Full Transcript: Slide Insurance Holdings Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Slide Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:SLDE) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.
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The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/764v7w2s/
Summary
Slide Insurance Holdings reported a 49% year-over-year increase in gross written premiums to $414.8 million for Q1 2026, driven by strong renewal rates and expansion of voluntary sales.
Net income rose by 51% year-over-year to $139.5 million, marking a new quarterly record, with a strong return on equity at 12.5% for the quarter.
The company successfully completed a $120 million stock repurchase program and initiated a new $125 million repurchase program, highlighting a strategic focus on capital returns.
Slide Insurance Holdings is expanding its geographic reach beyond Florida, with imminent product launches in California, and plans for New York and New Jersey, aiming for sustainable growth and long-term shareholder value.
Reinsurance costs are decreasing in the Florida market, and Slide increased its first-event reinsurance tower by $1 billion, indicating strong financial flexibility and favorable terms with reinsurance partners.
The company reaffirmed its full-year 2026 guidance, expecting gross written premiums between $1.85 billion and $1.95 billion, and net income between $455 million and $470 million.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Garrett Edson (Moderator)
Bruce Lucas (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Andy Omaridis (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Alex Scott (Equity Analyst)
First one I had for you is just a follow up on the reinsurance commentary you gave. Sounded like a fair amount of limit you added so I wanted to check to see if you could give us an update on how much higher the modeled PML loss would be that would still be covered by your reinsurance tower. Has that meaningfully changed the risk profile of your company?
Bruce Lucas (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Alex Scott (Equity Analyst)
Got it. Okay, that makes sense. And just to follow up on the reinsurance costs, I mean, to the extent you have savings, which it sounds like you probably will, and that's one of your biggest costs, can you help us think through how that translates to, you know, the loss ratio and a benefit that we'd actually see coming through the underwriting?
Bruce Lucas (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, we don't have an external quota share, so it really shouldn't have any impact on underlying loss ratio. But yes, you are correct, Alex, that reinsurance is our single largest expense of the organization. So a decrease in reinsurance pricing is good for the Florida market and Florida cedents, but the underlying loss ratio should be unchanged because our only quota share is internal.
Alex Scott (Equity Analyst)
Got it. Okay, I'll recue for more questions. Thanks.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Thank you. The next question is from Paul Newsom with Piper Sandler. Please proceed.
Paul Newsom (Equity Analyst)
Bruce Lucas (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Paul Newsom (Equity Analyst)
And then maybe as a second question, could we have a little additional color on the competitive environment? Perhaps the biggest question I get today is given where you and other insurers profitability is why? Why wouldn't we see a rush of competitors come into the market? And is there any early evidence that something like that might be happening?
Bruce Lucas (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Paul Newsom (Equity Analyst)
Thank you. I appreciate the help as always.
Bruce Lucas (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you, Paul.
OPERATOR
Once again, ladies and gentlemen, to ask a question, please press star one on your telephone keypad, please. The next question comes from Tommy McJoint with KBW. Please proceed.
Tommy McJoint (Equity Analyst)
Bruce Lucas (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Tommy McJoint (Equity Analyst)
Thanks. And are there any details that you can share around second and third event loss retentions as well, the sideways protection in the reinsurance tower, or will we need to wait for more details on the reinsurance program?
Bruce Lucas (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Tommy McJoint (Equity Analyst)
And then just last one, when we think about the new business, regarding the new business that you're generating both in the voluntary and what I'll call the Citizens assumption side, which one of those is a larger contributor to new business growth in 26, is it still citizens takeouts or are the voluntary channels in Florida and in the other states contributing more than that this year?
Bruce Lucas (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Voluntary. That'll be the larger channel for sure.
OPERATOR
Thank you.
Randy Benner (Equity Analyst)
The next question comes from Randy Benner with Texas Capital, please.
Bruce Lucas (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Randy Benner (Equity Analyst)
Okay, that's helpful. And then just one detail question is, do you, was there any PYD or CAT in the, in the loss ratio in the quarter?
Bruce Lucas (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
We had some cat in there. We had some relatively minor events in the first quarter, but there's no PYD. The earnings number that we posted is 100%. A quarterly function with no PYD in it.
Randy Benner (Equity Analyst)
Okay, got it. And then just one more if I could. The cash, the cash balance seems high and I'm a little newer to the story, so maybe I'm not up to speed on this, but it seems like some of the cash balance on the balance sheet could shift into investments that could generate a higher yield. Is that the right way to think of how the investment income line might develop over time?
Bruce Lucas (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Randy Benner (Equity Analyst)
All right, great. Appreciate it.
OPERATOR
Thank you.
Matt Carletti (Equity Analyst)
The next question comes from Matt Carletti with Citizens Capital Markets. Please proceed.
Bruce Lucas (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Thanks. Good morning, Bruce. I was hoping you could just spend a minute.
Matt Carletti (Equity Analyst)
Bruce Lucas (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Matt Carletti (Equity Analyst)
Thanks for the color. Appreciate it.
Bruce Lucas (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Of course.
Alex Scott (Equity Analyst)
Bruce Lucas (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Alex Scott (Equity Analyst)
Bruce Lucas (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Alex Scott (Equity Analyst)
Got it. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you.
Bruce Lucas (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you. At this time, I would like to turn it back over to Mr. Bruce Lucas for closing comments.
OPERATOR
I would just like to thank everyone for participating in our first quarter earnings call.
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