Transcript: Parsons Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

On Wednesday, Parsons (NYSE:PSN) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bj9subw7
Summary
Parsons reported a strong start to 2026, achieving record adjusted EBITDA margin of 10.1%, and record total and funded backlog of $9.3 billion and $6.6 billion respectively.
The company secured significant contract awards, including a $593 million extension with the Federal Aviation Administration and a new $500 million contract with the United States Cyber Command.
Parsons successfully closed the acquisition of Altamira Technologies Corporation for up to $375 million, enhancing capabilities in national security and intelligence.
The company reaffirmed its 2026 guidance, projecting continued growth supported by a robust backlog and strategic acquisitions.
Management highlighted strong performance in both critical infrastructure and federal solutions segments, with significant contributions from the Middle East and North America.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
David Spiele
Carrie Smith (Chair, President and CEO)
Matt Ofilos
Carrie Smith (Chair, President and CEO)
Thank you Matt. This quarter's results underscore the strength and durability of the Parsons portfolio. With a robust pipeline, high win rates, strong book-to-bill performance in both segments, record levels of total unfunded backlog, and $11 billion in contract wins awarded and yet to be booked. We are confident in our outlook. With that, we will now open the line for questions.
OPERATOR
Certainly. And our first question for today comes from the line of Sangeeta Jain from KeyBank. Your question please.
Sangeeta Jain (Equity Analyst at KeyBank)
Good morning Kerry and Matt. Thanks for taking my question. First off Kerry, it's really good to hear that all your Parsons team members are and you had very strong 1Q results. Can you elaborate on some of the conversations you may be having with your customers about the balance between the short term disruptions and the long term opportunities?
Carrie Smith (Chair, President and CEO)
Sangeeta Jain (Equity Analyst at KeyBank)
That's super helpful Kerry, and maybe one for Matt. Can you talk about some of the puts and takes that went into your guidance since your FS margins have recovered really well and your CI margins are very strong but you decided to keep the full year margin outlook unchanged. Can you help us walk through that?
Matt Ofilos
OPERATOR
And our next question comes from the line of Sheila Kahota from Jefferies. Your question please.
Sheila Kahota
Good morning guys and thank you. Kerri, Matt, Dave, maybe Kerry, can you just talk about the Middle East? Seems okay. But aside from that, how do you
Carrie Smith (Chair, President and CEO)
Matt Ofilos
Yeah, Sheila, the only other one I would add that we've talked previously about the joint cyber hunt kits through Sealing Tech. That program is in lrip, as you know. And so second half will transition to production and have some critical deliveries before the end of the year. So that's also benefiting the second half.
Sheila Kahota
Got it. And maybe to follow up, Matt, on that, you said Q2 is a little bit lower given award timing. Can you just give us a little bit more color on that? What are you seeing in the outlay environment, why was it lower?
Matt Ofilos
Carrie Smith (Chair, President and CEO)
And it's super exciting to see the federal momentum that we had.
Matt Ofilos
Cool. Thank you. So helpful. Thanks, Sheila.
OPERATOR
Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of John Godin from Citi. Your question, please.
John Godin
Carrie Smith (Chair, President and CEO)
John Godin
That was excellent. Thank you. And if I could just ask one totally separate question on M and A. You guys closed three deals in the last 12 months and a relatively large one just recently. Can you just refresh us on M and A pipeline thoughts from here and how we should be thinking about the M and A strategy maybe for the next 12 or 24 months. Thanks.
Carrie Smith (Chair, President and CEO)
John Godin
That was excellent. Thank you so much.
OPERATOR
Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Andrew Whitman from Baird. Your question please.
Andrew Whitman
Thanks for taking my questions and good morning. Matt. I just wanted to help understand the quarter a little bit better. The holiday timing in the Middle east, how did that affect can you quantify the effect or estimate the effect on the growth rate in the CI segment for the quarter and then how much of the benefit you're going to pick up here in the second quarter? Just to understand that moving those moving pieces a little bit more clearly.
Matt Ofilos
Yeah, it was about three days from Q1 to Q2, so think of it as 10 to $15 million of impact. So we had a little bit of a headwind in Q1. Nice part for, you know, when we originally guided to first quarter for Middle East, we're expecting flattish to down a bit. Actually came in up 2.5% and so a little bit of a strong start to the year for the Middle East and some tailwinds into Q2.
Andrew Whitman
Okay. And then Kerry, on the $11 billion of awarded but unbooked, that number's been pretty steady there. Is that getting worked down and then just getting replenished to the same level or is it kind of stagnant? I'm just kind of curious as to the dynamics of what's going on in there.
Carrie Smith (Chair, President and CEO)
Andrew Whitman
Matt Ofilos
Andrew Whitman
All right, thank you very much.
OPERATOR
Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Gavin Parson from ubs. Your question please.
Gavin Parson
Kerry, how big is your cuas business and are you seeing any accelerated procurement yet? Given Middle east learnings?
Carrie Smith (Chair, President and CEO)
Gavin Parson
The ABAD contract, I think that might also possibly fall in that category. I mean, is that just Europe and Africa? Are there other geographical opportunities?
Carrie Smith (Chair, President and CEO)
OPERATOR
Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Gautam Khanna from TD Securities. Your question, please.
Gautam Khanna
Yeah, thanks. Good morning, guys.
Carrie Smith (Chair, President and CEO)
Gautam, was wondering what's the latest on the Federal Aviation Administration program that Peraton won? I didn't know if much work has come your way yet and, you know, what's your latest expectation on that?
