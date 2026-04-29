Transcript: FirstEnergy Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) reported first-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.
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View the webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/909823823
Summary
FirstEnergy reported a strong start to 2026 with a 7.5% increase in core earnings from the previous year, aligning with their annual guidance of $2.62 to $2.82 per share.
The company is focused on improving reliability and customer experience through strategic investments in the electric system, addressing aging infrastructure, and supporting economic development, particularly in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.
Notable management changes include Chris Beam as President of West Virginia and Maryland, and Dan Puskas as Chief Information Officer.
FirstEnergy's investment plan includes substantial transmission projects with a focus on reliability, and they have secured over $5 billion in competitive projects over the last four years.
Affordability remains a key focus, with rates 20% below state peers; the company is engaging with stakeholders on innovative solutions to manage costs.
Moody's has upgraded FirstEnergy's outlook to positive, reflecting an improved credit profile and strong regulated operations. The company completed several successful debt offerings.
FirstEnergy reaffirmed its capital investment plan of $6 billion for the year and long-term core earnings growth target of 6-8% through 2030.
Regulatory updates include upcoming hearings for a new natural gas facility in West Virginia and rate case filings in Ohio and Pennsylvania.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Hello and welcome to FirstEnergy Corp's first quarter 2026 earnings call. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It's now my pleasure to turn the call over to Karen Saget, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead Karen.
Karen Saget (Vice President of Investor Relations)
Brian Tierney (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)
John Taylor (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Brian Tierney (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)
Hey guys, good morning. Good morning, Char.
Shar Pereza
Brian Tierney (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)
John Taylor (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Shar Pereza
Brian Tierney (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)
Shar Pereza
Got it. That's perfect. Thank you, guys. Big congrats on the execution. Thanks, Sean.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Nick Campanello with Barclays. Please proceed with your question.
Brian Tierney (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)
Hey, good morning. Thanks for the time. Good morning.
Nick Campanello
Brian Tierney (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)
Nick Campanello
Thanks for the thoughts. And then, I mean, just one follow up I had is just as we layer in some of the additional capital to the plan, just how you're thinking about the funding and financing mix and. Yeah, maybe I'll leave that there. Thanks.
John Taylor (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah. Nick, this is John. So as we talked about before, you know, specifically on the West Virginia generation investment, you know, if we get the AF UDC cash recovery, that will help fund a portion of the investment. So we, we expect up to about 35% of that investment to be funded with new equity. And as we layer new investments into the plan, I don't anticipate it exceed that amount.
Nick Campanello
Thank you. Thanks, Nick.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Steve Fleishman with Wolff Research. Thank you. Please proceed with your question.
Steve Fleishman
Brian Tierney (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)
Steve Fleishman
Okay, that makes a lot of sense. So, and then just back to West Virginia, the, you know, I know you're finalizing a lot of these contracts for the power plant. And, you know, I think the initial numbers, you know, was kind of, I don't know, it goes back, I think about a year. So Just, you know, any sense of kind of where, where the final costing kind of ends up on it.
Brian Tierney (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)
Steve Fleishman
I guess they might have a lot more business to come afterward to be thinking about in West Virginia. So. Okay, yeah, thank you.
Brian Tierney (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, that's a good point, Steve. We'd love to be a repeat customer and Steve will do that with people that are long term partners to us and we'll be reevaluating that as we go forward. So. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Jeremy Tonay with JPMorgan. Please proceed with your question.
Brian Tierney (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)
Hi, good morning. Good morning, Jeremy.
Jeremy Tonay
I'll try not to ask on Pennsylvania here. Just maybe if we could turn towards transmission in the PGM open window here. Just wondering any incremental thoughts you might be able to share on what the scope of the opportunity set is for you or just any other color and how you feel about that process at point.
Brian Tierney (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)
John Taylor (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Jeremy Tonay
Understood. That's helpful. Thanks. And then just want to turn, I guess, to affordability and, you know, appreciate the disclosures and how FE appears to be, you know, among the lowest bills in all the states that you operate in. And just wondering how that resonates with local stakeholders there and particularly thinking about New Jersey, given, you know, the new administration there.
