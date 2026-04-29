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April 29, 2026 10:12 AM 38 min read

Aecon Group Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Aecon Group (TSX:ARE) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

View the webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/jnmixp6j/

Summary

Aecon Group reported a record backlog of $10.9 billion and record first-quarter revenue of $1.3 billion, an 18% increase year-over-year, driven by growth across all operating sectors.

Adjusted EBITDA significantly improved to $32 million from $4 million last year, with notable margin performance in the construction segment.

Strategic acquisitions in Canada and the U.S. enhanced utility services capabilities, supported by investments in power and infrastructure.

The company raised $172.5 million through a common share offering, ending the quarter with strong liquidity and capacity for further growth.

Aecon Group maintains a positive outlook for 2026, expecting revenue to exceed 2025 levels, supported by a robust backlog and strong demand across sectors like power, utilities, and defense.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Adam Borgatti (Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and IR)

Jerome Julier (Executive Vice President and CFO)

Jean Louis Cervantes (President and CEO)

OPERATOR

Thank you. At this time we will conduct the question and answer session. As a reminder to ask a question, you will need to press Star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. Please stand by. Our first question comes from Michael Tupholme from TD Cohen. Please go ahead.

Adam Borgatti (Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and IR)

Yes, thank you. Good morning. Hi Mike,

Michael Tupholme (Equity Analyst)

Jean Louis Cervantes (President and CEO)

Michael Tupholme (Equity Analyst)

Jean Louis Cervantes (President and CEO)

Michael Tupholme (Equity Analyst)

Thank you for that, Jean Louis. I'll get back in the queue.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Sabahat Khan from RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Sabahat Khan (Equity Analyst)

Jean Louis Cervantes (President and CEO)

Jerome Julier (Executive Vice President and CFO)

Sabahat Khan (Equity Analyst)

Jean Louis Cervantes (President and CEO)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Chris Murray from ATB Cormar Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Chris Murray (Equity Analyst)

Jerome Julier (Executive Vice President and CFO)

Chris Murray (Equity Analyst)

Jerome Julier (Executive Vice President and CFO)

Chris Murray (Equity Analyst)

Okay, thanks. That's a great answer. Leave it there.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Maxim Sitchev from nbcm. Please go ahead.

Maxim Sitchev (Equity Analyst)

Hi. Good one. Gentlemen. The first question is around M and A multiples. When we look at the disclosure on kind of the purchase price and backlog contribution, etc. I'm just wondering if we're seeing a bit of an uplift there or how should we think about sort of the sellers expectations in this market, especially like in the utility space? Thank you.

Adam Borgatti (Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and IR)

Maxim Sitchev (Equity Analyst)

Okay, that's, that's great to hear. Thank you. And Jerome, maybe a follow up question for you in terms of how should we be thinking about the cadence for concessions EBITDA this year and maybe sort of the expected inflection point there Is that sort of, I guess a 2027 event? Just trying to get the timing right there. Thank you.

Jerome Julier (Executive Vice President and CFO)

Maxim Sitchev (Equity Analyst)

Yeah. No, 100% agree. Thank you so much.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Ian Gillies from Stifel. Please go ahead.

Ian Gillies (Equity Analyst)

Jerome Julier (Executive Vice President and CFO)

Ian Gillies (Equity Analyst)

Understood. That's really helpful. I'll turn the call back over.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Sean. Jack from Raymond James, please go ahead.

Sean Jack

Morning guys. So just thinking about these new defense projects on the horizon. In Canada there was mention of submarines and Arctic bases, other forms of work earlier. Do you see any opportunities for strategic ads through MA that you'd be willing to make that could bring closer to this growing pipeline? Or do you feel like you're well positioned as it is

Jean Louis Cervantes (President and CEO)

on a first basis? We think we are well positioned and we can always partner. That most probably will be the way to see forward rather than. Than acquiring company for this. I mean all these are core competencies that we have within the company at this moment. It doesn't mean that we would not do something a little different when we have a better understanding of all those programs. But so far this is the way we are envisaging our strategy for this project.

OPERATOR

Appreciate it. That's all from me, guys. Thanks.

Krista Friesen (Equity Analyst)

Jean Louis Cervantes (President and CEO)

Jerome Julier (Executive Vice President and CFO)

Krista Friesen (Equity Analyst)

Okay, perfect. Thank you. And then maybe just more of a housekeeping question on the MGA expense this quarter. A little bit higher as a percentage of revenue. How should we think about that moving forward?

Jerome Julier (Executive Vice President and CFO)

Krista Friesen (Equity Analyst)

Okay, perfect. Thank you. Congrats on the quarter.

Jerome Julier (Executive Vice President and CFO)

Thanks, Krista.

OPERATOR

Thank you. This concludes the question and answer session. I would now like to turn it back to Adam Borgatti for closing remarks.

Adam Borgatti (Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and IR)

Thank you very much, Shannon. And we appreciate everyone's interest and attention. Happy to take any follow up questions and have a great rest of your day.

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