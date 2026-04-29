Full Transcript: CTO Realty Growth Q1 2026 Earnings Call

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

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The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7a2jh3xw/

Summary

CTO Realty Growth reported a strong quarter with significant leasing activity and a major acquisition of an $81.6 million shopping center in Texas.

The company executed leases totaling 153,000 square feet with an average cash rent increase of 14%, contributing to a same-store NOI growth of 6.8%.

Future growth is expected from a $75 million preferred equity investment yielding 12%, planned outparcel developments, and a robust signed-not-open pipeline.

The company's portfolio is 95.4% leased, and strategic recycling of assets is underway, including the anticipated sale of Madison Yards in Atlanta.

Guidance for 2026 has been increased, projecting Core FFO and AFFO per diluted share growth of approximately 12% at the midpoints.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Jenna McKinney (Director of Finance)

John Albright (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Philip Mays (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. At this time, we will be conducting our question and answer session. As a reminder to ask a question, you will need to press Star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. Please stand by while we compile the Q and A roster. Our first question comes from the line of Jay Cornreich with Cancer Fitzgerald and Company. Your line is now open.

Jay Cornreich (Equity Analyst)

Hey, thanks very much. Good morning. I just wanted to start out with the new $75 million Southwest preferred equity investment at the 12% yield. And in terms of funding sources for it, I guess you can use $30 million from the waters investment, which was prepaid. But how do you think about funding the incremental $45 million?

Philip Mays (Chief Financial Officer)

Yeah, we've already did the investment. It was a single closing. And so as you mentioned, the waters creek was recycled into that. And we'll basically have, as we mentioned, an asset sale coming up and so forth. We'll bring down leverage, but otherwise we just use the balance sheet for the balance of it.

Jay Cornreich (Equity Analyst)

Okay. And then just going back to the original 10 vacant anchor spaces that we've talked about, I think there's still three remaining to be signed. Can you just give an update on how those conversations are progressing and when you think you could get a lease signed and ultimately rent payment beginning?

John Albright (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Jay Cornreich (Equity Analyst)

Okay, I appreciate it. I'll hold it there. Thank you. Great, thanks.

OPERATOR

Thank you so much. Our next question comes from the line of Matthew Erdner with Jones Trading. Your line is now open.

Matthew Erdner (Equity Analyst)

Hey, good morning, guys. Thanks for taking the question. I'm just curious what's going to lead you kind of towards the high range of the investment guidance versus the bottom end? Because I think if you lean towards the bottom end, it'll probably be one more structured investment. And given the timing of Madison Yard, should we expect anything to kind of happen in the second half of the year from an investment perspective?

John Albright (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Phil

Yeah, Matt, it's Phil. And you're correct in your assumption. So the small structured investment John referred to would put us right around the low end of the range. And then if we complete some of the larger property acquisitions in the pipeline, it would push us up towards the higher end of the range.

Matthew Erdner (Equity Analyst)

Got it. And then kind of as a follow up to that, are you guys assuming that outparcel at foresight, those 10 extra acres there in the investment guidance for this year or would that be additional?

John Albright (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah, so they won't contribute to earnings in this year. It's one of the pads that we've identified. So part of the where we've discussed, you know, 30 million of capital earning a low double-digit yield, unlevered, it's in that group.

Matthew Erdner (Equity Analyst)

But any earnings from that will not be in this year. Matt. Okay, got it. That's helpful. Thank you guys.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Thank you so much. One moment for our next question. Our next question comes from the line of Craig with Lucid Capital Markets. Your line is now open.

Craig

Thank you. With the preferred equity investment you made here in second quarter, I think, and it sounds like you've got another potential small one. I think that you're bringing CTOs exposure to structured investments to around 11%, maybe closer to 15% when fully funded relative to undepreciated assets. Are you thinking about a cap or target on that as a percentage of the balance sheet. Similar to Pine.

John Albright (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah, thanks for the question. So I would say that most likely the cap will be definitely be below 20% and maybe more in line with the 15%. And so as you've seen at Pine, sometimes it will go a little higher as we anticipate some payoffs happening. But roughly 15% feels like a good place for us.

Craig

Okay, great. And thinking about investment guidance, you know, you've done 156 million year to date. I think you started out the year guiding to sort of 8 to 8.5%. The preferred equity done here this quarter is 12. Has that sort of yield range changed at all because of that?

John Albright (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah. So the cap rates, I can kind of go into kind of what we're seeing on cap rates and then as we see more visibility on what we'll be buying and kind of the structured finance kind of give you a better mix outcome. But in general, the acquisitions that we're seeing are kind of in the 7.5 to 8% range. And then with regards to structured finance, you know, something in the kind of 10% to 13% range. And so you kind of have that little blend.

Craig

John Albright (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Craig

Got it. And just one more for me. You know, I think last quarter the implied ABR recognition in the sign that open pipeline was about 2.9 million for 2026. I think now we're looking at 1.8 in the updated debt. Can you give us a sense of how you're anticipating the timing of that 1.8 million in 26 and sort of how we should think about modeling 27 from a sign not open pipeline recognition perspective?

John Albright (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Craig

All right, that's helpful.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Thank you so much. Our next question comes from the line of John Mosoka with B. Riley Securities. Your line is now open.

John Mosoka

Good morning. Have we thinking about the Madison disposition? I know we can kind of back into the numbers a little bit on our own given your disclosure, but is it right to think that that's at about a 6% cap rate? I know it kind of depends a little bit on the NOI margin at that specific asset, but does that sound Roughly correct.

John Albright (President and Chief Executive Officer)

John Mosoka

And then with the in place portfolio, any new tenants or any new kind of notable increase to the watch list. Just curious if there's any kind of pushes and pulls there. Anything coming out of the watch list even too?

John Albright (President and Chief Executive Officer)

No, I mean really, as I've said in prior calls, you know, really it's really some of the smaller type tenants and maybe restaurant oriented. But there's been no notable change one way or the other on the watch list.

John Mosoka

And then last one, there's been a decent amount of MA in the space in kind of recent years, including a notable comp to you all recently. How does that impact kind of your disposition and acquisition outlook? Is there stuff that maybe comes out of those transactions or a competitor maybe not being in the space that increases the likelihood of you closing certain deals?

John Albright (President and Chief Executive Officer)

John Mosoka

Okay, that's it for me. Thank you very much. Great, thanks. Appreciate it.

OPERATOR

Thank you so much. Our next question comes from the line of Gurav Mehta with Alliance Global Partners. Your line is now open.

Gurav Mehta

Thank you. Good morning. I wanted to ask you on the acquisition that you made, Palms Crossing this quarter on the value add upside, can you Maybe talk about where the rents are on that property versus where the market rents are.

John Albright (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Gurav Mehta

Okay, second question on the guidance. Just a clarification on the Madison Yards. I didn't see that listed in the guidance assumption. Is that included in your guidance, the disposition?

John Albright (President and Chief Executive Officer)

No, I mean we didn't put a disposition volume out there currently. That's the only near term implant disposition though.

Gurav Mehta

Okay. All right, thank you. That's all I had.

John Albright (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you so much. So I am showing no further questions at this time. This concludes the question and answer session. Thank you for your participation in today's conference. This does conclude the program. You may now disconnect.