Brian Tierney (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)
John Taylor (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Jeremy Tonay
Got it. And just a quick follow up there. Just wondering, you know, in these conversations, do you see distinguishment as far as your bills being lower, lower wallet share than others in state? Is that being, you know, appreciated and, you know, differentiated and you think in conversations with others in the state?
Brian Tierney (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)
Jeremy Tonay
Understood. I'll leave it there. Thank you. Thanks, Jeremy.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Andrew Wiesel with Scotiabank. Please proceed with your question.
Brian Tierney (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)
Hey, good morning, everybody. Good morning, Andrew.
Andrew Wiesel
John Taylor (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Brian Tierney (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)
And also add to that as we're have we changed our business model to focus on our five business units. We are shrinking our service core and increasing our business unit presence. So we're moving more of our customers management and focus closer to the customer in each of those business units and that's having the related operational success that we've talked about earlier in the call.
Andrew Wiesel
Okay. Safe to say you see opportunity for more.
Brian Tierney (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)
Oh always, always.
Andrew Wiesel
Great. Thank you Andrew.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from line of Ross Fowler with Bank of America. Please proceed with your question.
Brian Tierney (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)
Morning Brian. Morning John. How are you? Good morning Wes.
Ross Fowler
Good, thanks.
Brian Tierney (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)
Maybe we'll turn this to FERC for just a second. Obviously we've got the anoper out there, the colocated load order and the backstop procurement. So not a shortage of things going on. You obviously took this up to the D.C. circuit with a petition for review. So maybe can you sort of scope out the decision timeline there, what you frame as the range of outcomes. Is this sort of an all or nothing in your favor or not?
Ross Fowler
Brian Tierney (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)
Understood, Brian. And then on the backstop procurement, you kind of said you're evaluating the proposal there from PJM and there might be
Ross Fowler
Brian Tierney (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)
I mean, certainly Brian, we've, we've contracted before we can contract again. I don't know what, what difference it makes if PJM gets in the middle. It's bilateral contracts or bilateral contracts, right? I mean that's.
Ross Fowler
Brian Tierney (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)
Right. Your business model is regulated wires. Right.
Ross Fowler
And it's not. And it's not what the legislators in four of our five states asked for. They said, you don't do that, you're out of that business. And believe me, we listen to our legislators, we listen to our regulators, and we respond accordingly.
Brian Tierney (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)
Thanks for that, Brian.
Ross Fowler
Appreciate it.
Brian Tierney (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)
Thanks, Ross.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Anthony Cordell with Mizuho Securities. Please proceed with your question.
Anthony Cordell
Hey, good morning. Just a quick one on Ross's question. Brian, you just talked about, you know, your view of the backstop auction, all the stress that it creates. Does the state regulators that you operate, the states you operate in, do the regulators share that same view or any insight you can provide of do the governors or the regulators share a similar view to how you're viewing what's going on right now in the capacity markets?
Brian Tierney (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)
Anthony Cordell
Great. That's all I had. Thanks again.
Brian Tierney (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)
Thanks, Anthony.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our final question this morning comes from the line of Carly Davenport with Goldman Sachs. Please proceed with your question.
Carly Davenport
Hey, good morning. Thanks for taking the questions. Maybe just to follow up on some of your comments on New Jersey earlier, I know you guys have been considering kind of the right timing to potentially file another rate case there. Any updated thoughts on what that could look like?
Brian Tierney (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)
Carly Davenport
I have not. Not at the moment. But that might be at some point. But that's super helpful. Appreciate that. And then maybe just one question on Maryland. I know you guys have the plans to file their sin as well. Just any impacts that you're looking out for from the omnibus bill that was recently passed in Maryland, just in terms of any risk around changes to the regulatory process on the back of that legislation.
John Taylor (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Hey, Carla, this is John. It's kind of too early to tell right now. I mean, we've historically used a historical test year in Maryland, but other components of the legislation we're working our way through and we'll update our plan accordingly.
Carly Davenport
Got it. Okay. Thank you so much for the caller.
Brian Tierney (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)
Thanks, Carla.
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