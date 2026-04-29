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April 29, 2026 9:53 AM 50 min read

GE HealthCare Techs Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

GE HealthCare Techs (NASDAQ:GEHC) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Wednesday. Read the complete transcript below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

Access the full call at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/66uqg8rf

Summary

GE HealthCare Techs reported strong top-line growth driven by pharmaceutical diagnostics, advanced visualization solutions, and imaging businesses, though profit performance was impacted by recall issues and rising material costs.

The company reduced its profit and free cash flow guidance for 2026 due to inflationary pressures, including increased costs of memory chips and freight, while expecting to offset more than half of these impacts with pricing and cost actions.

Strategically, GE HealthCare Techs advanced its pipeline with innovations in CT and MRI, regulatory clearances for new technologies, and the acquisition of IntelliRad to enhance their cloud and AI capabilities.

The company is focusing on growth in precision care and expects significant contributions from its new imaging technologies starting in 2027, as well as advancements in their gadolinium-free MRI contrast agent under FDA Fast Track designation.

Management expressed confidence in future growth driven by innovation and a strong order backlog, despite a cautious outlook on China and ongoing inflationary challenges.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Peter Arduini (President and CEO)

Jay Siccaro (Vice President and CFO)

Peter Arduini (President and CEO)

OPERATOR

Thank you, Peter. I'd like to ask participants to please limit yourself to one question and one follow up. Operator, can you please open the line? Thank you so much. And as a reminder to ask a question, simply press star one one on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To remove yourself, press star 11 again. Our first question is from the line of Vijay Kumar with Evercore isi. Please proceed.

Vijay Kumar (Equity Analyst at Evercore ISI)

Peter Arduini (President and CEO)

Jay Siccaro (Vice President and CFO)

Vijay Kumar (Equity Analyst at Evercore ISI)

Understood. And maybe Jay, my second one on the inflation assumptions around EPS. You know, talk about the 250 million number that you quoted. What does it assume? Is it assuming current inflation trends?

Jay Siccaro (Vice President and CFO)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Joanne Wench with City. Please proceed. Hi, can you hear me okay here now?

Joanne Wenchwit

And now join. Wonderful. Good morning everybody. I'm trying to sort of pull apart the first quarter a little bit more, particularly the mis and PCs. And I'm just curious if you can detail that a little bit better and how do you think about this on a go forward basis? Thank you.

Jay Siccaro (Vice President and CFO)

Peter Arduini (President and CEO)

Joanne Wenchwit

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thanks for your question. Our next question is from Travis Steed with Bank of America securities.

Travis Steed

Hey, thanks for taking the question first. I'd like to start out on Florcato progress. Almost double the run rate in April versus January, but so far from the $500 million target. So just curious how that trended over the last kind of three months and kind of where you see that business going forward.

Peter Arduini (President and CEO)

Travis Steed

Great, thank you. Maybe follow up question on China mentioned a cautious outlook on China kind of baked into the guidance. Curious what you're seeing there, if you're seeing any green shoots or things changing on the margin and what all is kind of baked in from a market standpoint. And competition standpoint.

Peter Arduini (President and CEO)

Travis Steed

Thank you.

Robin Marcus

Jay Siccaro (Vice President and CFO)

Peter Arduini (President and CEO)

Yeah, I think, Robby, as we've said, look, on growth, we're set up well for the rest of the year. Look, we've taken this hard decision with some of these hyperinflation items, but now it's up from here. We're not counting on hope on these plans. We've got strong operational plans to make sure that we can do the reset and be able to actually move from here upward.

Robin Marcus

Great. Maybe a quick follow up. There are coming generics in the diagnostics business or pharmaceutical diagnostics. Sorry. Seems more like a 2027 issue than a 26 issue. How are you positioning and thinking about generic impact into the end of the year and into 2027? Are there any measures you could do to help mute any competitive impact and anything else we should be thinking about there? Thanks a lot.

Peter Arduini (President and CEO)

Robin Marcus

Thanks, Rob.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from David Roman with Goldman Sachs.

David Roman

Thank you. Good morning everyone. Appreciate your taking the questions here. Maybe I'll start just on photon counting ct. Could you just elaborate a little bit further, further on the commercial strategy here and maybe help us think through market segmentation, especially in the context of your primary competitor here. I believe having kind of a two tiered product and pricing structure.

Peter Arduini (President and CEO)

David Roman

Jay Siccaro (Vice President and CFO)

David Roman

Great, thanks so much.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Larry Bigelson with Wells Fargo.

Larry Bigelson

Jay Siccaro (Vice President and CFO)

Larry Bigelson

Jay1, follow up maybe on the cadence. I think you've addressed sales, but on margins In EPS in 26, your comments on the call imply margins in EPS should be up pretty significantly in the second half of the year. And do you now expect gross margin to be down year over year because of inflation? Thank you.

Jay Siccaro (Vice President and CFO)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Matt Taylor with DeFries.

Matt Taylor

Jay Siccaro (Vice President and CFO)

Peter Arduini (President and CEO)

Matt Taylor

Thanks for all the comments. Thanks Pete. Sure.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question is from Ryan Zimmerman with btig.

Ryan Zimmerman

Peter Arduini (President and CEO)

Ryan Zimmerman

Jay Siccaro (Vice President and CFO)

OPERATOR

Thank you. We'll now take our last question from Anthony Petron of Mizuho.

Anthony Petron

Jay Siccaro (Vice President and CFO)

OPERATOR

Thank you. And this concludes our question and answer session. Please proceed with any closing remarks.

Peter Arduini (President and CEO)

Thanks for your interest in GE Healthcare. And again we look forward to connecting and chatting with many, if not all of you here in some upcoming conferences. Thanks again.

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