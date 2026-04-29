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April 29, 2026 9:13 AM 57 min read

Transcript: Unum Gr Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Unum Gr (NYSE:UNM) reported first-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

View the webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/144321079

Summary

Unum Gr reported a strong start to 2026 with a 10% increase in after-tax adjusted operating EPS to $2.14, driven by a 5% premium growth in core operations.

The US group business experienced a 22% increase in sales and a 92% persistency rate, contributing to record earnings in Group Life and strong performance in Group Disability.

The company highlighted investments in technology and digital solutions as key to maintaining high customer satisfaction and persistency.

Colonial Life posted record earnings with premium growth and attractive returns, while Unum International faced mixed results due to strong growth in Poland and benefits pressure in the UK.

Unum Gr continues to manage its closed block, reducing exposure by 7% in group LTC cases, while maintaining robust capital metrics with a 460% RBC ratio and $1.7 billion in holding company liquidity.

The company remains confident in achieving 4-7% top-line growth and 8-12% EPS growth for 2026, with strong sales pipelines and continued focus on execution.

Unum Gr repurchased $400 million of shares in Q1 2026, reducing public float by 3%, and plans to increase the dividend rate.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Hello everyone. Thank you for joining us and welcome to Unum Group first quarter 2026 earnings. After today's prepared remarks, we will host a question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question, please press Star one to raise your hand. To withdraw your question, press Star one again. I will now hand the conference over to Macroeconomic Investor Relations, so Matt, please go ahead.

Matt

OPERATOR

Rick McKinney (President and CEO)

OPERATOR

Ryan Krueger (Equity Analyst at KBW)

OPERATOR

Your next question from the line of Mark Hughes from Truth. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Mark Hughes (Equity Analyst at Truth)

OPERATOR

Rick McKinney (President and CEO)

OPERATOR

B

C

Thank you. And then we haven't seen as many of your peers lean into buybacks to the extent that UNUM did this quarter. Can you just talk about how you guys view that kind of tactical buybacks going forward? Thanks.

G

Yeah, when we think about. I appreciate that, Wilma. You know, it's very consistent with the things that we've talked about overall in terms of taking our overall generation and then with a similar amount of deployment, a billion dollars over the course of the year was our plan, is our plan currently.

F

And we just saw the opportunity to actually buy more.

G

We sit in excess capital. So it was not, it was not challenging to make that decision. And we were opportunistic in the market.

F

But I think one of the things we said, we want to be dynamic

G

in that share repurchase. We showed that in the first quarter we're not changing the longer term outlook on that, but we want to make sure we're taking advantage of different things that we see in the market. And we did that in the first quarter. So very happy to retire 3% of our shares in the quarter and we'll see what future quarters look like as well.

D

We have reached the end of the Q and A session. I will now turn the call back over to Rick McKinney for closing remarks.

F

Great. Thank you for joining us.

G

We do appreciate the engagement.

F

So we will be out there upcoming opportunities to connect. We would note that our annual meeting

G

will be held on May 21. You can all dial in for that

F

as well or send questions. Thanks for your time. Please do send Tim Arnold a note.

G

I'm sure he would appreciate it and congratulations to him. And that concludes today's call. Thanks everyone.

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