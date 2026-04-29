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April 29, 2026 9:18 AM 33 min read

Transcript: Humana Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Humana (NYSE:HUM) reported first-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8eq9387u/

Summary

Humana reported that their first-quarter performance met expectations, with a focus on achieving a sustainable margin of at least 3% by 2028.

The company emphasized member growth trajectory and plans to adjust benefits to maintain margins amid rising medical costs.

Progress in clinical excellence and operational efficiency was highlighted, with initiatives like centralizing teams and increasing automation.

Capital allocation updates included the acquisition of Max Health and Medicaid membership growth driven by new programs in several states.

Management reiterated their commitment to doubling individual MA margins by 2026 and maintaining pricing discipline to unlock earnings potential by 2028.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Lisa Stoner (Vice President of Investor Relations)

Jim Recton (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Celeste Millay (Chief Financial Officer)

Lisa Stoner (Vice President of Investor Relations)

Before starting the Q and A, just a quick reminder that in fairness to those waiting in the queue, we ask that you please limit yourself to one question with that operator.

OPERATOR

Please introduce the first caller.

Ann Hynes (Analyst)

Our first question comes from Ann Hynes with Mizuho.

Celeste Millay (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Andrew Mock with Barclays.

Andrew Mock (Analyst)

Hi, good morning. Wanted to ask about the Welsh Carson put call options given some near term exercise windows. First, do you plan to exercise your June call options for the first two clinic cohorts? And second, if Welsh Carson were to exercise the full amount of its put options, what would the total cash obligation look like in 27 and 28? Thanks.

Celeste Millay (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Justin Lake with Wolff Research.

Justin Lake (Analyst)

George Rennigan (President of Insurance Segment)

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Jason Kasorla with Guggenheim Partners.

Jason Kasorla

Great, thanks. Good morning. Maybe just a quick one on earnings seasonality. You guided two QMLR slightly above 91. It represents a deceleration in the year over year step up in MLR compared to this first quarter. I guess with your significant new member growth in a stars headwind, maybe can you just help bridge us to that MLR expectation for the second quarter? That would be helpful, thanks.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Steven Baxter with Wells Fargo.

Steven Baxter (Analyst)

Yeah, hi. Thanks. I was hoping you could maybe expand a little bit on trend dynamics in the quarter. I guess maybe speaking ideally to how much of a benefit you think you might have seen from flu and weather in the quarter and then also potentially whether there's any difference in trend dynamics if you were to focus maybe more on the retained membership you had in the MA book. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from David Windley with Jefferies.

Sanjay Shetty

Celeste Millay (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from A.J. rice with UBS.

A.J. rice

Jim Recton (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Celeste Millay (Chief Financial Officer)

George Rennigan (President of Insurance Segment)

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Kevin Fischbeck with Bank of America.

Kevin Fischbeck (Analyst)

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Scott Fadal with Goldman Sachs.

Scott Fadal (Analyst)

OPERATOR

Great, thanks. So,

Celeste Millay (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Ben Hendricks with RBC Capital Markets.

Sanjay Shetty

Thank you very much. Just wanted to follow up on some of the centerwell commentary. I just hoping to get any early observations within centerwell on trend. Anything to call out on patient profiles or patient behavior that you've observed across your expanded Medicare membership versus the growth that you're seeing in the carrier agnostic population.

OPERATOR

Lance Wilkes (Analyst)

Our next question comes from Lance Wilkes with Bernstein.

OPERATOR

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