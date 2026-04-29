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April 29, 2026 9:17 AM 53 min read

Full Transcript: SiteOne Landscape Supply Q1 2026 Earnings Call

On Wednesday, SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

The full earnings call is available at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=6RrxlV2a

Summary

SiteOne Landscape Supply reported a 14% growth in adjusted EBITDA despite a flat year-over-year net sales performance, highlighting gross margin expansion and cost management.

The company acquired Reinders, a market leader in the Midwest, and plans to leverage this acquisition for growth; Reinders adds approximately $110 million in trailing 12-month sales.

SiteOne anticipates low single-digit growth in organic daily sales for 2026, driven by a 2-3% increase in pricing, despite a potentially soft market environment.

Operational initiatives include expanding private label sales, increasing digital engagement by 60%, and focusing on improving underperforming 'focus branches' to enhance profitability.

Management expressed confidence in achieving long-term EBITDA margin goals, emphasizing ongoing strategic acquisitions and operational efficiencies as key growth drivers.

Full Transcript

Ram (Operator)

Eric Elmer

Doug Black (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Eric Elmer

Daniel Laughlin (SVP Strategy and Development)

Doug Black (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

David Manthey (Equity Analyst)

Doug Black (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

David Manthey (Equity Analyst)

That's great. Thanks for that detail. Doug. Maybe I could double click on the private label. I believe you said it grew 40%. Maybe I heard that wrong. But what percentage of total sales are private label as we sit here today? And then could you talk about just what are the key products that are driving the outsized growth there?

Doug Black (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

David Manthey (Equity Analyst)

That's perfect. Thank you very much. Thanks, David.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Ryan Merkel with William Blair. Please proceed with your question,

Ryan Merkel (Equity Analyst)

everyone. Thanks for the question. I want to start off with the quarter. Doug, can you talk about what was the impact of weather? You missed the street by about 40 million. I know that's difficult, but any help there, you know, would be helpful. And then how much was Nacro being a weaker in the quarter? You called out new Resi Construction. Just curious what you saw there.

Doug Black (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Ryan Merkel (Equity Analyst)

Okay, now that's fair. I know quantifying weather is difficult. I appreciate that. My second question is on price. You're raising it a little bit, but I thought you might raise it more. So I'm curious, is the cadence just sort of 3% across each of the quarters the rest of the year and what are you assuming now for PVC and fertilizers? Because I think there's probably some inflation there.

Doug Black (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Ryan Merkel (Equity Analyst)

Got it. That's great. I'll pass it on. Thanks. Thanks, Ryan.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Mike Dahl with RBC Capital Markets. Please proceed with your question.

Mike Dahl (Equity Analyst)

Doug Black (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Mike Dahl (Equity Analyst)

Okay, that's helpful color and just as a follow up on the SGA dynamic.

Doug Black (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Mike Dahl (Equity Analyst)

Got it. Okay. All right. Thanks, Eric. Thanks, Doug. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Keith Hughes with Truist Securities. Please proceed with your question.

Keith Hughes (Equity Analyst)

Thank you. So we talked a lot about inflation on this call. Are you seeing any signs that you're not able to get any of these price increases through on customers given what's kind of a shaky demand environment right now?

Doug Black (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Keith Hughes (Equity Analyst)

Okay. And I mean there are some categories where there could be a lot more inflation, particularly PVC pipe. When you get increases from your suppliers, how long does that take to get implemented? Is there usually any drag when numbers go up? Notably

Doug Black (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Keith Hughes (Equity Analyst)

Yeah, sorry, sorry Keith, go ahead, go ahead.

Doug Black (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Keith Hughes (Equity Analyst)

Okay, just final one on grass seed. Still looking for grass seed. You know, whatever price does there, it's still a third quarter reset. Is that still the case? That's correct. Okay, thank you.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Matthew Boomay with Barclays. Please proceed with your question.

Matthew Boomay (Equity Analyst)

Doug Black (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Matthew Boomay (Equity Analyst)

Doug Black (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Matthew Boomay (Equity Analyst)

Great. Well, thanks guys. Good luck.

