heartland specifically. But we know that that brand extension with those locations and stuff is, you know, helpful. And we've also done a list out, you know, we talked about that, I think last quarter Wilmington Trust in California. And so I would say it's, I call it mostly brand extension.

Okay, thanks. And then if I could just follow up on the deposits, you know, Rami had called out sort of the impact to NIM from potential deposit mix shift in TDA growth. You know, if we look at average TDAs versus end of period, you know, it feels like there could be some good growth built in there. How should we think about so that, that DDA balance growing from here or is there just sort of a lot of quarter end variability? I, I, so I'm going to take that, Ron can jump in and after me. But I, I think as we've said many times, there's a couple dynamics for us. Oftentimes we, we try to guide you to thinking about averages rather than point in time. And that's because of a lot of the episodic nature of the all of our institutional businesses and some of our larger corporate business with things such as dividends and tax payments and all those kinds of things that can happen from quarter to quarter. So that's true. But also I mentioned a moment ago picking up Wilmington Trust's team in California, adding team members across the country in our New York office and our LA office, et cetera, in corporate trust and the momentum we have of fund services, the addition of more clients in between those episodes allows the base to grow over time. So the expectation without knowing is that that DDA baseline grows over time due to all the success and momentum we have client acquisition that takes place in between those episodes. Okay, thank you.

Yeah, I'll take this. And just as a bigger preliminary read, it's a net positive for us. Obviously a lot of relief from risk weighted assets. We're still studying it on, you know, going from 100 to 95 on some of the commercial relations relationships and LTV based assignments on residential mortgages. And the negative is just the inclusion of aoci. So I still think it's a net positive for us in terms of what it means to our CET1, our total capital ratios that I would just add with that additional heartland and, and how efficient we become. We're accreting capital very quickly on top of all that. So it's, it's just a beautiful position to be in. We're in a position to have likely more flexibility with capital. All of the things that RAM just said, along with our ability to accrete and grow capital is going to give us flexibility as we look into getting closer to 100. So we feel well positioned. And then again, we also believe because of the quality of our assets, we benefit from likely being able to support lower levels of capital than our peers anyway, long term.

Yeah, we don't give long term guidance on our growth targets. But you know, even if you exclude some of the purchase accounting things that go through our income statement, if you exclude that our performance has been increasing because of strong operating leverage, good balance sheet growth, good margin trajectory. So we feel pretty good about it. And then just to add to your previous question on capital, we still have almost $600 million of pre tax accretion left to take through our income statement for the next two, three years.

So that's $6 of EPS and close to 100 basis points of capital. So that's on top of the regular outperformance that we see in our legacy operations before all the purchase accounting benefits. So we're pretty excited. So it's the denominator that's growing at a fast clip. And so that's why you saw what we did this quarter including doing some buybacks before our quiet period ended up. Obviously we had $1.4 billion of loan growth and you heard the comments about the pipeline looking pretty strong. And then we will be more opportunistic about looking at our dividend and other opportunities. I would also just add as a reminder, one of the reasons we did Heartland was to gain strength in our resale business which we've doubled our branch network, double our granular low cost deposits and that is a really nice leverage point going forward for us. You know our retail business was, was a bit more of a drag on those profitability metrics and that has gotten a lot more efficient and we expect it to continue to do, do so as it grows. As it grows.

in the first quarter. So you got to look at our loan yields excluding the accretion. Right. So if you look at one of our pages we show that the loan yields are close to just 6%. Under 6% if you exclude the accretion benefit from loans. And for the first quarter our production yields are somewhere between six and six and a quarter. So they are pretty accretive on new money coming in. And then there's the whole fixed asset repricing that happens within the loan portfolio as well. We have close to $3 billion of loans that have you know, sub 5% rates that are repricing higher in today's environment.

some of the drivers there? Because I think there were some seasonal roll off in two care. So just a little color on what's going on with the expenses. Yeah, some of it was just. I explained it in my prepared comments but I'll repeat it. Some of it was just timing of when we expected some of the marketing spend to happen. So that didn't happen as I had anticipated in the first quarter when I gave my guidance. The other one is we also did a great job doing the expense saves from some of the contract terminations so they happened sooner than what would be expected. That was part of our 385 to 390 guidance that I gave quarter and then the step up in the second quarter is one more day and then it's the merit cycle that goes into effect in April for, for our associate base. So Those are the two drivers that take 375. We also had an expense credit, if you will, of 3 million from our deferred comp. So if you add that our first quarter baseline is more like 378 and what I guided to is about 383, that assumes a step up because of the merit cycle and one more day.

Good morning. Morning, Janet. On deposits, I want to better understand the reason for the decline or the muted deposit growth in the quarter. I thought one Q was there's a seasonal public fund inflows and even if I look at it on an average basis on page 25, I see commercial balances decline, although other parts have been growing. So just wanted to see whether this is just timing or seasonality or whether there was something else that attributes to somewhat muted deposit growth for the quarter.

