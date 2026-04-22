Alexandre Magnani Takes Money Off The Table, Sells $2.25M In PagSeguro Digital Stock

On April 21, a recent SEC filing unveiled that Alexandre Magnani, Director at PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) made an insider sell.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that Magnani sold 200,000 shares of PagSeguro Digital. The total transaction amounted to $2,252,000.

In the Wednesday's morning session, PagSeguro Digital's shares are currently trading at $11.04, experiencing a down of 2.66%.

Delving into PagSeguro Digital's Background

PagSeguro Digital: A Financial Overview

Revenue Growth: PagSeguro Digital's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 8.55%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Key Profitability Indicators:

Debt Management: PagSeguro Digital's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.94. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

In-Depth Valuation Examination:

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Unmasking the Significance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions should be considered alongside other factors when making investment decisions, as they can offer important insights.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Navigating the World of Insider Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of PagSeguro Digital's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.