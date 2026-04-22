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April 22, 2026 11:35 AM 55 min read

United Airlines Holdings Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

View the webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/125525146

Summary

United Airlines Holdings reported a strong first quarter 2026, with a record operating revenue of $14.6 billion, reflecting a 10.6% increase year-over-year.

The company is focused on recovering 100% of the increase in jet fuel prices by increasing yields by 15-20%, targeting a pre-tax margin of at least 10% in 2027.

Operationally, United maintained the first position in on-time departures among the largest U.S. carriers, despite challenges from increased weather events and geopolitical disruptions.

Strategic initiatives include the introduction of new commercial products like Relaxrow and nested selling, along with fleet expansions with A321 aircraft to enhance premium offerings.

Management expressed confidence in passing through fuel cost increases and achieving double-digit margins by 2027, emphasizing the strength of brand loyalty and premium demand.

United has improved its balance sheet significantly, paying down $3.1 billion in debt while issuing its first unsecured bonds since 2019.

The company plans to reduce capacity by about 5% in response to high fuel prices, focusing on removing marginal capacity on off-peak days and times.

Management remains optimistic about future demand, particularly in premium cabins, and is prepared to make adjustments to align with financial targets.

Full Transcript

Regina (Moderator)

Scott Kirby (Chief Executive Officer)

Brett Hart (President)

Andrew Nicella (Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer)

Mike Luskinen (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Christina Edwards (Managing Director of Investor Relations)

Jamie Baker (Equity Analyst at JP Morgan)

Scott Kirby (Chief Executive Officer)

Jamie Baker (Equity Analyst at JP Morgan)

Okay. And for my quasi related follow up, you know, it's on the tape that the administration is readying a $500 million rescue package for Spirit. You know, I've been with you for the last couple of years in terms of permanent and irreversible structural change. But how does the industry continue to evolve if the government chooses to prop up failing businesses whose failures have nothing to do with fuel?

Scott Kirby (Chief Executive Officer)

Connor Cunningham (Equity Analyst at Melius Research)

Thanks for the color. Yep. Our next question will come from the line of Connor Cunningham with Melius Research. Please go ahead.

Scott Kirby (Chief Executive Officer)

Hi, everyone. Thank you, man. I'm pretty happy that I don't need to ask the Spirit question. In a world where fuel remains elevated for a long period of time. Just curious on how that changes your management style of a hub or just like your general view on profitability to the overall system, I assume you're refreshing that analysis for yourself all the time. Are you doing that for your competitors as well as you look for opportunities more broadly?

Connor Cunningham (Equity Analyst at Melius Research)

Scott Kirby (Chief Executive Officer)

Mike Luskinen (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Ravi Shanker (Equity Analyst at Morgan Stanley)

Next question will come from the line of Ravi Shanker with Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead. Great, thanks. Morning everyone. Just on fuel, it appears the debate appears to be moving from fuel inflation to fuel availability. Just trying to get a sense of what kind of visibility you guys might have, especially out in Asia or Europe regarding potential fuel shortages and what the plan B might be in that case.

Mike Luskinen (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Ravi Shanker (Equity Analyst at Morgan Stanley)

Color Mike, and maybe as a quick follow up, Scott, your first response. You said that you compete with some really good airlines in the Middle East. Obviously they're having a little bit of an issue right now. Do you see any structural share gain opportunities in transatlantic or even longer haul from some of those challenges or vice versa? Do you expect them to be aggressive when the situation settles down?

Scott Kirby (Chief Executive Officer)

I think it's temporary. And I think you look like what Dubai, not just Emirates, but Dubai you know, the city state of Dubai have accomplished is remarkable and impressive. And if I had to make a bet, I'd bet on Dubai. I think it's going to come back fully. Won't come back immediately. It's temporary but we'll come back fully.

Ravi Shanker (Equity Analyst at Morgan Stanley)

Very helpful, thank you.

Scott Group (Equity Analyst)

Our next question comes from the line of Scott Group with Wolff Research. Please go ahead. Hey, thanks. Good morning. So Scott, maybe this is a naive question, but why does the industry need a crisis to start pushing through such higher yields? Why can't we do it more sustainably? And then maybe just that point, I'll lump it all into like one question. When I take your 10% pre tax margin for next year, it sort of gets you to roughly $18 of earnings.

Scott Kirby (Chief Executive Officer)

Brandon Oglinski (Equity Analyst at Barclays)

Our next question will come from the line of Brandon Oglinski with Barclays. Please go ahead.

Scott Kirby (Chief Executive Officer)

Andrew Dodora (Equity Analyst at Bank of America)

Our next question will come from the line of Andrew Dodora with Bank of America. Please go ahead.

Mike Luskinen (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Sheila Kayalu (Equity Analyst at Jefferies)

Scott Kirby (Chief Executive Officer)

Tom Fitzgerald (Equity Analyst at TD Cowen)

Our next question will come from the line of Tom Fitzgerald with TD Cowan. Please go ahead everyone.

Andrew Nicella (Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer)

Michael Linenburg (Equity Analyst at Deutsche Bank)

Our next question will come from the line of Michael Linenburg with Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead. Oh, yeah, I just one question here just on revenue recapture. I mean, thanks for outlining the progression through the year. What gives you confidence that you're going to get to 100% and do you actually need maybe outside help? You know, whether it's other carriers cutting capacity and maybe just give us a

Scott Kirby (Chief Executive Officer)

John Gauden (Equity Analyst at Citigroup)

Great. Thanks, everyone. Our next question will come from the line of John Gauden with Citigroup. Please go ahead, John. Your line might be on mute.

Scott Kirby (Chief Executive Officer)

John Gauden (Equity Analyst at Citigroup)

That's great color guys. And if I could just follow up one more on the pass through through the end of the year it sounds like the assumptions embedded in that are status quo. Like you're not expecting all the other carriers to flash capacity or something like that driving your pass through. Is it safe to say that? Or are there other kind of industry dynamics that you're looking for to kind of drive 100% pass through by the

Chris Weatherby (Equity Analyst at Wells Fargo)

Scott Kirby (Chief Executive Officer)

Dwayne Finnentworth (Equity Analyst at Evercore ISI)

Our next question will come from the line of Dwayne Finnentworth with Evercore isi. Please go ahead.

Andrew Nicella (Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer)

Michael Goldie (Equity Analyst at VMO Capital Markets)

Mike Luskinen (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Regina (Moderator)

Leslie Josephs (Reporter)

Scott Kirby (Chief Executive Officer)

Christina Edwards (Managing Director of Investor Relations)

and I will now turn the call back over to Christina Edwards for closing comments. Thanks Regina. As always, we don't control the environment but we do control how we perform in it. I appreciate your interest today and we will see you next quarter. Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's conference. You may now disconnect.

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