EQT Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

EQT (NYSE:EQT) reported first-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.
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Access the full call at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/694204138
Summary
EQT reported a record $1.8 billion in free cash flow for Q1 2026, matching the total free cash flow of 2022, despite lower gas prices.
The company's strategic initiatives, including vertical integration and a low-cost operating model, have significantly enhanced earnings and allowed EQT to capture market volatility benefits.
EQT's leverage is now below 1x net debt to EBITDA, and the company is on track to meet its long-term $5 billion net debt target by year-end.
Operationally, EQT outperformed peers during Winter Storm Fern, achieving production uptime two times higher than competitors, with Q1 production exceeding guidance.
EQT's LNG contracts position the company for international growth, projecting a potential $6 billion free cash flow if the LNG portfolio was fully online today.
Management highlighted the strategic importance of U.S. natural gas amid global geopolitical tensions, positioning EQT as a reliable supplier.
The company plans to continue investing in high-return projects, grow its base dividend, and repurchase shares during market weaknesses.
EQT sees strong demand growth potential, particularly from data centers and power projects in Appalachia, which could lead to 8-10 BCF/day of additional demand.
EQT is strategically curtailing production to optimize pricing during low demand seasons, leveraging its integrated asset base.
Management remains optimistic about permitting reform to support necessary infrastructure development despite current regulatory challenges.
Full Transcript
Bella (Operator)
Cameron Horowitz (Managing Director, Investor Relations and Strategy)
Toby Rice (President and Chief Executive Officer)
This geopolitical landscape reinforces what we believe for a long time low cost, reliable US Natural gas is essential for both American consumers and global energy security and EQT is uniquely positioned at the center of that opportunity. I'll now turn the call over to Jeremy.
Jeremy Knope (Chief Financial Officer)
Operator
At this time I would like to remind everyone, in order to ask a question, press star, then the number one on your telephone keypad. We do request for today's session that you please limit to one question only and one follow up. We will pause for just a moment to compile the Q and A roster. Your first question comes from the line of Doug Leggate with Wolf Research. Please go ahead.
Doug Leggate
Toby Rice (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Jeremy Knope (Chief Financial Officer)
Doug Leggate
Guys, well thanks very much for taking my questions. Thanks Doug.
Operator
Next question. Your next question comes from the Clay with Bank of America. Please go ahead.
Clay
Good morning guys. Thanks for taking my question. My first question is about data centers. So more and more projects are getting shovel ready. They need gas, you're having supply conversations. How would you guys frame up the near term opportunity set in terms of scale and also curious if terms are evolving beyond the next fields that we've seen so far.
Toby Rice (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Jeremy Knope (Chief Financial Officer)
Clay
Yeah, and I just follow up with
Toby Rice (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Clay
Thanks guys. Good quarter.
Toby Rice (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you.
Operator
Your next question comes from the line of Arun Jayaram. Please go ahead.
Arun Jayaram
Yeah. Good morning, gentlemen. Jeremy, maybe for you, I was wondering if you could update us on the progress on some of your large scale supply deals. I'm thinking Homer City Shipping Port and the Duke Energy and Southern Company deals. I think it's 2.6 bcf a day of supply in total. I think we're seeing early construction at Homer City, but would love to get an update on both of those key projects.
Jeremy Knope (Chief Financial Officer)
Arun Jayaram
Jeremy Knope (Chief Financial Officer)
Arun Jayaram
Great, thanks.
Operator
Your next question comes from the line of Neil Mehta with Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.
Neil Mehta
Yes, thank you. We spent a lot of time on the last call just talking about Winter Storm Fern. But now with the, with the clarity of the numbers and how robust the trading and marketing effort was in Q1, maybe Toby and Jeremy, you could just talk about lessons learned and confidence about the ability to replicate this in another period of high volatility.
Toby Rice (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Jeremy Knope (Chief Financial Officer)
Operator
Your next question comes from the line of James West with Melius Research. Please go ahead.
James West
Toby Rice (President and Chief Executive Officer)
I mean, I think as Toby said earlier, I mean if you're going to take out capacity sooner, you're effectively buying it at the current strip and spread. So it's not like you're able to buy it at the same terms. We have the opportunity, we'd obviously take advantage of it. It would be free money. But I think the odds of that are pretty low.
Jeremy Knope (Chief Financial Officer)
Got it. Thanks guys.
Operator
Your next question comes from the line of Bob Brackett with Bernstein Research. Please go ahead.
