Full Transcript: Metro Q2 2026 Earnings Call

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Good morning ladies and gentlemen and welcome to The Metro Inc. 2026 Second Quarter Results Conference call. At this time, all lines are in the listen only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question and answer session. And if at any time during this call you require immediate assistance, please press star zero for the operator. Also note that this call is being recorded on April 22, 2026 and I would like to turn the conference over to Sharon Kadosh, Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Finance. Please go ahead.

Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us today. Our comments will focus on the financial results of our second quarter which ended on March 14th. With me today is Mr. Eric Laplesse, President and CEO Nicolas Amiot, Executive VP and CFO Marc Giroud, Chief Operating Officer and Jean Michel Couture, President of the Pharmacy Division. During the call we will present our second quarter results and comment on its highlights. We will then be happy to take your questions. Before we begin, I would like to remind you that we will use in today's discussion different statements that could be construed as forward looking information. In general, any statement which does not constitute a historical fact may be deemed a forward looking statement. Words or expressions such as expect, intend, are confident that will and other similar words or expressions are generally indicative of forward looking statements. The forward looking statements are based upon certain assumptions regarding the Canadian food and pharmaceutical industries, the general economy, our annual budget and our 2026 action plan. These forward looking statements do not provide any guarantees as to the future performance of the company and are subject to potential risks known and unknown as well as uncertainties that could cause the outcome to differ materially. Risk factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from our expectations as expressed in or implied by our forward looking statements are described under the Risk Management section in our 2025 annual report. We believe these forward looking statements to be reasonable and pertinent at this time and represent our expectations. The company does not intend to update any forward looking statements except as required by applicable law. I will now turn the call over to Nicolas.

All right, thank you Sharon and good morning everyone. I will go directly to our Q2 results as Eric will later comment on the status of the current strike in our Quebec operations. Q2 sales reached $5.1 billion, an increase of 4.1% versus the second quarter last year. Sales were positively impacted by new store openings, same store sales growth as well as the transfer of one significant pre Christmas shopping day to the second quarter this year. Food same store sales grew by 1.8% in the quarter up 1.5% when adjusting for the Christmas shift. On the pharmacy side, same store sales grew by 5.1%, supported by a 6.1% growth in prescription sales and a 2.8% growth in front store sales. Similar to food. When adjusting for the Christmas shift, front store sales were up 2.3%. Our gross margin reached 1.03 billion, or 20.1% of sales in the quarter. This compares to 20% in Q2 last year. Part of the increase is attributable to productivity gains recorded in our distribution centers. As mentioned on the last call, our operations are back to normal in our Toronto distribution center. Operating expenses were 538.9 million in the quarter, up 3.4% year over year. As a percentage of sales, operating expenses were 10.5% versus 10.6% in the second quarter. Last year reflected continued cost discipline the asset disposals recognized in the second quarter of 2026 generated net gains of 20.4 million, of which 20.1 million was attributable to the disposal of out-of-service warehouses. EBITDA for the quarter amounted to 508.6 million. That's up 10.3% year over year and represented 9.9% of sales. Excluding the gain on sale from the disposal of out of service warehouses of 20.1 million, adjusted EBITDA stood at 488.5 million, up 6% year over year, reaching 9.6% of sales, an increase of 16 basis points over the second quarter of 2025. Depreciation and amortization expense for the quarter was 144.3 million, up 8.2 million. The increase in depreciation and amortization is mainly due to the increase in retail network investments, including right of use assets as well as ongoing investment in technology. Net financial costs for the quarter were 37.3 million compared to $33.4 million last year. The increase is mainly due to higher interest expense on net debt. On February 25 this quarter, the company tapped the bond market and issued a five year $350 million note bearing interest at a rate of 3.469%. We use the proceeds of the offering to repay debt under our revolving credit facility and for general corporate purposes, including this financing. Our debt to EBITDA ratio stands at about 2.2x. Our effective tax rate of 24.6% which continues to benefit from the Terrebon DC tax holiday, is similar to the effective tax rate of 24.5% in the second quarter last year, adjusted net earnings were 236.5 million in the quarter compared to 226.6 million last year, an increase of 4.4%. While adjusted fully diluted net earnings per share amounted to $1.11 versus $1.02 last year, up 8.8% year over year, our capital expenditures in Q2 totaled 85.3 million, consistent with last year. After 24 weeks on the food retail side, we opened or converted six stores and carried out four major renovation projects for a net increase of 141,000 square feet, or 0.6% of our food retail network square footage. Under our normal course issuer bid program, as of April 2nd, we have repurchased 2.9 million shares for a total consideration of 279.8 million at an average share price of $96.47. In closing, we delivered solid Q2 results supported by strong sales growth and good expense control. On this, I will now turn it over to Eric for additional color on our Q2 results.

