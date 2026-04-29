Element Solutions Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.
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View the webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/269417943
Summary
Element Solutions reported record Q1 2026 results, driven by double-digit organic sales growth and strategic acquisitions of EFC and Micromax.
The electronics segment showed 15% organic sales growth, fueled by demand in AI infrastructure and high-performance electronics.
The company raised its adjusted EBITDA guidance for the full year to $665-$685 million, reflecting strong demand in electronics and ongoing investments.
Adjusted EBITDA increased by 21% year over year, with constant currency adjustments, despite higher interest costs from recent acquisitions.
Element Solutions is increasing CapEx to support growth in high-demand product lines and pursuing site consolidation for efficiency gains.
Management highlighted geopolitical risks, inflationary pressures, and metal price volatility as potential challenges but expressed confidence in the company's growth trajectory.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Varun Gokarn (Vice President of Strategy and Integration)
Ben Goodlich
Carrie Duncan (Chief Financial Officer)
Ben Glicklich (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Bhavish Lodha (Analyst)
Good morning Ben. Congrats on the quarter. Thanks. Regarding Electronics Good morning. Can we dig a bit deeper into your 15% organic growth that you saw in electronics? How much of that is volume driven versus pricing or mix? And then it seems like you are seeing an improvement in your order books as well. How should we think about a continuation of this organic growth pending in the second quarter and the full year?
Ben Glicklich (Chief Executive Officer)
Bhavish Lodha (Analyst)
Got it. And then you're stepping up capex a bit to support growth that you're seeing with your customers. Can you talk about which product lines or regions these are in? And then looking at your deck, it also looks like you're looking at certain plant consolidation opportunities. Would be great to hear your thoughts on both of these aspects.
Ben Glicklich (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Josh Spector with ubs. Your line is now open.
Josh Spector (Analyst)
Ben Glicklich (Chief Executive Officer)
Josh Spector (Analyst)
Ben Glicklich (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Chris Parkinson with Wolff Research. Your line is now open.
Chris Parkinson (Analyst)
Ben Glicklich (Chief Executive Officer)
Chris Parkinson (Analyst)
Ben Glicklich (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Mike Harrison with Seaport Research Partners. Your line is now open.
Mike Harrison (Analyst)
Hi, good morning. You talked a little bit about the impact that you're seeing from metal price volatility. I'm just curious if higher metal costs have led to any demand destruction, is it leading customers to look for substitutes for more expensive metals? How are customers responding to this unusual volatility and what could it mean? Do you view it as a threat or an opportunity?
Ben Glicklich (Chief Executive Officer)
Mike Harrison (Analyst)
Then just to follow up, obviously we've seen this metal price hedging impact that hurt you in Q4. It helped you this quarter. Are you considering any changes just from an accounting standpoint to how you approach the metal pass through either internally or with your customers so that maybe you don't have to bear the hedging costs or maybe we can dampen further these earnings swings related to metal prices.
Ben Glicklich (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of John Roberts with Mizuho. Your line is now open.
John Roberts (Analyst)
Thank you. What would you estimate organic industry growth was this past quarter in electronics?
Ben Glicklich (Chief Executive Officer)
It's a really challenging question to answer at this point, John. The data isn't out yet. I'm confident that our organic results are outstripping the overall industry because we are participating disproportionately in the fastest growing vectors of the market.
John Roberts (Analyst)
Okay. And do you have any updated thoughts on how the shortage of memory is going to impact your mic as things progress here? You talked about a little weakness in low end mobile devices, more strength in high end. Where else might you see the impacts across your portfolio?
Ben Glicklich (Chief Executive Officer)
I think if anything, it accelerates the transition of our business away from consumer electronics and towards enterprise applications. That's where the highest value electronics are going with the highest ability to pay. And that's a transition we were already on before this dynamic.
John Roberts (Analyst)
Do you have a rough split, consumer versus enterprise? If that's the way you think of
Ben Glicklich (Chief Executive Officer)
it, we'll talk about that at our Investor Day in May.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Brock Hoofman with Bank of America. Your line is now open.
Brock Hoofman (Analyst)
Hi. Thank you. I've seen some data points which Seem to imply that smartphone shipments year over year growth may get a bit more challenged as we get through the rest of the year. Just curious if this drop is kind of baked into your guidance or do you expect to continue to skew more positive given your alignment to more premium smartphones?
Ben Glicklich (Chief Executive Officer)
Brock Hoofman (Analyst)
Understood. And just as a follow up, can you speak to the potential scale and timing of some of the ongoing pricing actions that you're implementing to offset some of these non metal raws?
Ben Glicklich (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Pete Osterland with Service Securities. Your line is now open.
Pete Osterland
Hey, good morning. Thanks for taking the questions. Just wanted to start by following up on the topic of inflationary pressures and supply chain disruptions. Are you seeing any signs of potential demand destruction in the industrials business? How, if at all, has your growth outlook for 26 in that business changed versus what it was three months ago?
Ben Glicklich (Chief Executive Officer)
Pete Osterland
Got it. And then just sticking with that segment, the offshore energy business, understand it's a small piece, high margin. Just given some of the dynamics impacting the global oil market right now. Are you seeing any increased interest or demand for this business at this stage? And you know, following that 15% organic growth, what is sustainable going forward and what are you currently assuming for the year?
Ben Glicklich (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Jan Tanwanteng with CJS Securities. Your line is now open.
Jan Tanwanteng (Analyst)
Hi, good morning. Thank you for the questions and really nice Q1. I was wondering if you were seeing any current constraints in the upstream or downstream electronic supply chain and are you including any potential headwinds in your outlook,
Ben Glicklich (Chief Executive Officer)
Jan Tanwanteng (Analyst)
total auto expectations for this year? It looks like, you know, EVs are picking up in several markets just related to the high gas prices. But maybe just help us understand your views, you know, between the subset and
Ben Glicklich (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
That concludes our question and answer session. I will now turn the conference back over to Mr. Ben Glicklidge for closing remarks.
Ben Glicklich (Chief Executive Officer)
Great. Thank you, Angela, and thanks to everybody for joining this morning. We're looking forward to speaking with many of you on May 18th at our investor Day. Have a good day.
OPERATOR
Ladies and gentlemen, that concludes today's call. Thank you all for joining. You may now disconnect.
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