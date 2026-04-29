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April 29, 2026 9:37 AM 29 min read

Northern Oil &amp; Gas Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

On Wednesday, Northern Oil & Gas (NYSE:NOG) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

View the webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/607802271

Summary

Northern Oil & Gas reported stable business activity with a significant first quarter performance, completing 41 deals while controlling overall capital.

The company highlighted the impact of geopolitical events on oil differentials, with benefits seen in the Williston Basin and challenges in natural gas takeaway capacity in the Permian.

Future activity may increase depending on long-term pricing trends, with potential M&A opportunities evaluated at around $10 billion.

The first quarter saw record production levels, with total average daily production exceeding 148,000 BOE per day.

Financial results included a non-cash mark-to-market loss on derivatives and a non-cash impairment charge, but the company remains well-insulated with significant hedging.

Capital expenditures were balanced across regions, and the company expects to maintain a 60:40 CAPEX split between the first and second halves of the year.

Northern Oil & Gas maintains a strong balance sheet with over $1.2 billion of liquidity and no updates to 2026 guidance at this time, anticipating narrowing ranges by the second quarter call.

Full Transcript

Evelyn Inverno

Nick O'Grady

Adam Durham (President)

Chad Allen (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. We will now begin the question and answer session. If you have dialed in and would like to ask a question, please press a star one on your telephone keypad to raise your hand and join the queue. If you would like to withdraw your question, please press the star one again and your first question comes from the lineup. Neil Dingman with William Blair, please go ahead.

Neil Dingman (Equity Analyst)

Nick O'Grady

Yeah. Thanks, Neil. Good morning. I'd say this one, you know, when you think about our original guidance, you know, it didn't contemplate a war, right? And so it really, it comes into the fact that we're seeing obviously a huge surge in short term prices, a decent surge in the long term strip, but because it's being driven by geopolitical things, I think you're seeing a little bit more caution than you normally would from operators.

Neil Dingman (Equity Analyst)

Nick O'Grady

Neil Dingman (Equity Analyst)

You got it. Thanks, Nick. Pretty much, you bet.

OPERATOR

And the next question comes from the line of Jan Davenport with Johnson Rice. Please go ahead.

Jan Davenport (Equity Analyst)

OPERATOR

thank you. And the next question comes from the line of Paul diamond with Citi. Please go ahead.

Paul Diamond (Equity Analyst)

OPERATOR

Thank you. And the next question comes from the line of Noel Parks with Tuohy Brothers. Please go ahead.

Noel Parks (Equity Analyst)

Nick O'Grady

Adam Durham (President)

Noel Parks (Equity Analyst)

Got it. And I'm just wondering, are you seeing anything happening kind of in the sort of off the beaten path gas plays? I'm thinking a little bit about midcon Rockies, just as people look ahead to longer term supply. I'm sort of thinking about, you know, underutilized infrastructure and so forth and maybe some capital finding its way there.

Nick O'Grady

Noel Parks (Equity Analyst)

And then what are we looking at relative to what's in our own backyard? Correct. And so far it is sort of lost in the tug of war from a return on capital perspective. That doesn't mean it will forever. Just we have yet to find an asset that really, you know, competed. That's right. Terrific. Thanks a lot.

OPERATOR

You bet. No.

Phillips Johnston (Equity Analyst)

Nick O'Grady

Yeah, that's because of the, that's because of the expiry. Right, Just as you. Just as you stated, Phillips. Right. We have to. Because of when that expiry is being. In some instances or most instances, 1231, 2026.

Phillips Johnston (Equity Analyst)

Nick O'Grady

And I'm showing no further questions at this time. I would like to turn it back to Mr. Nick O'Grady for closing remarks.

OPERATOR

Thanks very much for your time this morning. We look forward to talking to you in the coming weeks. Appreciate it. Thank you. And ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's call.

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