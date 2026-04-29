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April 29, 2026 9:47 AM 32 min read

Hayward Holdings Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

On Wednesday, Hayward Holdings (NYSE:HAYW) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

Access the full call at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/237072768

Summary

Hayward Holdings reported a strong first quarter with net sales increasing by 12% and adjusted EBITDA growing by 15%, driven by strong pricing and positive volume contributions.

The company has raised its full-year 2026 guidance, now expecting net sales to increase by approximately 5% and adjusted diluted EPS to grow between 9% to 13%.

Operational highlights include expansion in gross and adjusted EBITDA margins, a reduction in net leverage from 2.8x to 2.4x, and a focus on innovation and strategic initiatives such as Omni X to drive future growth.

Management emphasized the resilience of the aftermarket business model, successful implementation of pricing strategies to offset inflation, and a disciplined approach to cost management.

The company is leveraging AI to enhance decision-making and productivity and remains confident in its long-term growth trajectory supported by a large installed base and market-leading technologies.

Full Transcript

Carrie (Operator)

Kevin Maska (Vice President, Investor Relations and FP)

Kevin Holloran (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Ivan Jones (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Kevin Holloran (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Jess Hammond (Equity Analyst)

Kevin Holloran (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Ivan Jones (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Jess Hammond (Equity Analyst)

Great color. Thanks, Ivy.

Nigel Koh

Our next question comes from Nigel Koh with Wolff Research.

Ivan Jones (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Kevin Holloran (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Just to reiterate what you said to Jeff's again we'll be lapping in Q2, Nigel, the tariff off cycle increase that was announced in Q2 of 2025. So that will start to expire here as we work through the second quarter.

Nigel Koh

Kevin Holloran (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Nigel Koh

Okay, thanks Kevin. That's great.

Andrew Carter

Kevin Holloran (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Andrew Carter

Andrew, thanks, I'll pass it on.

Rafi Dydrofich

Moving next to Rafe Dydrofich with Bank of America.

Rafe Dydrofich

Hey, good morning, it's Rafe. Thanks for taking my question.

Kevin Holloran (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Hey, good morning Ray. Just on the guidance increase for the full year, can you just talk about sort of what's driving that? Is that just one Q upside and is it better price realization or volume compared to your expectations or are you seeing it in the order book what's changed versus what you're expecting a couple months ago?

Ivan Jones (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Rafe Dydrofich

Kevin Holloran (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

And as a reminder, that is Star One, if you would like to ask a question, we'll go next to Brian Lee with Goldman Sachs.

Brian Lee

Kevin Holloran (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Ivan Jones (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Brian Lee

Ivan Jones (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Brian Lee

All right, thanks, guys. I'll pass it on.

OPERATOR

And this now concludes our question and answer session. I would like to turn the floor back over to Kevin Holloran for closing comments.

Kevin Holloran (President and Chief Executive Officer)

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