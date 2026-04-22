ASE Technology Holding Co GM Trades $247.14M In Company Stock

A substantial insider sell was reported on April 22, by Chen Tien-Szu, GM at ASE Technology Holding Co (NYSE:ASX), based on the recent SEC filing.

What Happened: According to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday, Tien-Szu sold 530,000 shares of ASE Technology Holding Co. The total transaction value is $247,136,997.

Tracking the Wednesday's morning session, ASE Technology Holding Co shares are trading at $29.89, showing a up of 0.98%.

About ASE Technology Holding Co

A Deep Dive into ASE Technology Holding Co's Financials

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining ASE Technology Holding Co's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 9.65% as of 31 December, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Interpreting Earnings Metrics:

Debt Management: ASE Technology Holding Co's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.77. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Understanding Financial Valuation:

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Illuminating the Importance of Insider Transactions

Considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner of more than ten percent of a company's equity securities registered under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

A Closer Look at Important Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of ASE Technology Holding Co's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.