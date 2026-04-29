Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Cadence Design Systems Stock In The Last 5 Years

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 9.05% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.35%. Currently, Cadence Design Systems has a market capitalization of $89.50 billion.

Buying $100 In CDNS: If an investor had bought $100 of CDNS stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $246.08 today based on a price of $324.17 for CDNS at the time of writing.

Cadence Design Systems's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.