Yeah, thanks, Shane. I tried to address that a moment ago. You know, it's complex. So I get it. We have so many lines of business that, you know, make, make it harder to understand the real. So well we, what we like how we like to describe it for you is that you need to think about it on average as a set of point in time anyway, in general and that we have a lot of episodic stuff that goes through a lot of those business lines that you see on that page that 36, 35, 25, 25 on 25. Most of those businesses other than public funds is a seasonal deal. So that's a drawdown in the quarter because of tax payments and such. The rest of them are more episodic. And so that's why you have to think about averages. And I also like to point to 42 because you really need to think about what's happening to our deposits over time. Not even just averages for a single quarter. We have a very long term track record of adding clients. So in between on a Quarter to quarter basis. You can see tax payments and dividend payments and putting money to work and all those kinds of things that can kind of bump things around a little bit. But you really need to think about kind of multiple linked quarters and kind of year over year growth and what we're able to do as a company. And that's the way I think about it. That's why I would like to think you all should think about it. What is our long term ability to grow deposits and we have an exceptional deposit generating machine. And so that's the way I would look at it. And so there's nothing, I guess where I would end with is there's nothing to pick up from at the end of the quarter. It's just business as usual business activity. Client count is good. Client count is growing. Nothing to read into with, with those numbers. It was not in a nutshell, we did not lose any business yet.

Great, thanks for the color. And you've already touched on it earlier on total fees and really appreciate all the color you gave on the private credit exposure on slide 36. So this means that your at least from either deposit or for the fee perspective on the trusted security processing fees which have been growing at a very strong pace, you're not seeing any disruption to that flow and the trajectory of that line item should just be continued growth since you're not really seeing any outflows on AUA and the fee income side of the business. Is that the fair way to put it?

Yeah, that's absolutely correct. And you know, one of the things I think is really important to note about this business for us is from time to time investors will ask, oh, you know, I'm going to take you down a little history. You know, Lane here for a second. There was a time when hedge funds were leading the way. And as you're all aware, hedge funds became out of favor. And during that same time we got the same set of questions, oh, what's going to happen to your assets on our under administration as hedge fund, the hedge fund business slides away. Well, the answer to that is private investing is still leading the way. And so with our business, basically as you go from hedge funds to private equity and within private equity intervals come out and that's a popular vehicle, then private credit comes along and then private credit has, you know, this, this conversation that's taking place with private credit, it doesn't mean all this money goes to public investing. It means it redistributes back through the other verticals within private investing. So we are the benefit beneficiary regardless as that money moves around within the private investing universe. So we have benefited handsomely over time regardless of which one of those verticals is accumulating capital costs.

Your next question comes the line of Nathan Race with Piper Sandler. Your line is open. Good morning everyone. Thanks for taking questions. Just going back to the capital discussion, you know, to your earlier points. You're generating a lot of capital internally just given the profitability profile and you obviously, you know, eclipse your CET1 target this quarter. And you know, just given that, you know, the capital is building at such strong clips even with double digit balance sheet growth. How are you guys thinking about, you know, using the buyback authorization as more of a kind of a continuous tool to manage excess capital? I know it's been more episodic in the past, but you know, just curious how you're thinking about, you know, buybacks as more of a kind of consistent component. Texas Capital Management.

Yeah, I would, I would, I'm going to repeat myself here. Sorry Nathan. We, we, we have a, a long, a long tested philosophy around that which is as long as we're able to do what we've been able to do and expect to continue to do the first and highest best use of our capital to put it into loans and we're very successful at it. We don't see that, you know, fading away. We've got an excellent team, a big deep pipeline. We've got long tenured associates. You know, we big new markets to pursue having lots of success, you know, really across the board. Wisconsin for us is on fire. Minneapolis is really turned on. California is doing great. New Mexico. I mean I could go on and on. So the new markets are really performing. We're kind of early days getting the benefit out of the new market. So I think they're not even operating at their highest level. So first and foremost loans and then it's sort of the combination of the other capital use is based on very lots of variables. Right. What, what's, what, how's our currency trading within all the other currencies and what's going on in the economy? M A, you know, we, we still think it makes sense for us to tuck in acquisitions that, that meet our, you know, tests for low cost granular under levered deposits, you know, well run smaller banks that fit into, into the markets we're already operating in so that you know, that fits, that's investing in the business. So that would probably be next and then and then the next two on the list are going to be buybacks and dividends. And, and we'll be opportunistic on the. As we have been. We'll be opportunistic on the buyback side. And our expectation on the dividend side is that you, us investors should expect, as long as we're performing, that you should see an increase in our dividend every year. So that's, you know, that's the way I think about it is, you know, we're first going to be thinking about investing in our business and then think about buybacks.