Thank you. Thank you, Nicola and good morning everyone. Before turning to the results, I will now provide an update on the strike that started on March 30th in our Quebec operations and which is impacting produce distribution to our stores in Quebec. We are obviously disappointed by this strike now in its fourth week. We have been back at the bargaining table since April 8 and remain determined to reach an agreement that takes into account the needs of our employees and those of our customers while ensuring the long term competitiveness of our company. As in any situation of this kind, the first days of the labor dispute required adjustments while our contingency plan was being fully implemented. Our contingency plan is now in place and our stores, although not in perfect condition, are generally well stocked. The strike has impacted our sales, especially given that it happened the week before Easter. We will be able to specify the financial impact once the dispute is settled. Turning to our second quarter results, we delivered solid results driven by strong revenue growth and good expense control as our teams continue to offer the best value possible to our customers. In all of our banners, we are very pleased with our discount store expansion plan that is fueling our food sales growth and with the continued strong momentum in our pharmacy business. In Q2, sales grew by 4.1%, adjusted EBITDA by 6% and adjusted earnings per share by 8.8%. Total food sales were up 3.6% and food same store sales were up 1.8%. In pharmacy, we had another strong quarter with 5.1% total same store sales growth on top of 7% last year. Our discount banners continue to perform well with same store sales growth exceeding that of Metro together with the continued contribution of new store openings and conversions. Our internal food basket inflation was in line with the reported food CPI of 4.3%. We continue to see inflationary pressures on certain commodity prices, namely in the meat category. In addition to higher than usual consumer packaged goods (CPG) vendor cost increases, our teams remain highly focused on cost mitigation initiatives through supplier negotiations and pricing discipline with the objective, of offering the best value possible to our customers. During the quarter, comparable store customer traffic was slightly lower offset by growth in the average basket. Absolute traffic across the network increased supported by new store openings. Promotional activity remains elevated and private label sales continued to outperform national brand, contributing to our gross margin performance. Competitive environment remains intense but rational. Online sales grew by 19.8% in the quarter. Growth is driven by third party marketplaces, the ramp up of click and collect services and delivery within our discount banners. We are pleased with the sales performance of our own services and third party marketplaces which are recording similar growth rates compared to last year. Turning to pharmacy, prescription sales were up 6.1% driven by continued organic growth, specialty medications and GLP1s. Commercial sales grew by 2.8% led by cosmetics and health and beauty categories, partly offset by a softer performance in otc. The cough and cold season was compressed this year. It peaked earlier and was shorter in duration. Our retail capex plan is on track as we successfully opened three new stores in Q2, including two discount stores. Halfway through F26, our food retail network square footage growth increased by 0.6% and over the last 12 months it increased by 1.9%. As we execute our new store opening plan, mostly in discount and mostly in Ontario on the pharmacy side, after 2/4 we have completed 15 out of the 35 renovation projects planned for F26 including 7 pharmacies with our new concept. So to conclude, we're confident that our effective merchandising programs, strong private label offering, our MOI program, consistent execution at store level, as well as our ongoing collaboration with our supply chain partners will allow us to continue to grow and deliver long term shareholder value. Thank you and we'll now be happy to take your questions.

Thank you sir. Ladies and gentlemen, if you do have any questions please press Star followed by one on your touch tone phone. You will then hear a prompt that your hand has been raised and should you wish to decline from the polling process please press star followed by two and if you're using a speakerphone, you will need to lift the handset first before pressing any keys. Please go ahead and press Star one now if you have any questions and your first question will be from Mark Cardon at ubs, please go ahead. Mark, good morning.

you suggested that it's intense but rational. So that doesn't seem like anything different than what you've said in the past. But do you feel that the moderating trend of normalized same store sales growth from Q1 to Q2 reflects an increasing competition or consumer that's under more pressure and therefore trending down more, cutting back on tonnage? Tonnage in the whole market is flat to down. So clearly there's pressure on the consumer side. So I think it's a general Market dynamic of lower, low, low consumption and people being careful. The competitive environment, as I said, it's intense. We are competing with large players. Everybody is looking for market share and it's, it's competitive out there the way it's always been. Last quarter I was perhaps referring more to the square footage growth and people opening stores. That creates some noise in the market, but nothing abnormal and nothing that we've not seen before. And we're, like I said, well positioned to compete.

Yeah, maybe. I'll take this one, Michael. I would say that from a fuel cost increase perspective, two sides to the story on the products that we buy from the supply chain. So far we have not received that many price increase requests, only a few actually. And we're negotiating the conditions and trying to delay the impact that this might have on food pricing. Obviously the situation, as everybody knows is very volatile and we don't know how long it's going to last and how it's going to unfold. So. But at this point, nothing to say per se on cost of product.

