Full Transcript: Euronet Worldwide Q1 2026 Earnings Call

On Wednesday, Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mozaqgtb/
Summary
Euronet Worldwide reported a 19% growth in adjusted EPS for Q1 2026, driven by broad-based business strength, particularly in digital transactions, which saw a 35% increase.
The company expanded its EFT segment with significant infrastructure deals in Europe and Latin America, including a new ATM service agreement with Bank 99 in Austria and a cash recycler deployment in Poland.
EPAY segment made progress in expanding digital content distribution, signing new agreements with global brands like Apple and Roblox, and launching alternative payment solutions in several markets.
Money transfer segment faced challenges due to US immigration policies and Middle East conflicts but saw digital transaction growth of 35% and maintained a strong global cross-border payments network.
Future outlook remains positive with an expected adjusted EPS growth of 10-15% for 2026, supported by strong digital initiative momentum and a solid balance sheet.
Management emphasized the strategic importance of digital growth, infrastructure agreements, and disciplined capital allocation, including share repurchases and selective acquisitions.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Stephanie Taylor (Head of Investor Relations)
Mike Brown (Chairman and CEO)
Rick Weller (Chief Financial Officer)
Mike Brown (Chairman and CEO)
OPERATOR
Thank you. At this time we will conduct the question and answer session and as a reminder to ask a question, you'll need to press Star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. Please stand by. We will compile the Q and A roster. Our first question comes from the line of Vasu Goble of kbw. Your line is now open.
Vasu Goble (Equity Analyst)
Hi, thank you for taking my question. I guess the first one on the strong acceleration in the EFT segment. Just could you maybe help us think through how much was the contribution from CoreCard versus Just Organic Growth in that segment? Thank you.
Rick Weller (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, so CoreCard was a little bit uncertain this time base, so we were able to pick up about $30 million in revenue. However, 40% of that $30 million was cardstock purchases in anticipation of issuing lots of cards. And that 40% was at almost no margin. But it is exciting that they bought so much cardstock because they are with that contract they're expecting to launch and issue a lot of cards.
Vasu Goble (Equity Analyst)
Got it. So like should we be done modeling 30 million less to 40% as we look through the rest of the year in the EFT segment from CoreCard?
Rick Weller (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, I think that would be, you know, we'll see what we do. But for sure, you don't want to count that 13 or whatever it is, the 40% of 30 million. You don't want to count that chicken every single quarter.
Vasu Goble (Equity Analyst)
Got it. Thank you. And then just on the money transfer segment, I know there are a bunch of different macro headwinds ongoing, but just on the US Mexico corridor. Wanted to get a sense for whether you've seen the headwinds stabilize there or is it still continuing to get worse? And in light of the geopolitical events in the Middle east, just curious what you are seeing in terms of trends in the month of April. That would be super helpful. Thank you.
Rick Weller (Chief Financial Officer)
Vasu Goble (Equity Analyst)
Appreciate the color. Thank you, Mike.
OPERATOR
Thank you, Vasu. Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Raina Kumar of Oppenheimer. Your line is now open.
Raina Kumar (Equity Analyst)
Good morning, Mike and Rick. I just want to go back to money transfer for a second. I see that you're still growing agent locations. I think it was up 4% in the quarter. What are your expectations going forward on increasing physical locations, given the ongoing pressure from US Immigration and from there on, more. Thank you.
Mike Brown (Chairman and CEO)
Raina Kumar (Equity Analyst)
Got it. That's helpful. And then on Core Card, just like your thoughts on how that pipeline for CoreCard is looking. Sounds like Core Card had a strong quarter. How should we think about it for the remaining quarter?
Mike Brown (Chairman and CEO)
Raina Kumar (Equity Analyst)
Got it. If I can just sneak in a modeling question, just Rick, how should we think about interest expense for rest of the year?
Rick Weller (Chief Financial Officer)
Oh, Reina, we've got about $700 million in our Eurobond that matures in May and we would expect that we'll finance that maturity with something that will be probably a couple hundred bps more in interest costs. So if you would factor that into it, I think that would be pretty consistent.
Raina Kumar (Equity Analyst)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Pete Heckman of DAA Davidson. Your line is now open.
