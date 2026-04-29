Vita Coco Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) reported first-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.
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Access the full call at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/x8567z37
Summary
Vita Coco reported strong financial performance in Q1 2026, with net sales up 37% to $180 million, driven by a 42% increase in coconut water sales.
The company is seeing significant growth in international markets, particularly Europe, with a 57% increase in retail dollar growth and plans to expand further in these regions.
Vita Coco raised its full-year guidance, now expecting net sales between $720 and $735 million and adjusted EBITDA of $132 to $138 million.
Operational highlights include a strong inventory position, successful cost management with lower ocean freight costs, and increased capacity utilization to support demand.
Management emphasized a focus on hydration as a key driver of growth, with plans to expand into sports and recovery markets, leveraging the high electrolyte content of coconut water.
Full Transcript
Howard (Moderator)
Hello and welcome to the Vita Coco Company's first quarter 2026 earnings conference call. My name is Howard. I will be coordinating your call today. Following prepared remarks, we will open the call to your questions and instructions to be given at that time. I'd now like to turn the conference over to John Mills with ICR.
John Mills
Mike Kirman (Executive Chairman)
Martin Roper (Chief Executive Officer)
Cory Baker (Chief Financial Officer)
Martin Roper (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Bonnie Herzog (Equity Analyst)
Martin Roper (Chief Executive Officer)
Cory Baker (Chief Financial Officer)
Bonnie Herzog (Equity Analyst)
All right, that was helpful. Maybe just a quick follow up thinking about your innovation pipeline. Any color that you can provide to us on any upcoming innovation or new packaging that you plan to be rolling out either still in the first half or maybe in the second half of this year.
Martin Roper (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question or comment comes from the line of Peter Galbo from Bank of America. Mr. Galbo, your line is open.
Peter Galbo (Equity Analyst)
Hey guys, good morning. Thanks for the question. Martin, maybe just to put a finer point on Bonnie's question around the top line and maybe a little bit More specific to 2Q, is it fair to kind of think again if we average the growth rate over the first half, given the shift in the MVM, that we should be kind of landing in that 30% range based on what, you know today. Just as a clarification point,
Martin Roper (Chief Executive Officer)
that sounds like a guidance question. So I'm going to pump that to Cory. And we typically don't break guidance down by quarter. Peter. But thank you for the question anyway.
Cory Baker (Chief Financial Officer)
Peter, I maybe not follow the 30% through April on shipments. Correct? Correct. Well, the 30% April number is a retail scan number.
Martin Roper (Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah. And our shipments to date have been tracking close to retail. So I think that's a fair assumption on the US Branded shipments. But there's always timing and inventory impact. But we're not seeing anything in the beginning of the year that's driving shipments different than retail scams. And then the volume's a bit different.
Peter Galbo (Equity Analyst)
Cory Baker (Chief Financial Officer)
Peter Galbo (Equity Analyst)
Okay, thanks very much, guys. I'll pass it on.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question or comment comes from the line of Chris Carey from Wells Fargo Securities. Mr. Carey, your line is open.
Chris Carey (Equity Analyst)
Cory Baker (Chief Financial Officer)
Martin Roper (Chief Executive Officer)
Chris Carey (Equity Analyst)
Martin Roper (Chief Executive Officer)
Chris Carey (Equity Analyst)
Okay, thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question or comment comes from the line of Eric Serrata from Morgan Stanley. Mr. Serrata, your line is open.
Eric Serrata (Equity Analyst)
Great, thank you. Last quarter you were fairly explicit in terms of the promotional times for the second half and essentially giving back some of last year's tariff serving. pricing, can you give us a little bit of an update there? Are you still looking at pricing potential being negative in the second, in the third quarter or second half based on their current promo plans?
Cory Baker (Chief Financial Officer)
Martin Roper (Chief Executive Officer)
And I think certainly if the current inflation looks permanent. Right. We will have to take pricing, which is not where we were in February.
