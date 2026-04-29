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April 29, 2026 9:57 AM 27 min read

Orion Gr Hldgs Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Orion Gr Hldgs (NYSE:ORN) reported first-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

View the webcast at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=FiToFHko

Summary

Orion Gr Hldgs reported strong financial performance in the first quarter of 2026, with revenue of $216 million, a 15% increase from the previous year.

The company highlighted a robust $24 billion pipeline of opportunities, with significant demand in the marine segment for maritime infrastructure, particularly related to defense and port modernization.

Concrete segment delivered impressive results, with revenues of $106 million and a focus on data centers as a key growth driver.

The company maintained its full-year 2026 guidance, expressing confidence in the growing backlog and opportunities across segments.

Management emphasized strategic focus on national defense infrastructure and energy security projects, aligning with the U.S. defense budget proposal.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Margaret Boyce (Investor Relations)

Travis Boone (Chief Executive Officer)

Allison Vasquez (Chief Financial Officer)

Travis Boone (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Tomo Sana (Equity Analyst at JP Morgan)

Allison Vasquez (Chief Financial Officer)

Travis Boone (Chief Executive Officer)

Allison Vasquez (Chief Financial Officer)

Tomo Sana (Equity Analyst at JP Morgan)

Thank you. And congrats on the quarter.

OPERATOR

Thanks, Tomo. Thanks, Tomo. The next question will come from Aaron Spahala with Craig Hallam. Please go ahead.

Aaron Spahala (Equity Analyst at Craig Hallam)

Travis Boone (Chief Executive Officer)

Aaron Spahala (Equity Analyst at Craig Hallam)

Allison Vasquez (Chief Financial Officer)

Aaron Spahala (Equity Analyst at Craig Hallam)

OPERATOR

The next question will come from Min Cho with Texas Capital. Please go ahead.

Min Cho (Equity Analyst at Texas Capital)

Great, thank you. Good morning, Travis and Allison. Yeah. Congratulations on your standout quarter for concrete. And I understand that weather was, you know, helped you guys a little bit here, but just given the level of backlog that you have, do you feel like this level of revenue and margins are sustainable in the intermediate term? Again, assuming that, you know, kind of taking weather out of it?

Travis Boone (Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah, I think the, between the backlog and the activity we're seeing and the kind of outreach we're getting from owners as well as our general contractor partners, it seems to be like it's going to continue. We don't see a cliff coming or a slowdown happen in there. It seems. It's very active at the moment. A lot of activity that we expect to see coming in throughout the year.

Min Cho (Equity Analyst at Texas Capital)

That's excellent. Obviously EBITDA of about 9 million clearly suggesting back half weighted outlook. So can you just talk about like what specific drivers, maybe volume mix or margins that gives you the most confidence in achieving this guidance and where you could see some risk to the greatest risk or greatest upside?

Travis Boone (Chief Executive Officer)

Allison Vasquez (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

The next question will come from Jerry Sweeney with Roth Capital. Please go ahead.

Jerry Sweeney (Equity Analyst at Roth Capital)

Good morning, Travis. Allison Barger, thanks for taking my call. Morning, Jerry.

Travis Boone (Chief Executive Officer)

Jerry Sweeney (Equity Analyst at Roth Capital)

Thanks, guys. I appreciate it.

OPERATOR

Again, if you have a question, please press star and then one. The next question will come from Liam Burke with B. Riley Securities. Please go ahead.

Liam Burke (Equity Analyst at B. Riley Securities)

Thank you. Good morning, Travis. Good morning, Allison. Morning, Liam.

Travis Boone (Chief Executive Officer)

Morning. Your operating cash flow year over year was very strong on what typically would be a slower cash flow quarter. As we look into the balance of the year, is there any priority to delevering even though the balance sheet is still in pretty good shape?

Allison Vasquez (Chief Financial Officer)

Liam Burke (Equity Analyst at B. Riley Securities)

So I would gather with your organic opportunities, plus, it sounds like McCamus is coming on very nicely, both from an addition and. Plus the synergies you're gaining. M and A is not one of the options in terms of allocation.

Allison Vasquez (Chief Financial Officer)

I wouldn't say that, Travis. I mean. Well, I'll let you start, Travis, and I'll.

Travis Boone (Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah, well, she said it. I wouldn't say that. You know, we're going to be, as far as M and A goes, we're going to be very disciplined about the, you know, the things we look at and we'll be. But if something comes along that makes good sense and is a reasonable bite, we would. We'd be. We might be interested in it. Great. Thank you, Alison. Thank you, Travis. All right.

Liam Burke (Equity Analyst at B. Riley Securities)

Thanks, Liam. Thank you.

OPERATOR

This concludes our question and answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Travis Boone for any closing remarks.

Travis Boone (Chief Executive Officer)

Thanks, everyone, for taking the time to join the call today. We look forward to speaking with you in the next quarter.

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