Pete Heckman (Equity Analyst)
Hey, good morning everyone. Thanks for taking the question. Interesting dynamic playing out has taken some time, but in terms of countries looking at ATM fee frameworks, I guess are any of those alone, do you think significant to the near term outlook of your business, particularly Poland? I think you have a fairly large number of ATMs there. Is the change in interchange rates there enough to really move the needle?
Mike Brown (Chairman and CEO)
Rick Weller (Chief Financial Officer)
And Pete, I'd just add that all of that just gives us greater confidence in the long term durability of the business.
Mike Brown (Chairman and CEO)
Pete Heckman (Equity Analyst)
Got it. Okay, thanks.
Mike Brown (Chairman and CEO)
And spelled B I L T by the way, if you want to look it up.
Pete Heckman (Equity Analyst)
Great. Okay, thank you.
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from the line of Gustavo Gala of mch. Your line is now open.
Gustavo Gala (Equity Analyst)
Mike Brown (Chairman and CEO)
OPERATOR
I appreciate that. Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Mike Grundal of Northland. Your line is now open.
Mike Grundal (Equity Analyst)
Hey, thanks guys. Two questions. One, could you talk a little bit about the double digit revenue growth you saw at REN and Merchant acquiring just kind of what's driving that? And then secondly, have you seen any
Rick Weller (Chief Financial Officer)
Mike Brown (Chairman and CEO)
And I think we've got a couple things up our sleeve for the investor day too. We're finding that Wren typically is used by banks and fintechs. We will talk in the investor day how we've leveraged that platform into new verticals that we see a lot of potential growth in. So more, more news on that to come. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Josh Levin of Autonomous Research. Your line is now open.
Josh Levin (Equity Analyst)
Mike Brown (Chairman and CEO)
I think, you know, when you take a look at what happens really at the consumer level, there's a huge range of what's out there.
Rick Weller (Chief Financial Officer)
Mike Brown (Chairman and CEO)
And with respect to your first question on the Middle east, you said that our competitor has said that the Middle east has been an opportunity for them for us. We don't have as big of a Middle Eastern contingent of agents and everything. So it might be kind of country specific as opposed to, you know, more broad based.
Rick Weller (Chief Financial Officer)
And I, you know, I think that there might be a couple aspects of the business in there where they have some increasing volume to a certain country that we don't operate or send to. And there might be some, you know, movement in certain agents that they have there that, that they benefit from. So I think.
Mike Brown (Chairman and CEO)
Yeah, you must remember that. Yeah, they did quite well a couple, a year ago or so to Iraq. We don't have Iraq as a payout. And so all that gets kind of mixed in there.
Rick Weller (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah. And you know, hats off to them for doing that. I think that's nice work, but I think it's different underlying business circumstances that we see over there. Thank you very much.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Chris Kennedy. William Blair, your line is now open. Yeah. Good morning.
Mike Brown (Chairman and CEO)
Rick Weller (Chief Financial Officer)
I would just add to that. Continuing on a similar line as Wren, I think we begin to see the momentum build. Clearly we've been focused on the business. It's a long sales cycle but we're continuing to see that momentum build. As you noticed, we made mention of a number of other wins that we had in that category. So I think as we continue to see our sales success, we'll continue to see that business do nicely.
Mike Brown (Chairman and CEO)
Chris Kennedy (Equity Analyst)
Understood, thank you for that.
Rick Weller (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Operator, do we have any more questions? If not, we can close. Oh, we have one more. I think Is that right, operator? Yes. We have one more question. I'll go ahead and bring them up now. Welcome Darren Peller with Wolff Research. Your line is now open.
Darren Peller (Equity Analyst)
Rick Weller (Chief Financial Officer)
Mike Brown (Chairman and CEO)
Rick Weller (Chief Financial Officer)
And I think we've shared with you in the past that 75, 80% of our cross border transactions in Europe really come from Europeans going cross border as opposed to people coming into Europe. So, you know, maybe, you know, we'll see. But at least what Mike said a little bit ago is something that, you know, may be an opportunity for us as opposed to a challenge. Okay, all right, that's very helpful guys.
Darren Peller (Equity Analyst)
Thank you.
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