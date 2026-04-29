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April 29, 2026 10:07 AM 54 min read

IDEX Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Wednesday. Read the complete transcript below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

View the webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/906051459

Summary

IDEX delivered strong Q1 2026 results with 5% organic sales growth and a 26% adjusted EBITDA margin, exceeding expectations.

Orders increased 10% organically, with notable strength in the Health and Science Technologies (HST) segment driven by data center, semiconductor, and space and defense markets.

The company raised its full-year 2026 guidance, now expecting 3-4% organic growth and adjusted EPS between $8.35 and $8.55.

IDEX repurchased $76 million of its shares in Q1 and plans to maintain this pace throughout 2026.

Management highlighted the strategic use of the 8020 business model to focus on advantaged markets and drive growth, margins, and earnings.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Jim Giannakouros

Eric Ashleman (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Sean Gillen (Chief Financial Officer)

Eric Ashleman (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

We will now begin the question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question at this time, simply press star followed by the number one on your telephone keypad. We will pause for a brief moment to compile the Q and A roster and our first question comes from the line of Joe Giordano with D.A. Davidson. Joe, please go ahead.

Joe Giordano

Hey guys, good morning. Just curious on how to think about the guide here. So 1Q comes in 5%, 2Q guided 3 to 4 given the orders here. Why should the second half organic decelerate from the pace that we're on now or is this just kind of look, there's a lot going on in the world and we're just playing it safe.

Shawn Gillen

Joe Giordano

and then what needs to happen at HST to get margins back to like that, you know, 30ish percent range that you were at a couple years ago, like, which is that incumbent on life sciences picking back up like what's kind of needed there to get back to historical highs?

Shawn Gillen

OPERATOR

Awesome. Thanks guys, I'll jump back in the queue. Your next question comes from the line of Matt Somerville with DA Davidson. Matt, please.

Matt Somerville

Thanks. A couple questions just on one of the last points Shawn made, can you give a bit more context as to why you expect to see what sounded like maybe some sustained inflection from here in the life sciences portion of hst? And then I have a follow up,

Shawn Gillen

Matt Somerville

Can you also maybe highlight just how you saw incoming orders cadence through the first three months of the year, what you're seeing in April thus far across the businesses and specifically I'd be curious as to how the general industrial book to Bill has been trending in both FMT and hst. Thank you.

Shawn Gillen

OPERATOR

And your next question comes from the line of Nathan Jones with Stifel. Nathan, please go ahead.

Nathan Jones

Morning everyone. I guess I'll follow up on the short cycle industrial question. Maybe you can talk a little bit more about the pieces of that where you're not seeing some improvement and maybe what you think is required to get those businesses going in the right direction again.

Eric Ashleman (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Nathan Jones

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Dean Dre with rbc. Dean, please go ahead.

Dean Dre

Thank you. Good morning everyone.

Eric Ashleman (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Dean Dre

Eric Ashleman (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Dean Dre

Real helpful. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Brian Blair with Oppenheimer. Brian, please go ahead.

Brian Blair

Thank you. Morning, guys. Nice start to the end.

Eric Ashleman (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Brian Blair

That's very helpful, thank you.

OPERATOR

Sorry for that. Let me do go next to Mike Halloran with Baird. Mike, please, go ahead.

Mike Halloran

Eric Ashleman (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Mike Halloran

So is it fair to say then that the delta in the guidance here, obviously the uptick is partially the first quarter strength, but it's more tied to the internal growth initiatives, the investments you've made internal and with some of the M and A than it is any real change in the cyclical dynamics.

Eric Ashleman (President and Chief Executive Officer)

That's absolutely true.

Mike Halloran

Okay, thank you for that. And then just quickly, just thoughts on buybacks versus the M and A side of things and how you. How you're thinking about the pipeline on acquisitions as it sits here today.

Shawn Gillen

Eric Ashleman (President and Chief Executive Officer)

And then I would just add that the cultivation for those tuck ins, I mean it continues to improve. So the more traction we get on our initiatives, largely, almost all of which involve some integration of units, people see that, they recognize that and increasingly want to be a part of it.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from the line of Brian Blair with Oppenheimer to continue his follow up questions. Brian, please go ahead.

Brian Blair

Shawn Gillen

Brian Blair

Okay, all makes sense. Appreciate the color.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from the line of Andrew Buscaglia with BNP Paribas. Andrew, please go ahead.

Andrew Buscaglia

Hey, good morning everyone. Morning. So, you know, sort of a trend we're picking up this earnings season, just some companies talking about these higher energy prices. The near term maybe some volatility, but long term, maybe positive impact for their businesses. And I know direct energy exposure is not huge for idex, but I'm wondering how you're thinking about your business in that context.

Eric Ashleman (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Andrew Buscaglia

Yeah. Okay, that's interesting. And then, yeah, and Eric, the last

Eric Ashleman (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Andrew Buscaglia

Yeah, Interesting. Thanks, Eric.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the lineup. Dan DeCicco with BMO Capital Markets. Dan, please go ahead.

Dan DeCicco

Eric Ashleman (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Vlad Bristrici with Citigroup. Vlad, please go ahead.

Vlad Bristrici

Hey, good morning guys. Thanks for, thanks for taking my question.

Shawn Gillen

Vlad Bristrici

and can be revisited depending on what happens in the businesses. Got it. That's helpful. Appreciate that, Shawn.

Eric Ashleman (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Vlad Bristrici

Thanks for that, Eric.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Rob Wertheimer with Milius Research. Rob, please go ahead. Rob, your line is now open.

Rob Wertheimer

Eric Ashleman (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Robert Jamison with Vertical Research Partners. Robert, please go ahead.

Robert Jamison

Morning. Thanks for taking my questions. Just a quick one on capex and just the step up that we're seeing this year. I know no changes, guidance, but is this more related to capacity or automation investment and is that more specific like the HSC segment? Just trying to think about like where that bulk of the incremental investments being directed towards.

Shawn Gillen

Eric Ashleman (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Robert Jamison

That's great, super helpful. And then just taking a step back, just given the strategy and you know, the pivot over the last couple years on advantage markets with secular tailwinds. I mean what are maybe some of the top two or three secular themes, you know, outside of AI where you think that IDEX is most under indexed today and potentially willing to invest more aggressively in.

Eric Ashleman (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Brett Lindsay with Mizuho. Brett, please go ahead.

Brett Lindsay

Hey, good morning all. Question regarding your capex intensive businesses, I guess as you parse through the composition of your, your growth and activity, how are those performing versus the more opex oriented businesses? And I guess as IDEX says, growth grown in areas like material science and defense and space. What does that mix look like today and how's that evolved?

Shawn Gillen

Eric Ashleman (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Brett Lindsay

then just shifting over to fire and safety. So encouraging to see the strong demand in North America. You noted the relative stability in Europe and Asia. The stable Europe comment I think is maybe a change in trend, perhaps just some color there. Are the local spending priorities maybe firming up and shifting a little bit to the, to the upside here?

Eric Ashleman (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Brett Lindsay

Thanks for the color.

OPERATOR

And our final question comes from the lineup. Joe Giordano with Dede Cohen. Joe, please go ahead.

Joe Giordano

Eric Ashleman (President and Chief Executive Officer)

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