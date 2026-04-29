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April 29, 2026 9:45 AM 33 min read

Full Transcript: Fiverr Intl Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Fiverr Intl (NYSE:FVRR) reported first-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bm4ojkrn/

Summary

Fiverr Intl reported Q1 revenue of $105.5 million, slightly down year-over-year, but adjusted EBITDA increased by 16.3% to $22.6 million, indicating strong financial discipline.

The company is undergoing a multi-year transformation from a transactional marketplace to a trusted platform for high-value, complex projects, focusing on quality, trust, and AI-driven collaboration.

Strong growth in projects over $1,000, with an 18% increase in clients completing such engagements, highlighting a shift towards more strategic, high-value work.

Fiverr Intl is investing in rebuilding its matching infrastructure to enhance talent quality and trust, aiming to reduce mismatch rates and improve buyer satisfaction.

The company is developing an end-to-end fulfillment layer to support complex projects and plans to expand its go-to-market strategy with talent-led, industry-led, and partner-led growth engines.

Guidance for 2026 includes revenue between $380 to $420 million and adjusted EBITDA between $64 to $80 million, reflecting ongoing transformation efforts and market uncertainties.

Management emphasized the importance of AI and human collaboration in future workflows and aims to leverage AI to improve efficiency and decision-making.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Emily Greenstein

Miha Kaufman (Founder and CEO)

Esti

OPERATOR

Eric Schadent (Equity Analyst)

Miha Kaufman (Founder and CEO)

OPERATOR

Thank you. We have the next question from the line of Jason Hofstein. From Oppenheimer. Please go ahead.

Jason Hofstein (Equity Analyst)

Miha Kaufman (Founder and CEO)

OPERATOR

That's really helpful. I guess I haven't automated us doing this earnings process yet, but maybe someday. Thanks. Nice. Thank you. We have the next session line of Ron Jose from Citi. Please go ahead.

Ron Jose (Equity Analyst)

Miha Kaufman (Founder and CEO)

OPERATOR

Thank you. We have the next question. Line of Bernie McKeren from Needham. Please go ahead.

Stefanos Chris

Miha Kaufman (Founder and CEO)

OPERATOR

Thank you. We have the next question on the line of Doug Anmit from JP Morgan. Please go ahead.

Doug Anmit (Equity Analyst)

Great. Thanks so much for taking the questions. I have two miha. Can you just talk about where you

Esti

are in terms of hiring AI Native personnel within your own company and how you're thinking about that and then sd, can you just help us bridge the EBITDA margins from the 21% in 1q to the 18% or so for the full year? Thank you.

Miha Kaufman (Founder and CEO)

Esti

OPERATOR

Great. Thank you, Bill.

Brad Erickson (Equity Analyst)

Miha Kaufman (Founder and CEO)

OPERATOR

Understood. Thanks. Thank you. We have a next question from the line of Matt Condon from Citizens Bank. Please go ahead.

Matt Condon (Equity Analyst)

Miha Kaufman (Founder and CEO)

Matt Condon (Equity Analyst)

Does that answer your question, Matt? Yes. That's great. I just had another question. Just on the comprehensive work platform, just the end to end platform that they're launching, what are the capabilities that you really need to launch to enable this end to end service?

Miha Kaufman (Founder and CEO)

Matt Condon (Equity Analyst)

That's very helpful. Thank you so much.

OPERATOR

Thank you. We have a last question from the line of Josh Chan from ubs. Please go ahead.

Josh Chan (Equity Analyst)

Hi Miha sd I guess with your move up market, you know, what's the profile of the customer that you're ultimately targeting? You know you mentioned projects above $1,000. So is that the benchmark of what you're targeting? And then secondly on free cash flow, could you talk about whether the Q1 level of free cash flow is roughly sustainable for the rest of the year and then your willingness to more aggressively buy back the stock at these levels.

Miha Kaufman (Founder and CEO)

Esti

Josh Chan (Equity Analyst)

Great. Thank you both for the color.

OPERATOR

Thank you.

Miha Kaufman (Founder and CEO)

Thank you. This concludes the question and answer session. I would like to turn the conference back to the management for any closing remarks. Thank you, Maren, for moderating the call today and for everyone joining. Wishing you a great day and looking forward to speaking soon.

OPERATOR

Thank you. The conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.

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