Doug Black (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Jeffrey Stevenson with Loop Capital Markets. Please proceed with your question.

Jeffrey Stevenson (Equity Analyst)

Thanks for taking my questions today. Are there any concerns of fertilizer shortages or potential inflation pressures? And other commodity products such as PVC piping could have an impact on maintenance demand similar to a couple years ago when customers were holding off on certain maintenance projects due to elevated commodity price levels.

Doug Black (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Jeffrey Stevenson (Equity Analyst)

Doug Black (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Jeffrey Stevenson (Equity Analyst)

Great, thank you.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Charles Prone Pisch with Goldman Sachs. Please proceed with your question.

Charles Prone Pisch (Equity Analyst)

Thank you. Good morning. First question, as you look to drive efficiency, as your customers look to drive efficiencies, are you seeing them leaning more into sites, digital and delivery tools in a higher freight cost environment? And more broadly, how can your investment in technology help you against the current backdrop?

Doug Black (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Charles Prone Pisch (Equity Analyst)

Gotcha. That's good color Doug. And shifting gear to capital allocation. You repurchased $20 million of shares in Q1 which quite high for relative to the other first quarters in the last few years. How does he inform your willingness to do more? And at the same time can you talk a little bit more about the M and A pipeline and your confidence to close more deals in 2026?

Eric Elmer

Daniel Laughlin (SVP Strategy and Development)

In regards to M and A, pipeline's healthy. We con. We're constantly in discussion with owners and confident we can continue to have success for the rest of 2006 and beyond.

Charles Prone Pisch (Equity Analyst)

Sounds good. Thank you for the color, guys, and good luck.

Sean Kalman (Equity Analyst)

Our next question comes from Sean Kalman with Bank of America. Please proceed with your question.

Doug Black (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Sean Kalman (Equity Analyst)

Okay, great. And then when you have expectations for price increases like we have right now, do you typically see customers try to get ahead of those price increases and pull forward their purchases? Sure.

Doug Black (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Sean Kalman (Equity Analyst)

Okay, great. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Colin Perrone with Deutsche Bank. Please proceed with your question.

Colin Perrone (Equity Analyst)

Doug Black (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah, I think you hit on it. You know, it's private label, you know, it's product mix. But we also have the lower we had. We were fully stocked for the spring selling season with fertilizer in particular. So I would say that that continues a bit into Q2, but you know, beyond that, I would expect, you know, that not to continue.

Colin Perrone (Equity Analyst)

Great, that's helpful. And then just on the freight handling, distribution expenses, that's all a sizable increase. I know it's a small piece of the COGS bucket, but it was just a noticeable headwind in the first quarter. So can you just talk about what was driving that inflation and sort of the magnitude that you're baking into the guidance for your freight handling distribution expenses in that bucket?

Doug Black (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Colin Perrone (Equity Analyst)

Great. Appreciate taking the color. The questions.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Matt Johnson with ubs. Please proceed with your question.

Matt Johnson

Doug Black (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Matt Johnson

That's great. Appreciate that. And then I guess if we could just talk a little more about the focus branches. I think you guys drove a little over 200 basis points of EBITDA margin improvement at those branches in 2025. I guess just given all the kind of disruption and noise in the market right now, how do you guys feel about your ability to achieve a similar result this year at those focus branches?

Doug Black (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Matt Johnson

Thanks, guys.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Andrew Carter with Steeple. Please proceed with your question.

Andrew Carter (Equity Analyst)

Thank you. Good morning. Just want to follow back up on reindeer. It's $100 million incremental and you said it's similar to company margins and you also acquired it right ahead of the spring season. So why shouldn't this be an 8 or 9 million kind of type contribution to EBITDA for the year? Therefore, your kind of EBITDA range has some added flexibility. Thanks.

Doug Black (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Andrew Carter (Equity Analyst)

Sounds good. I appreciate the candid answer. I'll pass it on.

OPERATOR

We have reached the end of our question and answer session. I would now like to turn the floor back over to Doug Black for closing comments.

Doug Black (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

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