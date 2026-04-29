Transcript: Avantor Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

On Wednesday, Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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Access the full call at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/160463018
Summary
Avantor's Q1 2026 results exceeded expectations, driven by improved execution in bioscience and medtech product segments, with revenue at $1.581 billion, down 4% organically.
VWR Distribution revenue was $1.15 billion, down 5% organically, but the e-commerce platform showed improvement following upgrades.
The company reaffirmed its full-year guidance, anticipating organic revenue growth in the second half of the year, with VWR stabilizing and BMP expected to bottom in Q2.
Notable leadership changes were made to enhance the revival strategy, with 25% of the senior leadership team refreshed.
Management emphasized improved operational performance and a strategic focus on digital capabilities and leadership recruitment to drive future growth.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Hello everyone and thank you for standing by. Avantor first quarter 2026 earnings results conference call will be beginning in one minute. We thank you for your.
Emily (Conference Operator)
Chris Fedyk (Vice President of Investor Relations)
Emmanuel Ligner (President Chief Executive Officer)
Brent Jones (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Steve Ek (Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer)
Emmanuel Ligner (President Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. We will now begin the question and answer session. As a reminder, if you would like to ask a question today, please do so now by pressing star followed by the number one on your telephone keypad. If you change your mind or you feel like your question has already been answered, you can press start followed by 2 to remove yourself from the queue. The first question today comes from Dan Leonard with rbc. Dan, please go ahead.
Dan Leonard (Equity Analyst)
Thank you very much and good morning. My first question, can you talk a bit more about any countermeasures you're taking to offset incremental inflation?
Emmanuel Ligner (President Chief Executive Officer)
Dan Leonard (Equity Analyst)
Okay, I appreciate that. And then as a follow up, Emmanuel, can you talk about the significance of that book to Bill in the BMP segment and what is the lead time required to translate that greater than 1.1 book to bill to revenue growth?
Emmanuel Ligner (President Chief Executive Officer)
Dan Leonard (Equity Analyst)
Thank you very much.
OPERATOR
Thank you. The next question comes from Patrick Donnelly with Citigroup. Patrick, please go ahead.
Patrick Donnelly (Equity Analyst)
Hey guys, thank you for taking the questions. I was hoping for just a few more specifics on 2Q. You know, helpful to hear the VWR and BMP pieces. Can you just talk about overall organic growth and then also the margins for each and how we should think about that margin cadence for 2Q and going forward.
Brian
Patrick Donnelly (Equity Analyst)
Emmanuel Ligner (President Chief Executive Officer)
Patrick Donnelly (Equity Analyst)
Okay, thank you.
Brent Jones (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
And Brent, just to close the loop on 2Q, is there a specific organic number you can give? Thank you guys so much. You're probably talking about decline of 500 basis points there for the quarter on top line.
Patrick Donnelly (Equity Analyst)
Thank you. Yep,
OPERATOR
Thank you. The next question comes from Vijay Kumar with Evercore isi. Vijay, please go ahead.
Vijay Kumar (Equity Analyst)
Hi, guys. Congrats on a good execution here and thank you for taking my question. And Brent, wishing you the best as you transition here. Maybe. Emmanuel, I heard the term confidence in the business bottoming out. It sounded very constructive. And when you think about VWR bottoming out in Q1, you know, what gives you the confidence that VWR has bottomed out? And Brent, if VWR has bottomed out in Q1, why is 2Q organic minus 5 when you guys just did minus 4 in Q1?
Brent Jones (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
We're talking about at the firm level there, BJ. So you're going to see more decrementals in BMP, taking the firm rate down to minus 5 there. So you'll see a sequential improvement in VWR and then going backwards by you know, 500 basis points or more in BMP.
Emmanuel Ligner (President Chief Executive Officer)
Vijay Kumar (Equity Analyst)
Understood. No, that's helpful. Maybe one follow up Emmanuel, for you. And if we're starting first half somewhere down mid singles rate, minus 4 to minus 5, what improves in back half? Right. Is it just comps getting easier in back half or is the business turning? Is there a bridge, you know, from first half to second half how we get positive growth in back half?
Emmanuel Ligner (President Chief Executive Officer)
Brian
Vijay Kumar (Equity Analyst)
Understood.
OPERATOR
Thank you guys. Thank you. Our next question comes From Catherine Schulte with Baird. Catherine, please go ahead.
Catherine Schulte (Equity Analyst)
Hey guys, thanks for the question. Maybe as you look across your manufacturing and logistics footprint, what portion of facilities would you say are in good shape today versus still needing some investment? I think you mentioned you've greenlighted 12 projects. What kind of investment do those projects entail and what's the timeline to complete those?
