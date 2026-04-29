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April 29, 2026 9:38 AM 34 min read

Chefs' Warehouse Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

On Wednesday, Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/arxeoyba/

Summary

Chefs' Warehouse reported strong financial performance with first-quarter net sales increasing by 11.4% year-over-year to $1.059 billion, driven by a 10.4% rise in organic sales and a 1% contribution from acquisitions.

The company maintained double-digit growth expectations for the second quarter, despite challenges from weather events and the Middle East conflict, which minimally impacted first-quarter revenues.

Gross profit margins improved by 53 basis points, with significant gains in both specialty and center-of-the-plate categories, driven by effective management of inflation and product mix.

Management highlighted continued market share growth in North America and emphasized strategic investments in training, technology, and infrastructure as key growth drivers.

The company maintained its full-year guidance for 2026, with net sales projected between $4.35 billion and $4.45 billion, citing uncertainty in the Middle East as a reason for not raising the guidance despite strong performance.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Greetings and welcome to the Chefs' Warehouse first quarter 2026 earnings conference call. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Alex Aldiss, General Counsel, Corporate Secretary and Chief Government Relations Officer.. Please go ahead, sir.

Alex Aldiss (General Counsel, Corporate Secretary and Chief Government Relations Officer)

Chris Pappas (Founder, Chairman and CEO)

Jim Letty (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Alex Slagel (Equity Analyst)

Jim Letty (Chief Financial Officer)

Alex Slagel (Equity Analyst)

Chris Pappas (Founder, Chairman and CEO)

Alex Slagel (Equity Analyst)

All right, thanks. Thanks for the color. Thanks.

OPERATOR

The next question is from Mark Cardin from ubs. Please go ahead.

Mark Cardin (Equity Analyst)

Good morning. Thanks so much for taking the questions to start. Just another follow up in the the Middle East.. Glad to hear your team is holding up okay out there for the 75% number. It sounds like that's stabilized over the course of the past few weeks, is that correct? And then just as you think about the course of March, that build in a meaningful acceleration post ceasefire.

Jim Letty (Chief Financial Officer)

Mark Cardin (Equity Analyst)

Appreciate the color. Thanks so much. Good luck, guys.

OPERATOR

Thank you. The next question is from Kelly Benia from BMO Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Kelly Benia (Equity Analyst)

Jim Letty (Chief Financial Officer)

Kelly Benia (Equity Analyst)

Okay, very helpful. Jim, can you also just elaborate a little bit more color on kind of your different markets, your more mature markets and some of the earlier stage growth markets and if anything is changing on how they're contributing to the really strong North America top line, whether it be Florida or Texas or New York or California, just any color on kind of how that split is contributing to this strong North America growth.

Jim Letty (Chief Financial Officer)

Kelly Benia (Equity Analyst)

OPERATOR

The next question is from Peter Salleh from btig. Please go ahead.

Peter Salleh (Equity Analyst)

Jim Letty (Chief Financial Officer)

Peter Salleh (Equity Analyst)

Yeah. And then can I just ask on the capital structure and share repurchase you guys repurchased 10 million in the first quarter. Your leverage is just naturally delevering. Should we expect more share repurchases as we go through the year? I mean, how do we think about that for the balance of 2026? Thanks.

Jim Letty (Chief Financial Officer)

Peter Salleh (Equity Analyst)

Great. Thank you very much. Thank you.

OPERATOR

The next question is from Brian harbor from Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Hilary Leon

Hi, this is Hilary Leon for Bryant Harbor. Congrats on the Quarter, guys. Just wondering, outside of the Middle east improving, do you guys see any other potential tailwinds for the consumer?

Chris Pappas (Founder, Chairman and CEO)

Hilary Leon

Got it. And kind of just to follow up on that, like, have you guys ever seen or are you able to quantify any impact that you've seen from any other major events like the Olympics a couple years ago?

Chris Pappas (Founder, Chairman and CEO)

We don't really quantify it. Obviously, when there are events, whether it's F1 or, you know, something like the World Cup. or the Olympics or other types of events, we do, we do see a temporary bump, but it's not something we model in for the long term.

Hilary Leon

All right, thanks guys.

OPERATOR

Congrats on the quarter again. Thank you. The next question is from Todd Brooks from Benchmark Company. Please go ahead.

Todd Brooks (Equity Analyst)

Chris Pappas (Founder, Chairman and CEO)

Todd Brooks (Equity Analyst)

Chris Pappas (Founder, Chairman and CEO)

Todd Brooks (Equity Analyst)

Thanks and congrats to you both and the whole team. Thank you, Todd.

OPERATOR

As a reminder to ask a question, please press star one. The next question is from Margaret May Binstock from Wolf Research. Please go ahead.

Margaret May Binstock

Hi, guys. Thanks for taking my question. I just wanted to ask, on the placement growth,, the 6.2% you guys saw seems to be accelerating. I guess which lever is doing the most work here from your sales force, new hires or digital penetration?

Chris Pappas (Founder, Chairman and CEO)

Margaret May Binstock

Super helpful. And then I just wanted to ask, on the M and A environment, you know, given what we were seeing with the macro and some volatility, you know, has that changed valuations that you guys are seeing out there at all, or the pipeline, Are sellers more motivated?

Chris Pappas (Founder, Chairman and CEO)

Margaret May Binstock

Awesome. Thanks, Chris. Thank you.

OPERATOR

There are no further questions at this time. I would like to turn the floor back over to Chris Pappas for closing comments.

Chris Pappas (Founder, Chairman and CEO)

We'd like to thank everybody who joined the call today and take time to learn a little bit more about Chefs' Warehouse. And we're really proud of the last quarter and what the team was able to accomplish. And we remain very optimistic about the future. And hopefully this conflict in the Middle east settles down and we look forward for everybody joining our next earnings call. Thank you.

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