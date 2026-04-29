Full Transcript: LXP Industrial Tr Q1 2026 Earnings Call

LXP Industrial Tr (NYSE:LXP) reported first-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

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The full earnings call is available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/866286243

Summary

LXP Industrial Tr reported strong leasing activity in Q1 2026, executing 3.2 million square feet of new leases and renewals, with notable success in the Greenville-Spartanburg and San Antonio markets.

The company's adjusted funds from operations (FFO) for Q1 was approximately $47 million, representing a 2.6% increase year-over-year, with a stable portfolio occupancy rate of 96.6%.

LXP Industrial Tr is maintaining its 2026 guidance for adjusted FFO of $3.22 to $3.37 per share and same-store NOI growth of 1.5% to 2.5%, with expectations of higher growth in the second half of the year.

The company is actively developing projects, including a 1.2 million square foot facility in Phoenix, and is evaluating further opportunities in Columbus, while intending to fund future developments through asset sales.

Management highlighted strong market fundamentals, particularly in large-format facilities and data center-related tenancy, with proactive steps taken to address 2026 and 2027 lease expirations.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Heather Gentry (Investor Relations)

Will Eglin (Chairman and CEO)

Nathan Brunner (Chief Financial Officer)

Will Eglin (Chairman and CEO)

OPERATOR

Todd Thomas (Equity Analyst)

Will Eglin (Chairman and CEO)

Todd Thomas (Equity Analyst)

Okay, and then Nathan, you indicated, , 57% of the 26 expirations have been addressed. I think that included some of the activity that, that occurred in April. Can you just provide an update on the remaining 26 expirations in terms of your expectations there if there's any known move outs?

James Dudley (Executive Vice President and Director of Asset Management)

Todd Thomas (Equity Analyst)

Okay, that, that's helpful. And just lastly, I guess the 1.8 million square feet of vacancy, that opportunity in the portfolio, you know, you estimate it to be about 32 cents a share. You know, is there anything embedded in guidance related to the lease up of that vacant space that would hit or that's included in the guidance this year?

Nathan Brunner (Chief Financial Officer)

Todd Thomas (Equity Analyst)

Okay, got it. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from the line of Anthony Paulone with JP Morgan. Please go ahead.

Anthony Paulone (Equity Analyst)

Thanks. Good morning. You know, given the comments on Columbus, what's the likelihood that you start a project or two this year?

Brendan Molyneux (Chief Investment Officer)

Anthony Paulone (Equity Analyst)

Okay, and is the pipeline outside of what you have on your balance sheet right now for things like build the suits and development, has that changed much? Is there much activity there with any other developers that you might be working with right now?

Brendan Molyneux (Chief Investment Officer)

Anthony Paulone (Equity Analyst)

Okay, and then just last one, the stock buyback, just you've done a little bit of here, a little bit here. What's just the appetite at current levels and just how does it fit into the capital allocation right now

Will Eglin (Chairman and CEO)

development is, you know, a better investment from our standpoint with respect to creating shareholder value. So you know, we have some liquidity that we can use for buyback opportunistically. But what's happening in the, in the development there, especially in Phoenix, is a much larger driver of value creation.

Anthony Paulone (Equity Analyst)

Okay, thank you.

OPERATOR

Thanks, Tony. Our next question comes from the line of Vince T Bone with Green Street. Please go ahead.

Vince T Bone (Equity Analyst)

Nathan Brunner (Chief Financial Officer)

Vince T Bone (Equity Analyst)

No, that's helpful. And just to follow up, it looks like just some quick math, it looks like the retention rate is going to be higher than, than we previously projected. Is that fair? I think on the last call you indicated be about 70% and it looks like just given the first quarter move outs and the, , 500 you mentioned there, it looks like retention will be. Yeah, closer to 90 if my math is right or in the, in the 80s. Is that, is my logic correct there?

Nathan Brunner (Chief Financial Officer)

We're, we're building in some buffer for this, you know, unknown situations that come up. There's always something that comes up in the back half of the year that you know, you're not expecting. So there's this buffer. Our guidance is still, you know, based on 70 to 80% retention.

Vince T Bone (Equity Analyst)

Got it. And then just last one for me, just on the, , you mentioned if you're going to proceed with any new developments, you would likely fund it with dispositions. Is there any chance you look to, , sell out of the cold, , cold JV or the, , the remaining net lease office JVs or kind of what's the strategic rationale to hold on to those joint venture assets that are now very different from the rest of the portfolio?

Will Eglin (Chairman and CEO)

Vince T Bone (Equity Analyst)

Great, thank you.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from the lightest Jim Cameron evercore. Please go ahead.

Jim Cameron (Equity Analyst)

Good morning. Thank you. I think Nathan, you mentioned, you know, 4.6 million square feet or so of lease negotiations for looming expirations. How much or does any of that encompass you guys? Two big Nissan deals in early 27 and then a million square footer in Jackson, Tennessee and any color updates on those would be appreciated. Didn't know if that was in your 4.6 million square feet.

James Dudley (Executive Vice President and Director of Asset Management)

Hey Jim, it's James again. I'll, I guess I'll touch on the2027. Yeah, we've got a number of chunky leases and in 2027 and you know we're in advanced negotiations in some cases and I'm definitely talking to all the tenants for these large boxes and expect a very high rate, if not 100 renewal on the, on the big boxes that we had that includes Nissan.

Jim Cameron (Equity Analyst)

Thank you James, appreciate it. Thanks.

OPERATOR

Our next question is from the line of Mitch Germain with Citizen Spec. Please go ahead.

Mitch Germain (Equity Analyst)

Good morning. I think Will you mentioned any new development would be matched with or new potential development would be matched with asset sales. Is that, you know, are you going to sell ahead of, you know, the project commencement and kind of sit on those proceeds like you've done at the end of 4Q with Phoenix or how should we think about the cadence regarding how that process could play out?

Will Eglin (Chairman and CEO)

No, I, I think it's preferable to match fund sales with stabilized outcomes for, for development. So we, we had some distribution activity last year that left us in a very strong cash position to fund the project in, in Phoenix. But I think we would, we would prefer to hold on to the income from the assets that we might sell to fund, fund development, try to match things better.

Mitch Germain (Equity Analyst)

Got you. And then you know, last one for me, obviously significant amount of demand acceleration happening in the industrial sector. You mentioned the seven plus million square foot pipeline. Any sort of themes, industries that you're seeing that are driving, you know, more demand versus others.

Will Eglin (Chairman and CEO)

Mitch Germain (Equity Analyst)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Once again, if you would like to ask a question, please press Star followed by the number one on your telephone keypad. Our next question comes from the line of John Peterson. Mitt Jeffries, please. Go ahead.

John Peterson (Equity Analyst)

Oh, great. Thanks. Just one quick question for me. So the senior notes that are due in 28,160 million with a 6¾ interest rate, can you remind us, are those callable early? Like, should we think about you taking those all the way to maturity or should we assume you're able to refinance those early?

Nathan Brunner (Chief Financial Officer)

They have a make call structure, so they're technically callable, but requires the payment of a premium.

John Peterson (Equity Analyst)

Okay. All right, that's all for me.

OPERATOR

Thank you.

Will Eglin (Chairman and CEO)

Thank you, John. And at this time, we have no further questions. I will now turn the call back over to Will Eglin for closing remarks.

OPERATOR

We appreciate everyone joining our call this morning, and we look forward to updating you on our progress over the balance of the year. Thanks again for joining us today.