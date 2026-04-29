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April 29, 2026 9:12 AM 56 min read

Teva Pharmaceutical Indus Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Teva Pharmaceutical Indus (NYSE:TEVA) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

View the webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/621165544

Summary

Teva Pharmaceutical Indus launched its 'Pivot to Growth Strategy' focused on four pillars: growth engines, innovation, generics powerhouse, and business focus, reporting strong progress.

Q1 2026 results showed revenue of $4 billion (down 1%) and adjusted EBITDA of $1.1 billion (up 2%), with innovative portfolio revenue growing 41%. Free cash flow increased 76% to $200 million.

The company announced the acquisition of Amalex Bioscience, bringing the promising asset EcoPipam for Tourette Syndrome, aligned with its growth strategy.

Teva Pharmaceutical Indus maintained its 2026 guidance, excluding MLX acquisition impacts, and remains on track for a 30% operating margin by 2027.

The company anticipates significant growth in its innovative portfolio with upcoming product launches, including Olanzapine and continued growth in Esteto, Adjobi, and Useti.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

hello and welcome to the Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Q1 2026 earnings conference call. My name is Alex. I'll be coordinating today's call. If you'd like to ask a question at the end of the presentation, you may press star followed by one on your telephone keypad. I'll now hand it over to Chris Stevo, SVP Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Chris Stevo (SVP Investor Relations)

Richard Francis (CEO)

Eric Hughes (Head of R&D and Chief Medical Officer)

Ellie Khalif (Chief Financial Officer)

Richard Francis (CEO)

OPERATOR

Louise Chen (Equity Analyst at Scotiabank)

Hi. Congratulations on the quarter and thanks for taking my question. I wanted to ask you about your Amalex acquisition and if you could give more color on the synergies of your CNS franchise, especially on the pediatric side. And then as a follow up, how do you think about the peak sales potential of this asset and what kind of assumptions support that thought? Thank you.

Richard Francis (CEO)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Glenn Santangelo of Barclays. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Glenn Santangelo (Equity Analyst at Barclays)

Richard Francis (CEO)

Hi Glenn, thanks for your question. I'll try and sort of unpack it. And I think what I'm hearing is maybe, and maybe that you can advise me is that maybe you're feeling that we could be slightly conservative towards 2027 is that the question?

Glenn Santangelo (Equity Analyst at Barclays)

Yeah, yeah. It just, it just kind of feels, Richard, that you're growing much faster than that at this point and you're expecting maybe some modest growth in offetto next year with some contribution from your pipeline next. I'm just trying to reconcile your thoughts around that low single digit expectation for next year.

Richard Francis (CEO)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Matt Delator of Goldman Sachs. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Matt Delator (Equity Analyst at Goldman Sachs)

Ellie Khalif (Chief Financial Officer)

Eric Hughes (Head of R&D and Chief Medical Officer)

Richard Francis (CEO)

Thank you, Eric. Thanks for the question, Matt.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Dennis Ding of Jefferies. Your line's now open. Please go ahead.

Dennis Ding (Equity Analyst at Jefferies)

Richard Francis (CEO)

Eric Hughes (Head of R&D and Chief Medical Officer)

Thank you, Eric. Thank you for your question, Dennis

OPERATOR

thank you. Our next question comes from Jason Gerbery of Bank of America. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Jason Gerbery (Equity Analyst at Bank of America)

Richard Francis (CEO)

Hi, Jason, thanks for the question. With regard to the generic pipeline, we don't tend to talk about our generic pipeline for competitive reasons as well as legal and others. So I'm sorry, I can't really give you any more color to that, but I'll let Eric give you some color on the NTR 15.

Eric Hughes (Head of R&D and Chief Medical Officer)

Thank you, Jason, for noticing. That was a change that we made for this announcement. You know, it's really driven by the fact that, you know, the team is executing. We have a very clear pathway in which we're going to design our Phase ii, Phase three study. So it's greater confidence in our execution at this point. But thank you for noticing.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Umar Rafat of Evercore isi. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Umar Rafat (Equity Analyst at Evercore ISI)

Richard Francis (CEO)

Eric Hughes (Head of R&D and Chief Medical Officer)

Richard Francis (CEO)

Thank you Eric. And thank you Uma for the question.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from David Amselem of Piper Sandler. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

David Amselem (Equity Analyst at Piper Sandler)

Richard Francis (CEO)

Thanks, David. Thanks for the question. I'll hand the first two to Eric.

Eric Hughes (Head of R&D and Chief Medical Officer)

Yeah, thank you for the question. So we don't see this program having a rems. You know, given the class of these drugs, you might expect a black box for suicidality, but that's typical of this class of medications. You know, we haven't made a final decision on the restless legs syndrome indications, but that's something we can entertain in the future.

Richard Francis (CEO)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Chris Schott of JP Morgan. Your lines are open. Please go ahead.

Chris Schott (Equity Analyst at JP Morgan)

Richard Francis (CEO)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Ash Vermeer of ubs. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Ash Vermeer (Equity Analyst at UBS)

Richard Francis (CEO)

Hi Ash, thanks for the questions. I'll hand both of those over to Ellie.

Ellie Khalif (Chief Financial Officer)

Richard Francis (CEO)

Thanks Sally. Thanks Ash. Next question I think. Final question I believe.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our final question for today comes from Les Saluski of Trust. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Les Saluski (Analyst at Trust)

Thank you for getting me in guys. Just one for me on the IL15. So what's your confidence level for the upcoming Bitly Go readout? And later in Celiac given the Sanofi name, Amgen Reese readouts. And then second on that is how competitive do you think the data has to be versus what we've seen from the dual inhibition approach of the IL2IL15? Thank you.

Richard Francis (CEO)

Thanks lads. Thanks for the question. I'm going to hand that straight to Eric.

Eric Hughes (Head of R&D and Chief Medical Officer)

Richard Francis (CEO)

Thanks, Eric. I think that concludes our earnings call. Thank you for all your questions and interest in Teva. Look forward to giving you an Update again in Q2. Thank you very much. Bye bye.

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