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April 29, 2026 9:18 AM 45 min read

Stanley Black &amp; Decker Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) reported first-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

View the webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/v8yahdyb/

Summary

Stanley Black & Decker reported a 3% revenue increase for Q1, outperforming expectations, with adjusted earnings per share at $0.80, exceeding the high end of guidance.

The company completed the sale of its aerospace fasteners business, using proceeds primarily for debt reduction, and plans to focus on share repurchases.

Tools and outdoor segment saw a 2% revenue increase, with a 4% pricing benefit offsetting volume pressures; engineered fastening grew 10% with strong performance in aerospace and automotive.

The company maintains its 2026 guidance for adjusted earnings per share between $4.90 and $5.70, expecting flat total revenue with low single-digit organic growth.

Management emphasized strategic focus on brand activation, operational excellence, and innovation, with positive early results from efforts in the DeWalt and Stanley brands.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Michael Whirly (Vice President of Investor Relations)

Chris Nelson (President and CEO)

Patrick Hallinan

Chris Nelson (President and CEO)

Michael Whirly (Vice President of Investor Relations)

Thanks Chris Operator, we can now start the Q and A.

OPERATOR

Nigel Ko (Analyst)

Thanks. Good morning everyone. Thanks for the morning. I'll try and keep the first one simple. I wonder, can you maybe just unpack for us the improvement in gross margin from first half to second half about four points. I'm guessing there's a bit of CAM benefits. You mentioned tariffs, sorry, USMCA compliance. I think there's some productivity but maybe just help us unpack that four point improvement.

Patrick Hallinan

Chris Nelson (President and CEO)

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from the line of Julian Mitchell from Barclays. Your line is now open.

Julian Mitchell (Analyst)

Hi, good morning. Just wanted to home in a little bit more on the tool and outdoor volume environment. You know, the outdoor pickup I suppose is encouraging. Just wondered kind of what you thought underpinned that and how you're expecting the TNO volumes to play out, you know, over the balance of the year given there's some market share efforts, but also maybe a slightly more muted consumer demand backdrop in total.

Chris Nelson (President and CEO)

Julian Mitchell (Analyst)

Patrick Hallinan

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from the line of Tim Woese from Baird. Your line is now open.

Tim Woese (Analyst)

Chris Nelson (President and CEO)

Tim Woese (Analyst)

Okay. Okay, great. No, that's, that's really helpful. And then just, I had a follow up just on Craftsman. I think there's plans to do a bigger relaunch of that product, you know, later this year. I was just kind of curious about the timing and kind of if that could have a more material impact on sales and margins.

Chris Nelson (President and CEO)

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from the line of Sam Reed from Wells Fargo. Your line is now open.

Sam Reed (Analyst)

Chris Nelson (President and CEO)

Our next question comes from the line of Jonathan Matzewski from Jeffries. Your line is now open.

Andreas

Hi, good morning, this is Andreas. I'm on for Jonathan. Thank you so much for taking the question first. You called out stronger outdoor selling ahead of the spring season and higher conversion in the pro channel. Can you expand on what's driving those

Chris Nelson (President and CEO)

Andreas

Great. I'll pass it on. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Anvi

Patrick Hallinan

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from the Line of Brett Lindsey from Mizuho. Your line is now open.

Brett Lindsey (Analyst)

Chris Snyder (Analyst)

From this point forward, we will ask the remaining Q and A participants to please limit themselves to just one question. Our next question comes from the line of Chris Snyder from Morgan Stanley. Your line is now open.

Chris Nelson (President and CEO)

Rob Werthermer (Analyst)

Our final question comes from the line of Rob Werthermer with Melius Research. Your line is now open.

Chris Nelson (President and CEO)

Thank you. Seems like the overall consumer trend is stability in a world that feels a little bit more unstable. So I wonder if you could comment on trends through April for Europe and the US just to see if that has continued. Thank you.

OPERATOR

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