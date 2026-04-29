Full Transcript: Brinker International Q3 2026 Earnings Call

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) released third-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Wednesday. Read the complete transcript below.
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View the webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/702371405
Summary
Brinker International reported a 4% same-store sales growth for Chili's, marking the 20th consecutive quarter of growth, with the brand outperforming the casual dining industry by 420 basis points.
The company launched a new chicken sandwich platform, significantly increasing sandwich sales by 161% compared to pre-launch figures, indicating strong initial consumer interest.
Financial performance showed total revenues of $1.47 billion, a 3.2% increase over the prior year, with an adjusted diluted EPS of $2.90, up from $2.66 last year.
Brinker International plans to continue its strategic focus on food, service, and atmosphere improvements, alongside expanding its restaurant reimage program and new unit growth strategy.
Management highlighted potential challenges with macroeconomic factors but emphasized the company's competitive value offerings and operational efficiencies as key drivers for future growth.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Good day and welcome to the Brinker International's Q3 FY26 conference call. At this time, all participants have been placed on a listen only mode. The floor will be open for questions and comments following the presentation. It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host, Kim Sanders, Vice President of Investor Relations. Ma', am, the floor is yours.
Kim Sanders (Vice President of Investor Relations)
Kevin Hockman (Chief Executive Officer and President)
Micah Ware (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Certainly at this time we will be conducting a question and answer session. If you have any questions or comments, please press Star one on your phone at this time. We ask that while posting your question, you please pick up your handset if listening on speakerphone to provide optimum sound quality. Please hold while we poll for questions. Your first question for today is from David Palmer with Evercore ISI.
David Palmer (Equity Analyst)
Kevin Hockman (Chief Executive Officer and President)
OPERATOR
Your next question is from Chris O'Cull with Stifel.
Chris O'Cull
Thanks. Good morning guys. Kevin, just given the recent volatility in consumer sentiment, have you observed any canary in the coal mine type behaviors such as check management or softness in lower income spending?
Kevin Hockman (Chief Executive Officer and President)
Chris O'Cull
Makes sense. And then Mike, I know margin flow through was impacted, I think by RNM expense this quarter. Can you help us walk us through how to think about flow through in the fourth quarter and whether any significant headwinds on any line items that we should be aware of and then maybe whether the new sandwiches to the platform are margin accretive or margin neutral. Any color would be helpful.
Micah Ware (Chief Financial Officer)
Chris O'Cull
Okay, great. Thanks guys.
OPERATOR
Your next question for today is from Dennis Geiger with UBS.
Dennis Geiger (Equity Analyst)
Kevin Hockman (Chief Executive Officer and President)
Dennis Geiger (Equity Analyst)
Great, thanks very much.
OPERATOR
Your next question is from Jeff Farmer with Gordon Haskett.
Jeff Farmer (Equity Analyst)
Thank you, Mike. I think you just said that there's an expectation that you can grow margins by 30 to 40 basis points sort of on a go forward basis or at least in 27. But beyond continued same store sales momentum, what dynamics do you see contributing to that level of margin expansion? And hopefully I got that 30 to 40% or 30 to 40 basis point number correct in the question.
Micah Ware (Chief Financial Officer)
Jeff Farmer (Equity Analyst)
Okay, and then just one quick follow up as it relates to menu pricing moving into FY27, I think you guys have been back to back mid 4%, 25 and 26. How are you thinking about menu pricing as you move into FY27?
Micah Ware (Chief Financial Officer)
Jeff Farmer (Equity Analyst)
Okay, thank you.
OPERATOR
Your next question for today is from Andrew Strelczyk with BMO.
Andrew Strelczyk (Equity Analyst)
Hey, good morning. Thanks for taking the questions. I know there's a lot of focus on the food initiatives and the menu initiatives that you guys have planned, but I was hoping you could talk a little bit more about the operational and service improvements. You know, those kind of legs of the stool there. How much more room for improvement is there? What are kind of some of the bigger opportunities that you see kind of going forward to drive that?
Kevin Hockman (Chief Executive Officer and President)
Andrew Strelczyk (Equity Analyst)
Okay. And then I wanted to ask also on the remodels, and I know it's very early days, but can you just remind us kind of spend levels, how should we think about the types of lifts that we might be able to inspect there as that continues to build? Or maybe, you know, kind of are there different levels that you're testing? How should we think about that? Thank you.
Micah Ware (Chief Financial Officer)
Andrew Strelczyk (Equity Analyst)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you.
Jeffrey Bernstein (Equity Analyst)
Micah Ware (Chief Financial Officer)
Okay, thank you, Jeff.
Jeffrey Bernstein (Equity Analyst)
Kevin Hockman (Chief Executive Officer and President)
Jeffrey Bernstein (Equity Analyst)
Thank you.
Kevin Hockman (Chief Executive Officer and President)
Jeffrey Bernstein (Equity Analyst)
Understood, thank you.
OPERATOR
Your next question is from John Tower with Citi.
John Tower (Equity Analyst)
Great. Thanks for taking the question. You know, on this the north of six initiative that you're going after, I'm just curious. It sounds like there's a need to invest in some labor. So I'm curious if you could speak to where you see and think labor needs to go over time across the system. And then I've got a follow up.
Kevin Hockman (Chief Executive Officer and President)
Micah Ware (Chief Financial Officer)
John Tower (Equity Analyst)
Micah Ware (Chief Financial Officer)
John Tower (Equity Analyst)
Great. Thanks for taking the questions.
Micah Ware (Chief Financial Officer)
Thanks, John.
OPERATOR
Your next question for today is from Brian Harbour with Morgan Stanley.
