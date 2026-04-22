SANUWAVE Health 10% Owner Trades $336K In Company Stock

Opaleye Management Inc, 10% Owner at SANUWAVE Health (NASDAQ:SNWV), reported an insider sell on April 21, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: After conducting a thorough analysis, Inc sold 16,469 shares of SANUWAVE Health. This information was disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday. The total transaction value is $336,982.

At Wednesday morning, SANUWAVE Health shares are up by 1.76%, trading at $19.94.

About SANUWAVE Health

SANUWAVE Health's Financial Performance

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, SANUWAVE Health showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 26.81% as of 31 December, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Profitability Metrics:

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 14.19, SANUWAVE Health faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Valuation Overview:

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

Investors should view insider transactions as part of a multifaceted analysis and not rely solely on them for decision-making.

Considering the legal perspective, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, according to Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Nevertheless, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Important Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of SANUWAVE Health's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.