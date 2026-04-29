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April 29, 2026 9:06 AM 43 min read

O-I Glass Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) reported first-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

View the webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/136614099

Summary

O-I Glass reported a challenging start to 2026 with first quarter adjusted earnings of $0.05 per share, below expectations, due to sluggish demand, competitive pressures in Europe, and increased costs from one-time events.

The company's 'Fit to Win' initiative continues to yield cost savings and new business wins, aiming for $750 million in cumulative benefits by 2027, with $50 million gross benefits achieved in Q1 2026.

The company updated its 2026 guidance, expecting adjusted earnings of $1 to $1.50 per share, accounting for a tough European market and energy inflation but remains focused on its 2027 targets.

Net sales remained steady despite a decline in shipments; the Americas showed stability while Europe struggled with lower demand and price competition, especially in wine and spirits.

Management emphasized ongoing strategic priorities, including cost optimization, footprint rationalization, and leveraging competitive strengths to drive profitable growth in key categories.

Full Transcript

Kate (Conference Operator)

Chris Manuel

Gordon Hardy (CEO)

OPERATOR

Ladies and gentlemen, this is the operator. I apologize, but there will be a slight delay in today's conference. Please hold on. The call will resume momentarily. Thank you for your patience. You may resume the conference.

Chris Manuel

Thank you. Sorry it sounds like we got disrupted there. We're going to start over. I'm going to turn it back over to Gordon and we will start again on slide five. Thank you.

Gordon Hardy (CEO)

John Hodrick (CFO)

Gordon Hardy (CEO)

OPERATOR

At this time I would like to remind everyone in order to ask a question please press Star then the number one on your telephone keypad. We request to limit yourselves to one question and one follow up. We will pause for just a moment to compile the Q and A roster. Your first question comes from the line of George Stephous with Bank of America securities. Your line is open.

George Stephous (Analyst)

John Hodrick (CFO)

Gordon Hardy (CEO)

George Stephous (Analyst)

You got it. And what are you seeing so far in 2Q1 volume? What have you committed to the board? Thank you.

Gordon Hardy (CEO)

George Stephous (Analyst)

I'll turn it over. Thanks so much.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Mike Herklund with Turist Securities. Your line is open.

Mike Herklund (Analyst)

Gordon Hardy (CEO)

Yeah. So overall, that growth, if you were to annualize, it would make up about one and a half percent. So overall, and right now that split about 70, 75% Americas, you know, 25, 30% Europe. With Europe kind of building momentum, you know, we're seeing that in beer, we're seeing it in spirits, we're seeing it particularly in food and nab and in North America, for the first time, we're

Mike Herklund (Analyst)

OPERATOR

Anthony Pitinari (Analyst)

OPERATOR

Gaurav Sharma

Good morning. This is Gaurav Sharma sitting in for Josh today. Sorry, we missed your name. This is Gaurav Sharma. Hi, Gaurav, how are you? Hi. Good. How are you guys doing?

Gordon Hardy (CEO)

Gaurav Sharma

Got it. Thank you. That was very helpful. And then just quick, quick follow up to that. You mentioned an extended price negotiation window in the release. I think you spoke about that at conference already. I was just wondering if this is done now or if there are negotiations still ongoing on that end.

John Hodrick (CFO)

Arun Vishwanathan (Analyst)

Gordon Hardy (CEO)

John Hodrick (CFO)

Gordon Hardy (CEO)

Arun Vishwanathan (Analyst)

Okay, appreciate the comment there.

Gordon Hardy (CEO)

Arun Vishwanathan (Analyst)

Gordon Hardy (CEO)

John Hodrick (CFO)

Gordon Hardy (CEO)

Chris Manuel

I'll now turn the call back over to Chris Manuel for closing remarks. Thanks, Kate. That concludes our earnings call. Please note, our second quarter call is currently scheduled for Wednesday, July 29th. And remember, make it a memorable moment by choosing safe, sustainable glass. Thank you,

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