Yeah, I mean, well, first of all, anybody who's not trying to leverage technology to make their business more efficient should have their heads examined. So we're all, we're always looking at ways to do, do to operate better, and machine learning is being deployed across the whole organization. Get smarter, better, faster, bolder, you know, so we're deploying that as we always have. So, you know, you know, I think AI is sort of a overused, misused term for basically being smart, using technology to make your business better. But so we're looking ways for ways to do that all the time. And I think you'll see us do that today successfully going forward. Otherwise, I would say, really, it's just, you know, making sure the sales force is, is, you know, has everything they need and we're staying out of the way and letting our exceptional, tenured team of, you know, investment business folks get out there and build our business. I mean, I think we have a really tremendous opportunity at the company to sort of take the feel of local, national. So we've been using that term. We really think we can take local national, you know, from Illinois to California and from Milwaukee and Twin Cities all the way down to New Mexico and all throughout Texas. We think we can kind of be

Yeah, it's just the incremental cost of deposits relative to what we can make on the asset side. Right. So if you look at our cost of interest bearing deposits in the last quarter was about 280. You know, we have, as Meredith said, we have very diversified funding mix and you know, it depends on where it comes from, whether it comes from DDAs or some other vertical. So our interest bearing cost or cost deposits can vary from one quarter to another quarter depending on where it's coming from. So there are no, no headwinds in that. In that regard, I think it's the absence of tailwinds that we had with rate cuts. Our internal view is, you know, there might be one rate cut maybe later this year, maybe not. So there are no more tailwinds from that standpoint that benefit our beta. So neutral. Neutral. As I said, we expect our deposit cost to be stable and some accretion on the lending side because of new

Well, thank you. Well, it sounds like you could. Yeah, so. Yeah, exactly. The aviation business is on, you know, hitting on all cylinders. We have certainly our CLO business is firing up really well on a national basis. So lots of opportunity there. You know, infrastructure spending is finally happening on a national basis. So our offices in the coast have really started to pick up. You know, we did this lift out we talked about a couple times on the call already, which is allowing for. So there's a big list on the infrastructure side, you know, and so it's really, I would say across all those verticals and to your point, there are a couple of relatively new verticals. And I don't know if Jim, you want to add anything to it. It's just really great. Thank you. I think you, Kevin. It's really. It's also across the board, more of what we've always been doing.

Yeah, I mean, that's why even last time, and Marin has said it this time as well. Right. Whether there's more private investment gains or less private investment gains, whether there's more accretion or less accretion, Our job is to maintain positive operating leverage as we build scale. Some of our strategic pillars are about building scale in each of the markets. And we're doing that very selectively. And then, you know, we're being more profitable as we grow into our size as well. So definitely this is not an environmental thing. This is always, you know, we want to weather all economic environments and achieve positive operating leverage.

I would say absolutely nothing magic about 50. As a matter of fact, we're. We feel like we're doing really well where we are, given the mix of business. You know, being, being. Being at 47. Where we are right now is, is like a, A, A top, top of class number for just a net interest margin shop. And so you. We're able to perform at 47% with all of our institutional businesses layered on top of that. We feel pretty dang good about that. So, no, I think there's nothing matching about 50.

No, no, not too much. No, that's not what I meant. I, what I said was I think the term is overused. I, I think that, you know, my, you know, we, this is a big philosophical thing. I just think, you know, at the end of the day, AI is the use of data to run your business better and make better decisions and move faster. It's not a new subject is my point. And so the TV and Bloomberg and CNBC and the Wall Street Journal have all really made a big deal out of it. But at the end of the day it's the use of machine learning to get better, smarter, faster, bolder, which is not a new subject. And so that's all I was saying. I wasn't saying banks are doing too much of it or not enough of it or whatever. I'm just saying you should sure as hell be doing it. Leveraging the use of faster computing and better data to make your better your business better, smarter, faster, bolder. So you know, if you're not doing that, you should be your head, your head examined so that it wasn't, it wasn't. People are doing too much for not enough of was. You sure as hell better be doing it perfect. You know, on M and A, as I'm sure you're aware that there just kind of became this narrative last year that somehow you were on the list to do a big deal. I thought it was interesting you kept using the word tuck in. Any other parameters you'd give on what a ideal tuck in deal looks like for you? And maybe as an extension, IF and when 100 billion line finally goes up, does the definition of, you know, the size of a cupping change or is it really independent of that move in regulation?

Yeah, yeah, well, first I would say, I mean, I'm still surprised that somehow there was some narrative that we were going to go do some big deal. So I just, I've never understood that, you know, we would never give up control of our company, try to merge two management teams, give up half our board, blah blah blah, so on and so forth. We've never done that. We're Never going to do that. We have a fantastic management team and a great strategy and I have no

So the purpose of using the term tuck in is sort of to help with the definition of doing a deal that's not going to affect any of that, where we can tuck it in. It can still be our management team don't have to give up and compete with, you know, give up half the boardroom, part of the boardroom or whatever it is and try to man, you know, merge two cultures, etc. So that's what talking is supposed to mean. And so, and again, I think our definitions are long used. So it's kind of, you know, I don't understand why my long used definitions get misused or misunderstood. But you know, what we say is a tuck in, so a smaller deal that. And then it would be in market or contiguous where we can leverage our people, leverage synergies, leverage brand and all that. And really importantly for us would be a granular, low cost deposits that are under lever.