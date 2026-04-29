Full Transcript: Trustmark Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.
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View the webcast at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=DN6hZZQs
Summary
Trustmark reported a net income of $56.1 million and a diluted EPS of $0.95, with a return on average assets of 1.2% and a return on average tangible equity of 12.58%.
The company experienced growth in loans and deposits, with loans increasing by $203.7 million quarter-over-quarter and deposits growing by $212.7 million in the same period.
Trustmark's revenue in the first quarter was $203 million, showing a 4.2% year-over-year increase, while net interest income was $163.5 million, maintaining a net interest margin of 3.81%.
Noninterest income grew by 2.7% from the previous quarter, and noninterest expenses remained stable, reflecting effective expense management.
The allowance for credit losses was 1.16% of loans held for investment, with net charge-offs at $1.3 million.
The company repurchased 19.8 million shares, with a program in place to buy back up to $100 million in 2026, depending on market conditions.
Future guidance includes single-digit growth in loans and deposits for 2026, with a stable net interest margin expected to range between 3.80% to 3.85%.
Management emphasized continued investment in production talent and technology to support long-term growth, while maintaining stable credit quality and a strong capital position.
Trustmark is open to M&A opportunities but remains focused on organic growth strategies and market expansion.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Joey Rain (Director of Corporate Strategy)
Duane Dewey
OPERATOR
We will now begin the question and answer session. To ask a question, you may press Star then one on your touchtone phone. If you are using a speakerphone, please pick up your handset before pressing the keys. If at any time your question has been addressed and you would like to withdraw your question, please press Star then two. At this time, we will pause momentarily to assemble our roster. The first question comes from Kathryn Mehler with kbw. Please go ahead.
Duane Dewey
Thanks. Good morning. Hey, good morning, Kathryn.
Kathryn Mehler (Equity Analyst)
Tom Owens (Chief Financial Officer)
Kathryn Mehler (Equity Analyst)
Great. I mean it's just a bigger picture question. You had really great improvement in profitability throughout 2025. It feels like looking at your guidance for maybe more steady in 2026, but just on a bigger balance sheet as growth is improving. Is that the way to think about are there levers that you see where we can actually get the Return on Assets (ROA) and Return on Equity (ROE) moving higher this year?
Tom Owens (Chief Financial Officer)
Kathryn Mehler (Equity Analyst)
Great. Yep. Thank you for that reminder and congrats on your new role, Tom. We'll miss Net Interest Margin (NIM) guidance from you going forward.
Tom Owens (Chief Financial Officer)
Thank you Kathryn. Really greatly appreciate that. Really excited about this next phase.
OPERATOR
The next question comes from Fetty Strickland with Havod Group. Please go ahead.
Fetty Strickland
Hey, good morning. Just wanted to stick with the non interest income discussion specifically in the wealth side. I know equity markets were a little bit more of a challenge through quarter end, but can you provide any sort of update on what you're seeing so far just in terms of Assets Under Management (AUM) and maybe an outlook for that line in the second quarter?
Tom Owens (Chief Financial Officer)
Fetty Strickland
Appreciate that that's helpful in just switching gears to capital, I guess specifically in the share repurchase side. I think last quarter you talked about maybe looking at 60, 70 million worth of repurchases this year. We've done, I think about 20 million so far. Should we expect any sort of change in the cadence of repurchases throughout the next couple of quarters?
Tom Owens (Chief Financial Officer)
Fetty Strickland
All right, great. Thanks so much. I'll step back.
Tom Owens (Chief Financial Officer)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
The next question is from Michael Rose with Raymond James. Please go ahead.
Michael Rose
Barry Harvey (Chief Credit and Operations Officer)
Tom Owens (Chief Financial Officer)
Michael Rose
Okay, that's great color, very helpful. Thanks for that. Maybe if I can just ask separately on credit. You did have a little bit of tick up in Non-Performing Loans (NPLs). I think it was related to one loan. Just looking to get some color there. Looks like the reserve came down though a little bit. So just was looking for any sort of updates and kind of past dues or criticized classifieds that might have driven that allowance reduction. Thanks.
Barry Harvey (Chief Credit and Operations Officer)
Michael Rose
Thanks for that, Barry. And then maybe if I can just flip in one more. Just following up on Fetty's question on capital return. I know last quarter you guys talked about, you know, kind of organic growth and buybacks as being kind of the preferred avenue for deployment. But any sort of updated or change change thoughts on on m and a versus the prior 90 days? Thanks.
Tom Owens (Chief Financial Officer)
Michael Rose
All right, thanks for taking my questions, guys.
OPERATOR
The next question is from Gary Tenner with DA Davidson. Please go ahead.
Gary Tenner
Thanks. Good morning. I had a follow up on Katherine's Net Interest Margin (NIM) question. Tom, your comments about expecting loan yields to continue to drift a little bit lower here, a little bit surprising to me. So I'm just curious what the driver of that is. Do you have some higher yielding loans maturing? And you know, and I'm also curious kind of what the new production yields look like in the first quarter.
Barry Harvey (Chief Credit and Operations Officer)
Tom Owens (Chief Financial Officer)
Gary Tenner
yeah, appreciate that, that's great, great caller from both of you. And then just you mentioned a couple of times, you know, kind of leaning into hiring in the growth markets and of course this is not the first time you mentioned it, but I'm just curious if you could kind of put some numbers around what you accomplished there in the first quarter and any kind of targets or expectations for the rest of the year.
Tom Owens (Chief Financial Officer)
Christopher Marinak
If you have a question, you may press Star then one. The next question comes from Christopher Marinak with Breen Capital Research. Please go ahead. Hey, good morning. Thanks for hosting us, Tom. I wanted to follow up on kind of net new deposit accounts, particularly in the commercial channel as we see success with cni. Should we see more deposit flows from that area over time?
Tom Owens (Chief Financial Officer)
Christopher Marinak
Great. Thank you for sharing that. And then just a quick question on expense, operating leverage in general, should we see further progress into next year? Just kind of curious how we translate this recent efforts into the future quarters.
Tom Owens (Chief Financial Officer)
Christopher Marinak
Great. Thank you again.
OPERATOR
Thank you. The next question is from Steven Scouten with Piper Sandler. Please go ahead.
Steven Scouten
Tom Owens (Chief Financial Officer)
Steven Scouten
That's extremely helpful. Color Tom. Appreciate all the time, guys. Congrats.
Tom Owens (Chief Financial Officer)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
Next we have a follow up question from Fetty Strickland with Vodi Group. Please go ahead.
Fetty Strickland
Hey, just real quick, I had a quick follow up on the M and a comment I think you said up, down, sideways. Was that just a figure of speech or should I take that you consider like an MOE type transaction or even an upstream partner?
Tom Owens (Chief Financial Officer)
I'm not going to commit one way or the other there, Fetty. I mean, you know, it's, there are, they're all, as you've seen in the marketplace, there are all sorts of combinations happening in, you know, from larger banks to smaller banks. And so it's pretty wide open field. That's not our focus, but you know, it is. The discussions out there are pretty significant across the board.
Fetty Strickland
All right, great. Thanks for taking my follow up.
Duane Dewey
This concludes our question and answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Dwayne Dewey for any closing remarks.
OPERATOR
Thank you again for joining us this morning. We look forward to catching back up at the end of the second quarter and we'll talk then. Thank you.
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