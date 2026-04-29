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April 29, 2026 9:42 AM 49 min read

Scotts Miracle Gro Reports Q2 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Scotts Miracle Gro (NYSE:SMG) held its second-quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

View the webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5e83vq7a/

Summary

Scotts Miracle Gro reported a 5% increase in net sales for Q2 2026, with a 3% rise for the first six months, aligning with full-year guidance of low single-digit growth.

The company achieved a leverage ratio of 3.71 times debt to EBITDA, its lowest in four years, and announced a multi-year share repurchase program to buy back at least a third of its outstanding shares.

The strategic initiative SMG 2.0 aims for $1 billion in incremental sales by 2030, focusing on e-commerce expansion, innovation, and operational efficiencies, with significant investments in digital marketing and supply chain technology.

Gross margin improved by 280 basis points in Q2, driven by a favorable mix of higher-margin branded products and supply chain savings.

Management reaffirmed fiscal 2026 guidance despite global supply chain pressures, with contingency plans to address potential cost increases due to geopolitical events.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Good morning.

Brad Shelton (Head of Investor Relations)

Jim Hagedorn (Chairman and CEO)

Nate Baxter (President and Chief Operating Officer)

Mark Scheier (Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer)

OPERATOR

Nate Baxter (President and Chief Operating Officer)

John Sas (General Manager of Lawns)

Mike Davitt (General Manager of Ortho)

Yeah. And it's across all our categories. We have a lot of room to grow with market share. Controls is the biggest opportunity for sure. Thank you.

OPERATOR

All right, thanks, John.

Peter Grom (Equity Analyst)

Nate Baxter (President and Chief Operating Officer)

Jim Hagedorn (Chairman and CEO)

Mark Scheier (Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer)

John Sas (General Manager of Lawns)

Nate Baxter (President and Chief Operating Officer)

It's a little early for us, but

Jim Hagedorn (Chairman and CEO)

Nate Baxter (President and Chief Operating Officer)

And remember, we play in a really broad set of categories within lawn and garden. And, you know, the commodities we've just been talking about are Limited to a certain segment of this.

Jim Hagedorn (Chairman and CEO)

Nate Baxter (President and Chief Operating Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. And our next question comes from Joseph Altobello of Raymond James. Your line is open. Thanks. Hey, guys.

Joseph Altobello (Equity Analyst)

Good morning. I guess I'll stay on the pricing subject, but, Jim, I think your thinking on pricing seems to have evolved over the years. There was a time when you were

Jim Hagedorn (Chairman and CEO)

Nate Baxter (President and Chief Operating Officer)

Joseph Altobello (Equity Analyst)

Very helpful. And just to shift gears a little bit to this E Commerce shift, if you will, how does it impact your margin structure?

Nate Baxter (President and Chief Operating Officer)

Does it require any investment on your part? Does it require more or less working capital? How does it change your business model? I guess so.

Jim Hagedorn (Chairman and CEO)

Nate Baxter (President and Chief Operating Officer)

pin in this by saying as we talk about product assortment, you know, we recognize the need for differentiation in these channels and among retailers. And so when I talk about SKU rationalization and innovation, just keep in mind it contemplates that.

OPERATOR

Okay, thank you, guys. Thank you. And our next question comes from Chris Carey of Wells Fargo Securities. Your line is open.

Chris Carey (Equity Analyst)

Jim Hagedorn (Chairman and CEO)

Well, first, I think it's a good question. Okay. I'm not sure what, you know, the guys are going to answer on this. I would say that merchandising decisions, you probably got three months. I'm looking at sales right now, two he's putting up. So I think that you're probably talking eight to 12 weeks where these decisions need to be made. So I think that sort of frames your question, which is, when do you have to get on top of this?

Nate Baxter (President and Chief Operating Officer)

Jim Hagedorn (Chairman and CEO)

Chris Carey (Equity Analyst)

I think that's it for me. Thanks so much, guys. Thanks, Chris.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And our next question comes from William Reuter of Bank of America. Your line is open. Good morning. I have two which I think will be fairly quick. The first is you mentioned price increases. Were these the price increases that were taken kind of in normal line review timing or were there additional price increases taken?

William Reuter (Equity Analyst)

I guess maybe at the beginning of the second quarter or end of the first. We haven't taken any additional pricing since establishing with the retailers last.

Jim Hagedorn (Chairman and CEO)

Nate Baxter (President and Chief Operating Officer)

It would be pretty distractive to change pricing in the middle of a load in with retailers. So obviously try to avoid that at all costs.

Jim Hagedorn (Chairman and CEO)

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