Brian Harbour
Yeah, thanks. Good morning, guys. With the reimages, are there elements of that that sort of help with throughput or is that more of just like an aesthetic thing? Could you talk about that a little bit?
Micah Ware (Chief Financial Officer)
Kevin Hockman (Chief Executive Officer and President)
Brian Harbour
Okay, got it. Makes sense. Micah, how are you feeling about food inflation? I guess more as we think about fiscal 27, do you expect that to sort of reset higher? Is it something you'll sort of address with price when the time comes or could you talk about that?
Micah Ware (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Your next question is from Brian Vaccaro with Raymond James.
Brian Vaccaro (Equity Analyst)
Hi, thanks and good morning and congrats on the continued strong momentum. Micah, just following up on that last question on commodity inflation. Did I hear correctly that you do expect low single digit inflation in the fourth quarter and maybe just any clarity on what's breaking a little bit more favorably for you even in the near term compared to the mid fours you did in the last quarter?
Micah Ware (Chief Financial Officer)
Brian Vaccaro (Equity Analyst)
Okay, sorry, I thought I misheard the lows. So that's helpful. Clarity Advertising. Yeah, that's great. On the advertising front, I think you said it was flattish year on year as a percent of sales in Q3, just ballpark, how much do you expect ad spend to be up year on year in the fourth quarter?
Micah Ware (Chief Financial Officer)
So in the fourth quarter it'll probably be in the 5 to 6 million dollars range for the fourth quarter.
Brian Vaccaro (Equity Analyst)
Okay, all right, that's helpful. And then just a bookkeeping one for me. Can you share the sales mix of three for me kind of how that splits between 1099 and the higher tiers. And also on triple dipper. Thanks again.
Micah Ware (Chief Financial Officer)
Absolutely. So we continue to have about 20% of our guests eat on the 3 for Me platform. Approximately 40% or a little bit less are eating on the 1099 that converts to total 3 for Me is about 12% or almost 13% of our guests. But on the 1099 version, less than 5% are actually eating of our total sales is $10.99. So that's being pretty steady for us, I would say as we move through.
Brian Vaccaro (Equity Analyst)
What was the second piece of your question, Brian?
Micah Ware (Chief Financial Officer)
Triple dipper. Oh, triple dipper. Triple dipper. Yep, they're hanging in there. So last quarter it was right at 16% and that's where it is now.
Brian Vaccaro (Equity Analyst)
So hanging in there with the triple dipper.
Micah Ware (Chief Financial Officer)
Excellent. Thank you.
Brian Vaccaro (Equity Analyst)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
Your next question for today is from Nick Setyan with Mizuho Securities.
Nick Setyan (Equity Analyst)
Thank you. I think I heard you guys say ad spending went a little bit into Q4 from Q3. Can you just remind us what the year over year growth was in Q3, what it will be in Q4? And then how are you thinking about, you know, ad spend in fiscal 27? Can that grow As a percentage of sales, is it going to be flattish and in terms of just spending, you know, by quarter, that would be great. Or at least directionally. Any color there, that would be very helpful.
Micah Ware (Chief Financial Officer)
Nick Setyan (Equity Analyst)
You're welcome.
OPERATOR
Your next question is from Andrew Charles with TD Cowen.
Andrew Charles (Equity Analyst)
Great. Micah, you talked about the likely mid single digit inflation in 2027 led by beef and you know, plans to roll off price as you're prioritizing value. And so I know we're going to get the specific guidance, you know, next quarter. But I'm just thinking qualitatively, what are the opportunities to drive margins just beyond sales leverage? While you cited that you're not immune from the industry's contracting alcohol mix as well.
Micah Ware (Chief Financial Officer)
Andrew Charles (Equity Analyst)
That's helpful. And then as you think about the ramp in new stores and you talked about how 2029 more of a steady rate. And again, we'll hear more about this at Investor down the speed. But just kind of curious, I mean, are you piloting opportunities to lower the cost of the box, you know, as we get ahead of this to better understand kind of what the chilies of the future really looks like?
Micah Ware (Chief Financial Officer)
Andrew Charles (Equity Analyst)
That's great. Thank you. Very helpful.
OPERATOR
Thank you.
Chris Carrill
Your next question for today is from Chris Carill with Keybanc Capital Markets.
Micah Ware (Chief Financial Officer)
Kevin Hockman (Chief Executive Officer and President)
Chris Carrill
Got it. Thank you. That's helpful. And then just turning to Maggiano's, now that George is overseeing marketing for Maggiano's in addition to Chili's, can you maybe speak to how you're thinking about marketing for the brand and what that could look like when you do begin to see signs of traffic stability and growth?
Kevin Hockman (Chief Executive Officer and President)
Chris Carrill
Got it. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Your next question for today is from Christine Cho with Goldman Sachs.
Christine Cho (Equity Analyst)
Thank you for taking the question. Could you give us a quick update on the off premise trends and whether that channel has proven more resilient in the increased kind of check management standpoint? And I know there has been a clearly a stronger emphasis on elevating the in restaurant experience, but do you see an opportunity to lean further into the off premise channel going forward? Thank you.
Kevin Hockman (Chief Executive Officer and President)
Christine Cho (Equity Analyst)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
We have reached the end of the question and answer session and I will now turn the call back over to Kim Sanders for closing remarks.
Kim Sanders (Vice President of Investor Relations)
Thank you, Holly. That concludes our call for today. We appreciate everyone joining us and look forward to updating you on our fourth quarter and fiscal year 2026 results in August. Have a wonderful day. Thank you. Thanks, everyone.
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