Emmanuel Ligner (President Chief Executive Officer)
Catherine Schulte (Equity Analyst)
Okay, great. And then can you just walk through how the BMP idiosyncratic order pattern comps face throughout the year? I think you said they were a mid single digit headwind in 1Q will be higher in 2Q. But how does that look in the back half and does BMP get back to positive growth at some point in the back half of the year?
Brian
The idiosyncratic gets a little better in the back half of the year. As you recall, the primary driver on the back half is going to be headwinds in electronic materials. And I would just continue to think about sequential improvement here. And that's really the theme we're driving, we're really trying to talk through here. Sequential stability then modest growth against that.
Emmanuel Ligner (President Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, I think we shared in the past Paul, that new steel serum and electronics had actually different timing in the past. And so new steel serum giving headwind first half, electronic material giving headwind in second half. And I think this is important for us to continue to work with the supply chain team, but also with our customers so that we come back to a normalization of the customer ordering pattern and therefore shipment across the year.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Thank you. Our next question comes from Casey Woodring with JP Morgan. Casey, please go ahead.
Casey Woodring (Equity Analyst)
Brian
Casey Woodring (Equity Analyst)
Brian
Casey Woodring (Equity Analyst)
Got it. Thank you very much. Yep, got it. Understood. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. The next question comes from Brandon Couliard with Wells Fargo. Brandon, please go ahead.
Brandon Couliard (Equity Analyst)
Emmanuel Ligner (President Chief Executive Officer)
Brandon Couliard (Equity Analyst)
Emmanuel Ligner (President Chief Executive Officer)
Brandon Couliard (Equity Analyst)
OPERATOR
Thank you. The next question comes from Matt LaRue with William Blair. Matt, please.
Matt LaRue
Emmanuel Ligner (President Chief Executive Officer)
Matt LaRue
Emmanuel Ligner (President Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. The next question comes from Michael Riskin with Bank of America. Michael, please go ahead.
Michael Riskin (Equity Analyst)
Great. Thanks for taking the question. I've got a couple minor ones I'm going to throw in. First, you alluded to prebates a number of times. Just wondering if you could expand on that. Just sort of the magnitude of it in the quarter was that unusual for one Q Just sort of, you know, the impact that had on numbers and how to think about that going forward.
Brent Jones (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Michael Riskin (Equity Analyst)
in a sense that if you do not renew and do not win contracts, you don't have prebate. So I will look at it as well as a positive. Okay. Okay. And then on the VWR business, I
Emmanuel Ligner (President Chief Executive Officer)
Brent Jones (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Yes, Michael, I think we're coming up sort of the rebase for the company. We have significant revival productivity initiatives. There's always the noise of mix within that. And we're also not pointing to heroic improvement on that. Just, you know, the kind of classics revival productivity and other things along with, you know, along with just better top line, so better absorption against it.
Michael Riskin (Equity Analyst)
All right, thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. The next question comes from Dan Arias with Stifel. Sam, please go ahead.
Dan Arias (Equity Analyst)
Good morning, guys. Thank you. Brent.
Emmanuel Ligner (President Chief Executive Officer)
Dan Arias (Equity Analyst)
Okay, fair enough. Maybe just sort of looking ahead a little bit and thinking about 2027, which I know is a long ways away, but you know, are you, does the operational improvement that you feel like you have confidence in right now, does that give you confidence that EBITDA margins will be up next year?
Emmanuel Ligner (President Chief Executive Officer)
Dan Arias (Equity Analyst)
Okay, appreciate that. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Operator, we have time for one more question, please.
Dan Brennan (Equity Analyst)
Thank you. Our final question today comes from the line of Dan Brennan with TD Cohen. Dan, please go ahead.
Emmanuel Ligner (President Chief Executive Officer)
Brent Jones (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
John, do you answer the price for the back of the year?
Emmanuel Ligner (President Chief Executive Officer)
Brent Jones (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
a low single digit and we will be back to growth in second half.
Emmanuel Ligner (President Chief Executive Officer)
I think this is where we are today. And of course we will continue to monitor the macro environment on this.
Dan Brennan (Equity Analyst)
Maybe just a final one. I know you called out that material headwind in Q2 from the BMP across the different businesses. Is there any more? Sounds like it's idiosyncratic, very company specific, but you've got, you know, it's pretty big. So could you provide any more color on that like the new Sil serum? And then sounds like Brent that the laconic materials is a headwind in the back half of the year. Sorry if I missed in prior calls
Brent Jones (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Dan Brennan (Equity Analyst)
All right. Thank you, Steve. Thank you, Brent. Thank you. Everybody.
Emmanuel Ligner (President Chief Executive Officer)
On the call to joining us today, we moved the company forward in the first quarter, and I'm encouraged by the momentum and positive energy across the organization. Revival is having an impact. Aventor is turning a corner financially, which gave me confidence that we will return to positive growth in the second half of the year. I look forward to updating you again next quarter. And until then, be well, everyone. Thank you.
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