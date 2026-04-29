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April 29, 2026 9:07 AM 53 min read

SoFi Techs Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

SoFi Techs (NASDAQ:SOFI) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

The full earnings call is available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/656485141

Summary

SoFi Techs reported a record first quarter of 2026 with $1.1 billion in adjusted net revenue, driven by 41% year-over-year growth and achieving their 18th consecutive quarter of the Rule of 40 with a score of 72.

The company's strategy focuses on innovation and brand building, with key initiatives including the launch of SoFi USD stablecoin and the expansion of SoFi Plus, aimed at providing comprehensive financial services and increasing member engagement.

Future guidance for Q2 2026 includes expected adjusted net revenue growth of approximately 30%, an adjusted EBITDA margin of 30%, and continued investment in product innovation and marketing to drive long-term growth.

Full Transcript

Julieann (Conference Operator)

Chris Lapointe (Chief Financial Officer (CFO))

Anthony Noto (Chief Executive Officer (CEO))

Chris

OPERATOR

At this time I would like to remind everyone in order to ask a question, please press Star then the number one on your telephone keypad. Please keep in mind we'll take only one question per person at a time. Please rejoin the queue for any additional questions. Our first question comes from Andrew Jeffrey. From William Blair. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Andrew Jeffrey (Equity Analyst)

Anthony Noto (Chief Executive Officer (CEO))

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Dan Doleb from Mizuho. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Chris

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Kyle Joseph from Stevens. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Kyle Joseph

Chris

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Devin Ryan from Citizens jmp. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Devin Ryan

Chris

Anthony Noto (Chief Executive Officer (CEO))

Chris

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from John Hecht from Jefferies. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

John Hecht

Thanks guys for the commentary, especially on the cash based revenue. First question is you guys have very good momentum in new member additions. I think it was like 1.1 million which was a record this quarter. You know where, like what channels are you getting these from? And are there any changing characteristics of the new members now relative to say a couple years ago?

Anthony Noto (Chief Executive Officer (CEO))

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Kyle Peterson from Needham. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Kyle Peterson

Anthony Noto (Chief Executive Officer (CEO))

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Pete Christianson from Citi. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Pete Christianson

Anthony Noto (Chief Executive Officer (CEO))

OPERATOR

And our last question today will come from Don Fandetti from Wells Fargo. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Don Fandetti

Hi, good morning. Home lending is obviously a large market and you've had some growth there. Would you consider doing anything on the acquisition side, sort of building on what you've done in the past and if not here, like where would you look for potential acquisitions?

Anthony Noto (Chief Executive Officer (CEO))

OPERATOR

This concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.

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