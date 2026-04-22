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April 22, 2026 10:54 AM 36 min read

First BanCorp Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

On Wednesday, First BanCorp (NYSE:FBP) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

View the webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/331310542

Summary

First BanCorp reported net income of $89 million for Q1 2026, an increase of 21% year-over-year, with a return on average assets of 1.9%.

Total loans declined slightly to $13.1 billion due to seasonal factors and a decrease in consumer credit demand, while core deposits grew by 4.9% on a linked quarter basis.

Credit performance remained strong with low levels of non-performing assets and a 24% decline in early stage delinquencies from the prior quarter.

The company maintained a 16.9% CET1 ratio despite a 92% net payout through buybacks and dividends.

First BanCorp sustained its loan growth guidance of 3-5% and reported a 6% increase in total loan originations year-over-year.

The company is focusing on technology investments, including AI, to enhance service delivery and operational efficiency.

Net interest margin expanded by 7 basis points to 4.75%, exceeding original guidance, and non-interest income increased due to seasonal contingent commissions.

Operating expenses remained stable, with projected quarterly expenses for 2026 expected to be in the range of $128 to $130 million.

Management discussed ongoing economic stability in Puerto Rico, with continued commercial activity and a resilient labor market.

First BanCorp plans to focus on capital allocation to support organic growth, competitive dividends, and share repurchases.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Julianne

Aurelio Aleman (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Orlando Verges (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. As a reminder to ask a question, please press Star followed by the number one on your telephone keypad. Again, to ask a question, please press Star followed by one. Our first question comes from Brett Rabitan from Stonex. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Aurelio Aleman (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Orlando Verges (Chief Financial Officer)

Brett Rabitan (Equity Analyst at Stonex)

Aurelio Aleman (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you, Brett.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Aaron Saganovich from Trua Securities. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Aaron Saganovich (Equity Analyst at Trua Securities)

Aurelio Aleman (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Aaron Saganovich (Equity Analyst at Trua Securities)

Got it. Okay, thank you.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Kelly Mota from kbw. Please go ahead. Your line is open. Hey, good morning. Thanks for the question. Maybe circling back to capital. I think a couple quarters ago you mentioned potentially looking in Florida for transactions that would make sense. Just wondering where that appetite stands today. And any kind of additional thoughts here on M and A given your high levels of capital and multiple.

Aurelio Aleman (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Kelly Mota (Equity Analyst at KBW)

for I believe some marketing and technology initiatives. And your commentary hit on some work you're doing on AI. I'm wondering if you could share additional color as to the use cases you see today and what you're looking at.

Aurelio Aleman (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Orlando Verges (Chief Financial Officer)

Kelly Mota (Equity Analyst at KBW)

Amazing. Thank you so much. Great quarter all set back.

Aurelio Aleman (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Steve Moss from Raymond James. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Orlando Verges (Chief Financial Officer)

Steve Moss (Equity Analyst at Raymond James)

Right. Okay, well, I appreciate all the color there. A very nice quarter. Thank you very much, guys.

Aurelio Aleman (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Manuel Navas from Piper Sandbar. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Manuel Navas (Equity Analyst at Piper Sandler)

Hey, I wanted to dive back into the NIM for a moment. Just want to confirm you're shooting for that 2 to 3 basis points per quarter increase from Here. Yes, that's what we're shooting at. Based on expectation of rate movements and portfolio movements. Okay. Could funding costs improve if your core deposits continue to grow?

Orlando Verges (Chief Financial Officer)

Yes, assuming, you know, because if our core deposits grow on a typical mix, that would mean that those are more on the savings and interest bearing checking accounts. And that assumes that as we mentioned, we just mentioned that we be stability on the government side. So that would mean that those deposits are lower cost deposits and definitely that mix could improve.

Manuel Navas (Equity Analyst at Piper Sandler)

And what initiatives are in that area that are helping kind of drive because there was some nice core deposit growth this quarter.

Aurelio Aleman (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Manuel Navas (Equity Analyst at Piper Sandler)

Okay, so that kind of means to summarize like you know, loan yields are generally stable. Securities could reprice higher as you laid out and deposit costs hard to decline them. But if there's good mix and growth in the right areas, that's where you get this steady increase in nim that could have upside if deposit growth exceeds expectations.

Orlando Verges (Chief Financial Officer)

Aurelio Aleman (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Manuel Navas (Equity Analyst at Piper Sandler)

Thank you for the commentary. I appreciate it. Thanks.

OPERATOR

Our last question will come from Robert Rutschau from Wells Fargo. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Robert Rutschau (Equity Analyst at Wells Fargo)

Orlando Verges (Chief Financial Officer)

Aurelio Aleman (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Robert Rutschau (Equity Analyst at Wells Fargo)

Yeah, okay, great. If I could just follow up on that. Do you think your tech spend growth rate is sort of at a peak level or is it possible it can decline or should we think about it sort of staying at these levels?

Orlando Verges (Chief Financial Officer)

I think it will sustain for probably another 18 to 24 months and then should decline.

Robert Rutschau (Equity Analyst at Wells Fargo)

Okay, great. Thank you.

OPERATOR

We have no further questions. I would like to turn the call back over to Ramon Rodriguez for closing remarks.

Ramon Rodriguez (Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations)

Thanks to everyone for participating in today's call. We will be attending Wells Fargo Financial Services Conference in Chicago on May 13th and Truist Financial Services Conference in New York on May 19th. We look forward to seeing a number of you at these events and we greatly appreciate your continued support. Have a great day. Thank you. Thank you all.

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