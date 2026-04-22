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April 22, 2026 11:58 AM 25 min read

Transcript: Community Health Sys Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

On Wednesday, Community Health Sys (NYSE:CYH) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

View the webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/w68qp9gh/

Summary

Community Health Sys reported a 17.8% decline in adjusted EBITDA for Q1 2026 due to strategic divestitures and macroeconomic disruptions, alongside a 3.1% increase in same-store net revenue driven by a growth in net revenue per adjusted admission.

The company announced significant investments in ambulatory surgery centers, including a majority ownership in the Surgical Institute of Alabama, to enhance outpatient surgical care and drive future growth.

Community Health Sys maintained its 2026 financial guidance despite the challenges, expecting volume and payer mix to recover as economic and geopolitical conditions stabilize, with a focus on improving patient and physician experiences.

Operational highlights include improvements in quality metrics, with expectations of higher Leapfrog safety grades and CMS ratings for their hospitals, and continued efforts to reduce debt and leverage through strategic divestitures.

Management discussed macroeconomic pressures affecting patient volumes, particularly in commercial and health exchange coverage, and initiatives to address labor costs and improve cash flow impacted by timing issues and receivables backlog.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Anton High (Vice President of Investor Relations)

Kevin Hammons (Chief Executive Officer)

Jason Johnson (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Megan Holt

Kevin Hammons (Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah, maybe I would just add as it relates to our guidance, we're assuming low single digit volume growth for the year. So we're at negative 0.5% adjusted admission for the first quarter. We do think that should recover. And I think payer mix was the other piece that came in less than our expectations for the full year. And similar, we think that comes back as the economy continues to improve.

Megan Holt

Okay, thank you. And then as a quick follow up, operating cash flow looked a little weak in the quarter. We assume it's working capital timing related headwinds that you'll ultimately recapture. But can you just kind of give us the moving pieces on what was going on in the operating cash flow line in the quarter?

Jason Johnson (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Ben Hendricks with RBC. Please go ahead.

Ben Hendricks

Kevin Hammons (Chief Executive Officer)

Ben Hendricks

Great. Thank you very much.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from A.J. rice with UBS. Please go ahead.

A.J. Rice

Jason Johnson (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Kevin Hammons (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Steven Baxter with Wells Fargo. Please go ahead.

Mitchell

Hi, this is Mitchell on for Steve. Can you give us a sense of the financial profile of the four Arkansas hospitals you announced are going to be divested as well as the large ASC investment?

Jason Johnson (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Andrew Mock with Barclays. Please go ahead.

Thomas Walsh

Good morning. This is Thomas Walsh on for Andrew. Can you help us better understand the uncompensated care and self pay mix shifts in the quarter as ACA exchange disenrollment picked up? What's the most direct driver of higher uncompensated care, higher uninsurance or worsening collections

Jason Johnson (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Thomas Walsh

I do think it's a fair point and we've taken into consideration the additional risk of collectability of co pays and deductibles in that amount and have adjusted accordingly. Great. And following up, there are a number of moving parts inside the pricing 3.7% in the quarter. Could you help us understand the contribution of normal course rate increases, incremental state directed payments and then the payer mix or acuity headwinds?

Jason Johnson (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. This concludes our question and answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Kevin Hammons, chief executive Officer, for any closing remarks.

Kevin Hammons (Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you everyone for joining the call today. If you have any additional questions, you can always reach us at 615-465-7000. Have a good day everyone.

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