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April 29, 2026 9:47 AM 35 min read

General Dynamics Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

Access the full call at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/392216029

Summary

General Dynamics reported a strong first quarter with earnings of $4.10 per diluted share, revenue of $13.5 billion, and net earnings of $1.125 billion, marking significant improvements compared to the previous year.

Operating cash flow reached $2.2 billion, and the company achieved a book-to-bill ratio of 2 to 1, with a backlog of $131 billion, reflecting robust demand across its portfolio.

The aerospace segment reported a record number of deliveries and improved operating margins, while marine systems experienced 26.4% earnings growth due to increased productivity and demand.

Combat systems and technologies segments also showed positive growth, with strong demand for munitions and strategic alignment with government priorities in cyber and space.

General Dynamics raised its full-year EPS guidance to $16.45 to $16.55, reflecting confidence in continued strong performance and execution across its business units.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Danny Deep (President)

Kim Correa (Chief Financial Officer)

Danny Deep (President)

Nicole Shelton (Vice President of Investor Relations)

Robert Stallard (Equity Analyst at Vertical Research)

Kim Correa (Chief Financial Officer)

No, there have not. Everything is business as usual from an Ajax perspective. Okay, that's great. Thanks so much.

Christine Lewog (Equity Analyst at Morgan Stanley)

Danny Deep (President)

Yeah. Like, as you can imagine, the lead times for producing these ships pretty extensive. And I think what we see in the budget is good support for the programs that are already in work, and certainly it helps the volume. But we don't anticipate that any of these awards are going to change dramatically the number of ships that we have to produce in the immediate term.

Christine Lewog (Equity Analyst at Morgan Stanley)

Thanks. And then also when we look at that force projection by number of ships, you've got, you know, your traditional programs, but then there's also, you know, some of these smaller surface vehicles and smaller unmanned undersea undersea vehicles. I was wondering, can you talk about the opportunities for that and is there a way for you to capture more of that smaller end market, especially if we're looking at higher volumes?

Danny Deep (President)

OPERATOR

Great, thank you. Next we'll go to Peter Arment at Baird.

Peter Arment (Equity Analyst at Baird)

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from seth Seismid at JPMorgan.

seth Seismid

OPERATOR

Next we'll move to Ken Herbert at rbc.

Ken Herbert (Equity Analyst at RBC)

Kim Correa (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

We'll move next to Ron Epstein at Bank of America.

Ron Epstein (Equity Analyst at Bank of America)

OPERATOR

We'll take our next question from David Strauss at Wells Fargo.

David Strauss

Kim Correa (Chief Financial Officer)

I mean, it's certainly, you know, as we continue to invest throughout the year, it certainly has an impact on our cash flow and that's what we're evaluating as it impacts the quarter. But we're certainly driving to, you know, get our working capital off the balance sheet to offset the increase in CapEx. Okay, thank you very much.

OPERATOR

We'll take our next question from Myles Walton at Wolfe Research.

Myles Walton (Equity Analyst at Wolfe Research)

Sheila Khayalu (Equity Analyst at Jefferies)

Next we'll move to Sheila Khayalu at Jefferies. Good morning guys and thank you, Danny. Really strong start across the businesses. Is it fair to say that the 2% DPS raise is primarily related to Aerospace and the 15% margins versus the 14% guide and maybe how much of that came from 8, 800 accretion versus maybe services, you know, one time items with fuel?

Danny Deep (President)

Yeah, I think the, I think the increase in guidance is for what we see today. I mean, I think as we mentioned in the, in the remarks will have more fidelity in the second quarter to share the contribution to that increase came from more than aerospace, also from marine and a little bit from technology. So the expectation for aerospace is that we will continue to execute the way we're executing and see what that means for the second quarter.

Sheila Khayalu (Equity Analyst at Jefferies)

Great. And then sticking to aerospace, just a follow up, two business jet OEMs have called out supply chain issues. Honeywell, more publicly, maybe if you could just talk about you're still growing deliveries 25% year over year in aerospace. Should we expect any cadence changes to deliveries for the rest of the year for bizjets,

Danny Deep (President)

for us specifically, I think you should expect second quarter to look a lot from a cadence and delivery standpoint. A lot. Lot like what you just saw in the first quarter. And then third and fourth quarter will be higher and fourth quarter will be our strongest, both from a mix and a margin standpoint. So from a supply chain perspective, as I mentioned, they're keeping up for us.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Next we'll move to John Godden at Citi.

John Godden

OPERATOR

Next we'll go to Doug Harned at Bernstein.

Doug Harned (Equity Analyst at Bernstein)

OPERATOR

So, Audra, I think we have time for one more question. Thank you. And that question will come from Scott Mikas at Melius Research.

Scott Mikas (Equity Analyst at Melius Research)

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