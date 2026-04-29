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April 29, 2026 10:15 AM 32 min read

Full Transcript: Clarivate Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

View the webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/839803049

Summary

Clarivate reported Q1 2026 revenues of $586 million, with a 1.6% organic ACV growth and a 1.7% increase in subscription organic revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA was $241 million, representing a 41% margin, and free cash flow was $79 million, allowing $143 million of debt retirement.

The company continues to execute its Value Creation Plan focused on business model optimization, improved sales execution, accelerated AI innovation, and portfolio rationalization.

Clarivate is intensifying its AI investments, implementing AI efficiencies internally, and launching new AI-enabled products and collaborations, such as with Anthropic.

The company reaffirmed its full-year guidance with expectations of revenue decline due to disposals but anticipates adjusted EBITDA growth and margin expansion.

Management highlighted strong sales execution and product innovation, especially in the IP and life sciences segments, with a focus on transitioning to subscription-based offerings.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Mark Donahue

Maddie Shemtov (Chief Executive Officer)

Jonathan Collins (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Tony Kaplan (Equity Analyst)

Yeah, thank you Tony. I'll start and Jonathan will continue. So first of all we are intensifying our investment in AI. In the last 15, 18 months we

Jonathan Collins (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Thank you. Your next question is from the line of Manavik Patnik with Barclays.

Manavik Patnik

Thank you, Maddie. I was hoping you could just give us an update on how you see the competitive environment out there. You know, presumably they are using AI and enhancing their products as well. And just curious if you've seen, you know, any change, a way to compare your initiatives versus what you're seeing in the market.

Maddie Shemtov (Chief Executive Officer)

Scott Wurtzel

Your next question is from the line of Scott Wurtzel with Research.

Matthew

Good morning guys. Thank you for taking my question. Matthew, I think in your prepared remarks you talked about sort of the China opportunity and expanding there and wondering if you can maybe just talk about that, you know, China sort of ang space, space more broadly and the opportunity that presents to you guys. Thanks.

OPERATOR

Ashish Sabhadra

Jonathan Collins (Chief Financial Officer)

Will Chi

Thank you very much.

George Tong

Your next question is from the line of George Tong with Goldman Sachs.

Jonathan Collins (Chief Financial Officer)

George Tong

Very helpful. Thank you.

Andrew Nicholas

Your next question is from the line of Andrew Nicholas with William Blair.

Jonathan Collins (Chief Financial Officer)

Adam Parrington

Our last question comes from the line of Adam Parrington with Stifel.

Jonathan Collins (Chief Financial Officer)

Maddie Shemtov (Chief Executive Officer)

Maybe just if I'm allowed a few words of, you know, wrap up. Just as I mentioned over the call, the VCP plan is working. This is the fifth quarter of improvement. Our subscription mix has gone to 80, 89%. We have better execution and sales execution and we are industry innovator in terms of AI. We're very pleased to be here today and thank you for your time.

OPERATOR

Thank you all for your time today. That concludes our call and we look forward to speaking you with any follow up questions in the coming days. Thank you. This does conclude today's call. Thank you for joining. You may now disconnect your lines. Thank you.

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