Bob Brackett
Good morning. I'm curious around your comments of attracting demand to your backyard. One way to do that is simply commercially your low cost operator, your well plan, and the other is with some judicious midstream capital. Can you talk about what might be inbounds and out of bounds for the sorts of capital projects you put to work to attract that demand?
Toby Rice (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Bob Brackett
Very clear, thanks.
Operator
Your next question comes from the line of Sam Margolin with Wells Fargo. Please go ahead.
Sam Margolin
Good morning. Thanks for taking the question. First one is on the shape of the capex that you referenced. You know, we're at a peak in 2Q for the growth side. Are there going to be any immediate returns with the startup of those projects? Whether it's in sales mix and realizations or costs that we can expect?
Jeremy Knope (Chief Financial Officer)
No, I wouldn't say it necessarily correlates with that. I think it just depends. It comes down to the lumpiness of large scale operations and just the timing of some of our growth capital.
Sam Margolin
Okay, got it. So nothing in second half to point to and then just on the operational side within liquids, we got this inbound, there was a little bit of a mix shift from C3 to ethane away from guidance. Was that just market driven natural gas price contracts or was there anything else to call out that's worth noting? Thank you.
Jeremy Knope (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, I mean, just slight, slight tweaks based on GPM assumptions we're making, but I wouldn't say there's anything material to read into on that one.
Sam Margolin
Perfect, thank you so much.
Operator
Your next question comes from the line of Lloyd Byrne with Jeffries. Please go ahead.
Lloyd Byrne
Hey, good morning guys. Toby, I just wanted to know if you give me an update on the regulatory standpoint with US Infrastructure and whether electricity pricing is finally going to get us over the hump there with respect to probably the Northeast.
Toby Rice (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Lloyd Byrne
Yeah, it feels like we're finally making some progress there. All right, thank you guys. Good quarter.
Operator
Your next question comes from the line of Philip Jon Wirth with BMO Capital Markets. Please go ahead.
Philip Jon Wirth
Jeremy Knope (Chief Financial Officer)
Philip Jon Wirth
And is it something, is it something that EQT could look to partner.
Jeremy Knope (Chief Financial Officer)
Philip Jon Wirth
Makes sense. Thanks.
Operator
Your next question comes from the line of Josh Silverstein with UBS Financial. Please go ahead.
Josh Silverstein
Good morning, guys. For the 2Q guide, you said you have about 10 to 15 bcf of strategic curtailments and it kind of acts like storage. I was curious what kind of price point drove this decision. Maybe how much more you could curtail and then potentially if prices go back the other way, how much more could you potentially say, bring out of your synthetic storage? Thanks.
Jeremy Knope (Chief Financial Officer)
Josh Silverstein
Jeremy Knope (Chief Financial Officer)
I wouldn't say it really comes down to planning for curtailments. I mean, our ops plan, you know, we map that out. Regardless of things like curtailments. Curtailments are what we consider to be an optimization action. I mean, even if we were in growth mode from like a base ops standpoint, we would still choose to curtail based on the factors I mentioned previously. So they're related, but also not dependent on each other.
Operator
Thank you for that question. Your next question comes from the line of Jacob Roberts with tph. Please go ahead.
Jacob Roberts
Jeremy Knope (Chief Financial Officer)
Jacob Roberts
Toby Rice (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Jacob Roberts
Thanks guys. I appreciate the time.
Operator
Your next question comes from the line of Gabe Dodd with Truist. Please go ahead.
Gabe Dodd
Hey, morning everyone. Thanks for the time. Maybe just a follow up on that last question. Maybe from your perspective, what's the latest on the Borealis project? Is there still an open season or any, any kind of updates you could share as far as, you know, incremental egress out of the basin?
Jeremy Knope (Chief Financial Officer)
Gabe Dodd
Got it. Thanks, that's helpful. And then just a quick follow up I think you alluded to earlier, but just around growth expectations and maybe what governs that you have some pretty big projects coming on 27 20. It is when we can get a little bit of that growth wedge, you know, materializing in numbers.
Toby Rice (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Gabe Dodd
Okay, got it.
Toby Rice (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Thanks Toby. Thanks.
Operator
Your last question comes from the line of Leo Mariani with Roth. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.
Leo Mariani
Jeremy Knope (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, I mean, just so you understand how our operation scheduling works, I mean we develop the most economic projects first. So if there's opportunity for us to develop more liquids, that's already being taken into account. Just given the size of our asset base, it's going to be hard for us to see to materially change our liquids mix in our production portfolio. But it is something that is taken into account in our normal operations.
Leo Mariani
Okay, thank you. All right, that's a great. Oh, sorry operator.
Operator
That concludes our Q and A session. Thank you all for joining.
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