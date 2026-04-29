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April 29, 2026 9:11 AM 43 min read

Yum Brands Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) reported first-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

View the webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/175585989

Summary

Yum Brands reported a solid start to 2026 with strong top-line performance, driven by integration of new Taco Bell stores, improved KFC margins, and disciplined GNA spending.

KFC showed 6% system sales growth, leveraging a new Global Innovation Pantry and introducing new sauce platforms in multiple markets.

Taco Bell US achieved 8% same-store sales growth, maintaining a strong momentum with a focus on value, innovation, and cultural relevance.

Habit Burger Grill maintained top-line momentum despite inflationary pressures, launching new menu items and partnering with the LA Dodgers.

The company is expanding its digital and technology capabilities, with digital sales reaching $11 billion and a digital mix of 63%.

Yum Brands plans to release 2026 Q2 earnings on July 30, with continued confidence in meeting or exceeding long-term growth targets.

AI and innovation are key focuses, with AI-driven tests and developments being implemented across the brands to enhance growth and operational efficiency.

Full Transcript

Kayla (Operator)

Matt Morris (Head of Investor Relations)

Ranjith Roy (Chief Financial Officer)

Operator

At this time I would like to remind everyone in order to ask a question, press Star then the number one on your telephone keypad. Please limit all comments to one question. Your first question comes from the line of David Palmer with Evicor. Your line is open.

David Palmer (Equity Analyst at Evercore)

Operator

And your next question comes from the line of David Tarantino with Baird. Your line is open.

Chris Turner (Chief Executive Officer)

Ranjith Roy (Chief Financial Officer)

Operator

And your next question comes from the line of John Ivanko with JP Morgan. Your line is open.

John Ivanko (Equity Analyst at JP Morgan)

Operator

And your next question comes from the line of Dennis Geiger with ubs. Your line is open.

Dennis Geiger (Equity Analyst at UBS)

Operator

And your next question comes from the line of Gregory Frankfort with Gungenheim Securities. Your line is open.

Gregory Frankfort

Ranjith Roy (Chief Financial Officer)

Operator

And your next question comes from the line of Andrew Charles with TD Cohen. Your line is open.

Andrew Charles (Equity Analyst at TD Cowen)

Ranjith Roy (Chief Financial Officer)

Christine Chow (Equity Analyst at Goldman Sachs)

Chris Turner (Chief Executive Officer)

Operator

And your next question comes from the line of Andy Barish with Jefferies. Your line is open.

Andy Barish

Hey, good morning guys. Just back on Taco Bell. Kind of, if you wouldn't mind sharing sort of philosophically your thoughts on equity ownership. Obviously the deal in the 4Q and I think there was a small cleanup deal in Australia in the 1Q or early 2Q. And just kind of how should we think about where, you know, kind of the Taco Bell franchise system is, at least domestically?

Chris Turner (Chief Executive Officer)

Operator

operator. We have time for one more question.

Jeffrey Bernstein (Equity Analyst at Barclays)

And your final question comes from the line of Jeffrey Bernstein with Barclays. Your line is open.

Chris Turner (Chief Executive Officer)

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