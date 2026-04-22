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April 22, 2026 11:19 AM 48 min read

Stifel Financial Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

View the webcast at https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1760250&tp_key=27e378da59

Summary

Stifel Financial Corp reported strong financial performance for Q1 2026, with net revenues of $1.48 billion, up 18% from the previous year, aided by a non-recurring gain from the sale of Stifel and Independent Advisors.

Earnings per share increased to $1.48 on a GAAP basis, significantly improving from last year's results impacted by a $180 million legal accrual.

The company emphasized its strategic focus on AI investments to enhance client relationships and productivity, while maintaining a cautious outlook on potential risks from geopolitical tensions and interest rate uncertainties.

Global Wealth Management and Investment Banking saw record first quarter revenues, with strong advisor productivity and advisory revenue growth being key contributors.

Stifel Financial Corp highlighted a conservative lending philosophy, avoiding aggressive structures and maintaining minimal exposure to problematic credit situations, while expressing confidence in its 2026 outlook given current risk assessments.

The company addressed technological advancements like AI and their implications on business models, emphasizing the importance of human judgment in advisory roles despite automation trends.

Stifel Financial Corp's restructuring in Europe contributed to improved margins, with further cost reductions anticipated, while maintaining a global advisory focus and leveraging U.S. capital market capabilities.

Full Transcript

Joel Jeffrey (Head of Investor Relations)

Ron Kruszewski

Jim

Ron Kruszewski

OPERATOR

Devin Ryan (Analyst)

Ron Kruszewski

Jim

Ron Kruszewski

Devin Ryan (Analyst)

Jim

Devin Ryan (Analyst)

Software. Software specifically. Yep, got it.

Ron Kruszewski

Okay, well I'll leave it there. Thank you both.

Devin Ryan (Analyst)

Appreciate it.

Ron Kruszewski

Yep, thank you.

OPERATOR

We will take our next question from Mike Brown with ubs.

Mike Brown

Ron Kruszewski

Mike Brown

Appreciate the color there, Ron.

Ron Kruszewski

Mike Brown

Great, that makes sense. And just as a follow up, appreciate the color on the advisory side, but

Ron Kruszewski

OPERATOR

We will take our next question from Steven Chewback with Wolff Research.

Steven Chewback

Ron Kruszewski

Jim

The other thing you have to think about here is the impact on the client. Higher interest income is not just a complete wash based upon the fee. When you think about the tax effect of those things, because the higher interest income is taxable while the fee that they're paying is not tax deductible. So you have to consider that overall impact on the client as well. When you're doing your overall thesis here,

Ron Kruszewski

yeah, I'd be interested. Even when you get your feedback as to the number of firms that will say, oh yeah, it would be easy to institute these fees because I would, I would take the other side of that.

Steven Chewback

Ron Kruszewski

Jim

Ron Kruszewski

Steven Chewback

It's great color. And thank you both for the fulsome responses. Really appreciate the perspective.

Ron Kruszewski

Sure. Take care.

OPERATOR

We will take our next question from Brandon Hawken with BMO Capital Markets.

Brandon Hawken

Ron Kruszewski

So in terms of this quarter, you know, obviously the non bank NII is the main piece there. If you look at kind of the consolidated NI NII numbers and back off what you see in global wealth management, you can compare 1Q year over year and you can see the non banks down about $3 million. So it's consistent that Delta is consistent with what we described there.

Jim

Ron Kruszewski

Jim

Ron Kruszewski

OPERATOR

We will take the next question from Alex Blasting with Goldman Sachs.

Alex Blasting

Hey guys, good morning. Hello.

Ron Kruszewski

Jim

Ron Kruszewski

Alex Blasting

That's really helpful. Thanks. Question on the buyback. Really nice to see you pick up. I know you guys tend to do a little more in the first quarter than typically over the course of the year. So as you think about your share repurchase plans from here on through the rest of the year, any thoughts you share would be helpful. Thank you.

Ron Kruszewski

Jim

Alex Blasting

Hey, thanks, Alex.

OPERATOR

We'll take our next question from Bill Katz with TD Cowan.

Bill Katz

Thank you very much. Most of my big picture questions have been asked already, so maybe just thinking tactically, update us on sort of what's been happening In April, just in terms of maybe client engagement, whether it be on the, on the advisory side or on the institutional side. Excuse me.

Ron Kruszewski

Jim

Sweep is down since quarter end. SmartRate is down since quarter end while treasury deposits are up. And to provide some detail, you're down probably 14 in sweep. So call it about 10.6. You're down about 400 million in smart rate. And then again you're seeing a $700 million increase offsetting some of that in the other treasury deposits.

Ron Kruszewski

Yeah, but you know what, I will just say that. Yeah, this is so seasonal right around here. I wonder if we've ever had an increase in April. Okay. Ever in cash. It is an outflow and it's a lot of tax. That's just what happens. And that's across the street. So you know, I don't want those comments to be taken as some trend. It's April

Bill Katz

Ron Kruszewski

OPERATOR

There are no further questions at this time. I will turn the conference back to Mr. Kraszewski for any additional or closing remarks.

Ron Kruszewski

Well, I would want to compliment all the questions, actually. Very, very robust questions. And we like being able to engage and give you our best answers. And I appreciate the that and I appreciate everyone's time. And I look forward to talking to you in July. I would just say, who knows what's going to happen between now and July.

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