Gautam Khanna
Carrie Smith (Chair, President and CEO)
And I just wanted to also circle Back to the Q2 commentary. It sounded like bookings have been pretty strong to start the quarter. What would you expect? Do you have a view on what book to bill could be in the second quarter based on what's in the pipeline and what you've already been awarded?
Gautam Khanna
Yeah. To your point, Gotham, really strong start to the year. We are expecting north of 1.0 again at the Parsons level in Q2.
Carrie Smith (Chair, President and CEO)
Okay. And within the segments, is there any skew? Is one particularly strong relative to the other?
Gautam Khanna
Not really. I think they'll both just be around one or better. I don't think we'll see another one, another 1.4 necessarily. But I think they're both in a good place to be north of 1.
Carrie Smith (Chair, President and CEO)
And again, critical infrastructure, 22 consecutive quarters greater than 1.0 and our trailing 12 month as a company has been over 1.0 since IPO.
Gautam Khanna
Great. And then you did. I mean obviously you touched on the Middle east business being more resilient than I think people worry about. At what point do you start to worry about this? I mean, I'm just curious in terms of, you know, does it disrupt the pace of contract awards? I know you mentioned there's a long duration to the backlog there. But you know, I'm just curious at what point should we worry? Because it does seem like an overhang.
Carrie Smith (Chair, President and CEO)
Gautam Khanna
Thanks very much gary. Thank you Ms. Gollum.
OPERATOR
Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Jonathan Siegman from Stifel. Your question please.
Jonathan Siegman (Equity Analyst at Stifel)
Good morning Kerry, Matt and Dave, thanks for taking my question. On the Cyber Hunt contract win, interesting work and it's new for Parsons. You mentioned it's going to start ramping up in the second half. Can you maybe level set just how steep that ramp could be and any kind of differences in margins or capital intensity of that type of work. Thank you.
Carrie Smith (Chair, President and CEO)
Matt Ofilos
Jonathan Siegman (Equity Analyst at Stifel)
And maybe one more for you Matt. And I think your earlier comments tied to this. But just to confirm directly remaining performance obligations for FELS Solutions was down sequentially and diverged from funded backlog. Is that just the phasing that you mentioned earlier or is there anything else to kind of keep in mind? Yeah, no, exactly. It was the phasing that I mentioned and nothing else behind that, I would say.
Matt Ofilos
Good luck for the rest of the quarter.
Toby Sommer (Equity Analyst at Truist Securities)
Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Toby Sommer from Truist Securities. Your question please.
Carrie Smith (Chair, President and CEO)
Toby Sommer (Equity Analyst at Truist Securities)
Carrie Smith (Chair, President and CEO)
Thank you, thank you, thank you.
OPERATOR
And our next question comes from the line of Mariana Perez-Mora from Bank of America, your question please.
Mariana Perez-Mora
Good morning everyone. Thank you for taking my question. Hi Marianne. So the first one is a little bit on the budget. The market is mostly concerned about, not like the $1.5 trillion ask, but actually how much could actually be done in an election year. How do you think about growth and how much is already like funded or procured? If you were to think about like a full year continuum resolution and how are you positioned to that scenario?
Carrie Smith (Chair, President and CEO)
Mariana Perez-Mora
Carrie Smith (Chair, President and CEO)
Mariana Perez-Mora
Thank you so much for the caller.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Louis DePalma from William Blair. From William Blair, your question please.
Louis DePalma (Equity Analyst)
Carrie Smith (Chair, President and CEO)
Yeah, thanks, Louis. I appreciate the question. On the second part, the answer is yes, it could be embedded into drones to be able to support. We're excited about the acquisition of globalstar by Amazon and we are starting to engage with Amazon. I don't want to get ahead of those discussions, but I'd be happy to discuss it on future upcoming calls.
Louis DePalma (Equity Analyst)
Thanks, Carrie. And there's been a lot of questions and answers on the Middle east, but are you reiterating the the prior full year outlook for 8.5% growth in the region? And has there been any change in the long term view and in terms of the variables, how important is the price of oil in terms of the long term picture here in the Middle East? Thanks.
Carrie Smith (Chair, President and CEO)
Louis DePalma (Equity Analyst)
Right. And so even if priorities shift, you expect to maintain your share because you know Parsons ability to be versatile in terms of like perhaps shifting from transportation project or an entertainment project to a data center project or what shifts do you expect to potentially take place?
Carrie Smith (Chair, President and CEO)
Louis DePalma (Equity Analyst)
Thanks Carrie and thanks Matt and Dave.
Noah Popnock (Equity Analyst at Goldman Sachs)
Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Noah Popnock from Goldman Sachs. Your question please. Hey, good morning everyone. Matt, is it possible to quantify what's
Matt Ofilos
in the full year revenue guidance? What are you assuming for organic revenue growth in federal solutions ex confidential and organic revenue growth at CI? And how do you expect those to split first half versus second half?
Noah Popnock (Equity Analyst at Goldman Sachs)
Matt Ofilos
Carrie Smith (Chair, President and CEO)
Matt Ofilos
Noah Popnock (Equity Analyst at Goldman Sachs)
It's about 40 or 50 million per year. Yep. Okay. Thank you for the detail. Appreciate it.
Jonathan Siegman (Equity Analyst at Stifel)
Carrie Smith (Chair, President and CEO)
Yeah, the name's not ringing a bell with me, John. I'll have to get back to you on that one.
OPERATOR
Thank you. This does conclude the question and answer session of today's program. I'd like to hand the program back to David Spiele for any further remarks.
David Spiele
Thank you all for joining us this morning. If you have any additional questions, please feel free to contact me directly. We look forward to connecting with many of you over the coming weeks. And with that, we'll end today's call.
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