Eric Serrata (Equity Analyst)
Great. And then just in terms of what you're seeing in terms of inflation on your freight lanes, obviously you're not shipping coconut water through the straits, but what have you seen in terms of rates on your key lanes from Asia to the US and Brazil to US and Europe? And you mentioned looking to contract more, which would imply that the rates are still pretty attractive, but any color there would be helpful.
Cory Baker (Chief Financial Officer)
Eric Serrata (Equity Analyst)
Great. Thanks so much. I'll pass it on.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question or comment comes from the line of Eric DeLauria from Craig Hallam Capital Market Group. Mr. DeLauria, your line is open.
Eric DeLauria
Martin Roper (Chief Executive Officer)
Eric DeLauria
Martin Roper (Chief Executive Officer)
Eric DeLauria
That's all very helpful color. I appreciate it and congrats again.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question or comment comes from the line of Camille Gajrawala from Jefferies. Mr. Gajrawala, your line is now open.
Camille Gajrawala
Martin Roper (Chief Executive Officer)
Camille Gajrawala
Martin Roper (Chief Executive Officer)
Camille Gajrawala
Got it. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question or comment comes from the line of Mike Lavery from Piper Sandler. Mr. Lavery, your line is now open.
Mike Lavery (Equity Analyst)
Thank you.
Martin Roper (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question or comment comes from the line of Robert ottenstein from Evercore ISI. Mr. Ottenstein, your line is open.
Robert Ottenstein (Equity Analyst)
Martin Roper (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Our next question or comment comes from the line of Jim solera from Stevens. Mr. Solera, your line is now open.
Jim Solera (Equity Analyst)
Hi, guys. Good morning. Thanks for taking our question. Hey, Jim Martin, I actually wanted to ask, to follow up on your previous answer that you just gave. If we see the demand continue to be as robust as it's been in one Q Is there any toggle on the promotional timing such that you might not need them and that could potentially be a net benefit to gross margin in kind of the back half of the summer? Back half of the year?
Martin Roper (Chief Executive Officer)
Jim Solera (Equity Analyst)
Great, I appreciate the thoughts there. And then I wanted to ask on the Treats platform since that's kind of a unique item that doesn't really neatly fit into a specific category or subcategory. Can you just help us frame up how you think about the potential size of that as part of your portfolio and if you could offer any thoughts on where that is right now and how you expect the incremental flavor launches to contribute to the year?
Martin Roper (Chief Executive Officer)
Jim Solera (Equity Analyst)
Great. I appreciate the thoughts. I'll hop back in the queue.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question or comment comes from the line of John Anderson from William Blair. Mr. Anderson, your line is now open.
Glenn West
Hey guys, this is Glenn west on for John Anderson. Appreciate the question. We hit on a lot, so maybe a quick one. Corey, I know you mentioned the potential for like a 15 million refund from CBP. Do you have any idea on the timeline of those claims or any idea when you expect kind of a decision on that?
Cory Baker (Chief Financial Officer)
We're not 100% sure, but the news would indicate 60, 90, 120 days, let's say. So we'll see how the process runs. We've submitted through the, through the systems and followed the rules and we'll see how fast it gets processed and if it's accepted, all those things.
Martin Roper (Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah. And if it isn't challenged, etc. So, you know, we're in, we're, we're in the fight and we'll see what happens.
Glenn West
Awesome. Appreciate it. I'll leave it there. Thanks, guys.
Ojiro Pascarelli (Equity Analyst)
Thank you. Our next question to comment comes from the line Ojiro Pascarelli from Needham and Company. Mr. Pascarelli, your line is now open.
Martin Roper (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. I'm sure. No additional questions in the queue at this time. I'd like to turn the conference back over to Mr. Martin Roper for any closing remarks.
Martin Roper (Chief Executive Officer)
Thanks, Howard. No closing remarks. Thanks everybody for joining us for the quarter. We look forward to chatting to you at various events during this quarter. Then obviously doing this again, hopefully in three months time. Everyone have a great day.
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