Like I said in my opening remarks, we're going to keep the impact for a later date in due course when we have the full, full tally. Like I said, we lost some sales. When you lose sales, you lose bottom line. So clearly it has had an impact. There are direct costs to set up a contingency plan. So we will communicate in full transparency when we're in a position to do so. But I don't want to give at this time any, any, any color. This is a strike that's affecting our Quebec business, not our Ontario business. So let's be clear on that. But it is having an impact. The contingency plan is better every day. Stores are looking better every day and we are, I think, decent. We're not perfect. Like I said, there's maybe some small varieties missing from one store to another or from time to time, but generally our stores are looking okay, looking good. And we can, we can answer most of the customer needs in our Quebec stores. So hopefully we'll settle this strike. But like I said, we need to be competitive. The demands at the table are not reasonable and can't be accepted. So we are patient and we will preserve our long term competitiveness. Maybe. Mark, just a quick comment. I think in your question you referred to Q2, but it's really Q3 for us. Right. The strike started on March 30, so it's going to be no impact in Q2. It's going to be impacting us in Q3.

In Q3. Yeah. Okay. Yeah, understood. Okay. Thanks for those comments and totally understand, I guess. One other question, I'm just curious if you can share any trends or data with regards to the impact of Buy Canadian and how some of the most affected products and categories last year have been performing as you lap. Sort of the biggest impact last year. Mark. It's Mark here. We said in the last few quarters that Buying Canadian there was still elevated sales on Canadian product, but it has softened over the last few quarters. So Buying Canadian continues to be of interest for consumers, but we have not seen a significant increase of sales year over year on Canadian product right now. Yeah, okay. But as you're lapping then the big sort of initial surge last year, are you seeing outright declines in any of those sort of most affected categories? No, I would say it's pretty Stable. Mark. Yeah. Okay. Appreciate the comments and all the best.

Thank you. Good morning. I wanted to ask about the pharmacy side of the business and prescriptions in particular that saw Samster sales accelerate this quarter. I wonder if you could add more color on what you're seeing from your GLP1 sales. I think you listed that third among the drivers of growth. Is that to say it was less of a driver this quarter against prior quarters? And does KATU capture a similar level of market share on GLP1s as it does on the rest of its pharmacy business? I'm sorry, I missed the last part around market share. Yes. The second part of it is the market share on GLP1 similar to the rest of the pharmacy business. Perfect. You are correct in saying when we listed it as organic specialty and GLP1s. GLP1s is a slightly less strong contributor to same store sales growth as the other two. Despite that, it is, it is considerable and it's continuing to grow at a, at a. At a very strong pace, especially as new, new generations of GLP1s are coming to market. And that's driving a lot of the growth right now in the GLP1 sector. In terms of share, we are definitely holding our normal share and even some, some for some molecules outperforming, I'd say. Okay, understood. And then back to the grocery business. The growth from E Commerce continues to be robust. I wonder if this sustains at or around these levels. And if the E Commerce business continues to grow, does that eventually create a drag on gross margins? Or is profitability from these sales roughly in line with the overall consolidated number? That's a good question. We believe that E Com growth will. Will normalize at some point as the market matures. But as you're pointing out, we continue to see strong growth on both food and pharma. Ecom has a lower contribution. E Com sales has a lower contribution as brick and mortar sales. However, we've been able with our E Comm model to mitigate that profitability gap with efficiency and and multiple efficiency strategies. And we will continue to do so. That's what allowed us to continue to deliver the type of EBIT growth as a business as a total. So we'll continue to leverage our flexible model to meet customers where they are. More and more customers are moving to same day delivery. And our model fulfillment model allows us to meet that demand from customers. And we'll continue to be focused on, as I say, efficiency not only in E Comm, but in our overall business. Hopefully. I've answered your question. Yes, thank you very much.

Thanks for your question, Chris. It's Mark here. MOI continues to perform well and sales penetration continues to increase and digital customer engagement continues to increase as well. So we're satisfied of the progress we're making on MOI in Ontario and in Quebec and food and pharma in Quebec. We've been leveraging data for a number of years, even before the launch of MOI in Ontario with our partner Dunhumby. We use that data in our merchandising team to optimize promotion, to optimize assortments and make sure that we have the right commercial strategy to meet the customers. We've been doing that before MOI and now are continuing to do it with MOI on personalization since our launch. As more and more customers engage digitally, we can have direct digital contact with them and deliver personalization directly to different channels. So as MOI progresses, our reach in terms of personalization increases. As for Quebec, the program has been in market now for a few years in both food and pharma. And with our multiple banners and high penetration of Quebec household, the extent of our reach and personalization is greater in Quebec and the cross shopping and the impact of cross shopping in Quebec is greater as well. While we see cross shopping and the benefit of cross shopping in Ontario as well. To give you an example, in Quebec, as consumers shop food and pharma they spend 100% more with our business as a whole through all of our stores and different channels. So we'll continue to focus on increasing reach, increasing digital reach so we can continue to drive personalization. There's still opportunity for us in both market more in Ontario as the program continues to grow.

Disclaimer: This transcript is provided for informational purposes only. While we strive for accuracy, there may be errors or omissions in this automated transcription. For official company statements and financial information, please refer to the company's SEC filings and official press releases. Corporate participants' and analysts' statements reflect their views as of the date of this call and are subject to change without notice.