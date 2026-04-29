Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
movers image
April 29, 2026 9:14 AM 38 min read

Oatly Group Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Wednesday. Read the complete transcript below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

View the webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7immnvuv/

Summary

Oatly Group reported a 15.6% revenue growth in Q1 2026, with 8.1% in constant currency, and improved gross margin to 33.4%, marking an increase of 188 basis points over the previous year.

The company is focusing on executing its growth playbook, particularly in Europe and North America, aiming to expand its market by targeting younger generations with a focus on taste and health.

Oatly Group reaffirmed its 2026 guidance despite the cost uncertainties due to the Middle East conflict, expecting constant currency revenue growth of 3-5% and adjusted EBITDA towards the low end of $25-35 million.

Operational highlights include the launch of new beverage flavors and the expansion of product offerings in key markets, with a significant focus on marketing strategies targeting digital natives.

Management emphasized the importance of achieving structurally positive free cash flow and highlighted ongoing strategic reviews, particularly concerning the Greater China segment.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Blake Mueller

Jean Christophe Flatton (Chief Executive Officer)

Daniela Ordonez (Global President and Chief Operating Officer)

Marie Jose

OPERATOR

Thank you. If you'd like to ask a question, please press Star one on your telephone keypad to leave the cue. At any time, please press Star two once again, that is Star one to ask a question. We will pause for just a moment to allow everyone the chance to cue. Thank you. Our first question will come from John Baumgartner with Mizuho. Your line is open.

John Baumgartner (Analyst)

Good morning, thanks for the question. Maybe Good morning Bert. First off. Good morning. Maybe first off for mj, I'm wondering if you can touch a bit on Europe, the EBITDA delivery there in Q1, how much of that strength was driven by maybe beneficial timing shifts from reinvestment as opposed to delivery that's more structural and and more sustainable in nature from operating leverage or product mix.

Marie Jose

Danielle

John Baumgartner (Analyst)

will not only come from health but from taste and health combined. Great, thank you.

Danielle

Thank you John.

OPERATOR

Our next question will come from Max Dunport with bnp. Your line is open.

Max Dunport (Analyst)

Hey, thanks for the question and it's nice to see the continued momentum in Europe and the improved growth in North America. Along those lines, with the growth playbook clearly working and gaining traction, I was hoping to get an updated view of how you think about the long term top line growth for both your North America business and your Europe and international business.

Jean Christophe Flatton (Chief Executive Officer)

Max Dunport (Analyst)

Hopefully that gives you a full picture. Max. Yes, that's great. I can leave it there actually. Thanks very much for the color. I'll pass it on.

OPERATOR

Thank you, Max.

Elsa

Jean Christophe Flatton (Chief Executive Officer)

Elsa

to deliver adjusted EBITDA towards the low end of the range of 25 to 35. Thanks, I'll pass it on.

OPERATOR

Thank you, Elsa. Thank you again. As a reminder, that is Star One. If you would like to ask a question, our next question will come from Samu Williamson with Nordea Markets. Your line is open.

Samu Williamson (Analyst)

Hi. Thank you. Very much for taking my question and thanks for the presentation. A few questions from my side could start with North America. You mentioned that North American EBITDA was pressured by warehousing and transportation. So I was just wondering is there a timeline or any measures in place to structurally fix this distribution economics? And do you project that it requires any additional capex?

Jean Christophe Flatton (Chief Executive Officer)

Andrew Lazar (Analyst)

Thank you. We'll take our last question from Andrew Lazar from Barclays. Your line is open.

Jean Christophe Flatton (Chief Executive Officer)

Andrew Lazar (Analyst)

I totally subscribe to that. Great. And then one last quick one. You mentioned that EBITDA in 2Q likely below the level that we saw in 1Q. This might be getting too prescriptive, but is your expectation that EBITDA could still be positive in 2Q or based on what you know today, we should be thinking it's potentially even a bit negative year over year? Thanks so much.

Marie Jose

Yeah. Hi, Andrew, this is MJ. So what we said is that Q2 will be lower than Q1. And what you just heard is that we are managing current situation with all levers that we have. I'm not going to say more than that. We are definitely confirming our guidance. So I think with those three topics, you can take it. Thank you. Thanks. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. That does reach our allotted time for Q and A. I'll now turn the call back over to our presenters for any final or closing remarks. Thank you very much. Thank you everyone. Thank you for joining and have a great day. Have a good day. Thank you very much. Take care. Bye. Thank you. That brings us to the end of today's meeting. We appreciate your time and participation. You may now disconnect.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved