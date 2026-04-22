Full Transcript: Metro Q2 2026 Earnings Call

Metro (TSX:MRU) released second-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Wednesday. Read the complete transcript below.
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Summary
MRU's Q2 sales increased by 4.1% to $5.1 billion, driven by new store openings and same-store sales growth.
Food same-store sales grew by 1.8%, while pharmacy same-store sales increased by 5.1%, supported by prescription and front store sales growth.
Gross margin improved slightly to 20.1% of sales, aided by productivity gains and cost control initiatives.
The company's adjusted EBITDA rose by 6% year over year, while adjusted net earnings increased by 4.4%.
Capital expenditures for Q2 were consistent with last year, totaling $85.3 million.
MRU is managing a strike in Quebec that has impacted sales, with a contingency plan in place to mitigate disruptions.
The company continues to expand its discount store format and sees strong momentum in its pharmacy business.
MRU's online sales grew by 19.8%, driven by third-party marketplaces and click-and-collect services.
Management remains focused on cost mitigation and offering competitive pricing amidst inflationary pressures.
Future outlook includes continued store expansions, especially in discount formats, and further leveraging of the MOI loyalty program for personalized promotions.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Sharon Kadosh (Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Finance)
Nicolas Amiot (Executive VP and CFO)
Eric Laplesse (President and CEO)
OPERATOR
Mark Cardon (Equity Analyst)
Thanks so much for taking the questions. So to start, your food inflation was essentially in line with a 4% plus food purchase cost index (CPI). Just as inflationary pressures persistent, have you seen any sequential changes in customer behavior? Are they leaning even more heavily into discount? You called up a strength there in your release. Are you seeing any incremental uptick on trade down within your stores? Just any changes on that front. Thank you.
Eric Laplesse (President and CEO)
No real changes. Very consistent customer behavior as we've been reporting over the last several quarters that I tried to outline in my opening remarks. Yes, discount is growing faster. People are searching for value in all of our banners, not just discount. Private label is up, penetration remains elevated. So it's very consistent. Food inflation is driven a lot by the meat category and as I said, CPG cost increases. I would sum it up that way.
Mark Cardon (Equity Analyst)
Great, that's helpful. Thanks. Then as a follow up, just given where fuel prices are today historically, have you guys seen any demand destruction or consumers taking units out of their baskets when prices at the pump cross a certain threshold or any broader shifts in food shopping behavior at your stores?
Eric Laplesse (President and CEO)
We don't have a specific number to report to you, but you know, energy prices pressures, fuel price pressures contribute to affordability crisis and contributes to customers searching for value in everything that they buy, including food. So it's just one more element that puts pressure on the customer and we're well positioned with our multiple store formats
Mark Cardon (Equity Analyst)
and growing discount formats to address those customer needs. Got it. Thanks so much. Good luck, guys.
Eric Laplesse (President and CEO)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
Next question will be from Michael Van Els at TD Cowan. Please go ahead. Michael, Hi.
Michael Van Els (Equity Analyst)
Thank you. I just wanted to start by following up on the competitive question. So last quarter you pointed to competitive. The competitive nature of the industry seemed to spook the stock a little bit, but
Eric Laplesse (President and CEO)
Michael Van Els (Equity Analyst)
Okay, thank you for that. And then just on the fuel cost increases, I know you mentioned your comments relative to the consumer impact, but as far as your cost impact, I know you have a lot of third party distribution. So are you seeing fuel cost surcharges already and if so, are you able to pass those on or should we expect that to have some pressure on margins?
Nicolas Amiot (Executive VP and CFO)
Eric Laplesse (President and CEO)
In terms on our own distribution side, the cost of fuel is impacting our activity to distribute food and drugs to stores and pharmacies and that's pretty direct. So we've started feeling it. And at the current elevated pricing of fuel, you could imagine a $5 million ish per quarter impact if everything was too old as the situation is today. So that's obviously everything else being equal, more pressure that we need to manage.
Michael Van Els (Equity Analyst)
In the past, I think you've said you typically pass on these higher fuel costs in your distribution system. Is that something you're already working for or you're looking for other ways to top that?
Eric Laplesse (President and CEO)
Well, it's part of our cost structure and we have to manage and keep our prices competitive in the market over time. We expect that higher costs like that will be reflected, but it hasn't started to happen yet.
Michael Van Els (Equity Analyst)
Okay, great. Thank you very much.
OPERATOR
Next question will be from Mark Petrie at cibc. Please go ahead, Mark.
Mark Petrie (Equity Analyst)
Yeah, thanks. Good morning. I know you're not going to give specific numbers, but obviously the strike impact is on people's minds. So hoping you can give us some qualitative comments just with regards to how Quebec or Ontario might be tracking differently in Q2 so far and if you can give us some sense of the incremental costs that are incurred as a result of your mitigation strategies.
Eric Laplesse (President and CEO)
Mark Petrie (Equity Analyst)
OPERATOR
Next question will be from John Zamparo at Scotiabank. Please go ahead. John.
John Zamparo (Equity Analyst)
OPERATOR
Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, a reminder to Please press star 1 should you have any questions. Thank you. Next is Chris Lee at Desjardins. Please go ahead, Chris.
Chris Lee (Equity Analyst)
Good morning, everyone. I was wondering if you can provide some sort of very high level colors on how the food gross margin performed during the quarter. I know in the opening remarks you referenced private label and some DC efficiency as being positive, but just at the overall level. Like did the gross margin in food, was it largely stable or did it improve slightly? Thank you.
Eric Laplesse (President and CEO)
We don't segregate between food and farming, food and farm on the gross margin. But like I said, private label contributes lower, shrink contributes better, forecasting contributes. So I think the teams did a good job to protect and slightly grow gross margin and we're pleased with that performance.
Chris Lee (Equity Analyst)
Okay, that's helpful, Eric. Thanks. And maybe a follow up just on the MOI loyalty program in Ontario. It's been, I think, in the market for a year and a half now. Just where are you on your journey to leverage the enhanced data analytics to deliver more personalization and effective promotions in Ontario through the new program? Thank you.
Mark Giroud
Chris Lee (Equity Analyst)
That's helpful and thank you. And all the best. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. And at this time, gentlemen, it appears we have no other questions registered. Please proceed. Thank you all for your interest in Metro. And please mark your calendars for our third quarter results on August 12th. Thank you.
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