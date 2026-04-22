Old National Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer Follow

Ladies and Gentlemen, welcome to the Old National Bancorp First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. This call is being recorded and has been made accessible to the public in accordance with the SEC's Regulation FD corresponding presentation slides can be found on the Investor relations page at oldnational.com and will be archived there for 12 months. Management would like to remind everyone that certain statements on today's call may be forward looking in nature and are subject to certain risks or uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ from those discussed. The Company refers you to its forward looking statement legend in the earnings release and presentation slides. The Company's risk factors are fully disclosed and discussed within its SEC filings. In addition, certain slides containing non-GAAP measures which management believes provide more appropriate comparisons. These non-GAAP measures are intended to assist investors understanding of performance trends. Reconciliations for these numbers are contained within the appendix of the presentation. I'd now like to turn the call over to Old National's chairman and CEO Jim Ryan for opening remarks.

Mr. Ryan, good morning. Earlier today Old National reported first quarter 2026 earnings that exceeded our internal expectations and analyst estimates. We carried strong momentum into the year and our performance in the first quarter reinforces our confidence in the full year plan. This quarter demonstrates disciplined execution as we have reliably delivered quarter after quarter. We delivered robust loan growth powered by continued strength in our core deposit franchise and disciplined funding management in a highly competitive market. We controlled expenses and generated strong fee income which helped offset net interest income pressure from typical seasonality and the recent sub debt issuance. Credit performance remains solid supported by healthy liquidity and capital levels. We also acted decisively on capital returns, repurchasing shares during the quarter, including reducing Otto Bremer's trust position in Old National and we intend to deploy the remaining authorization over the course of the program. Bottom line, we are executing and we expect to keep building from here. Our priorities remain clear, Drive organic growth and return capital shareholders. Organic growth starts with talent and we are investing accordingly. We recently announced a strengthened commercial leadership team, promoting proven internal leaders and adding experienced bankers from several super regional institutions. Our team is focused every day on winning new clients and deepening existing relationships and building the next generation of bankers. Our commercial pipelines are at record levels and our talent pipeline is as strong as it has ever been. We are also accelerating efficiency and scalability through technology and AI investments, supporting positive operating leverage. As a result, we delivered a record adjusted efficiency ratio that remains in the top decile of our industry on the operating environment. The quarter brought higher for longer rate outlook and continued industry uncertainty. Old National is built for this backdrop. Our balance sheet remains neutral to the short end of the curve. Our granular low cost deposit base helps contain funding costs and our strong underwriting and straightforward community banking model positions us to perform through volatility. Importantly, nothing we are seeing changes. Our outlook loan pipelines are at record levels, momentum is building and we remain confident in our full year expectations to close. We're off to a great start in 2026 and we're executing against our commitments. Our focus remains on organic growth and disciplined capital return. This is not a time where we need acquisitions to achieve our objectives. I want to thank our team for delivering a strong quarter and for staying relentlessly focused on our clients. With that, I'll turn the call over to John to walk through the quarter's financial results in more detail.

Thanks. As Jim mentioned and as summarized on slide 4, we delivered another strong quarter and a solid start to the year reflecting continued momentum in organic growth, disciplined expense management, stable credit performance and increased capital return with robust capital levels. Beginning on slide 5, we reported GAAPfirst quarter earnings per share of $0.59 excluding $0.02 of merger related expenses and a non cash expense associated with the final distribution of a legacy First Midwest pension plan. Adjusted earnings per share were $0.61. Results were driven by better than expected loan growth and fee income along with well controlled expenses. Credit remained stable with less than 20 basis points of non pcd charge offs. Our profitability profile as measured by return on assets and on tangible common equity remained top decile versus our peers. Capital finished the quarter with CET1 over 11% and we grew tangible book value per share, 6% annualized and 11% year over year despite absorbing the majority of Bremer one time charges better than expected balance sheet growth and returning capital to shareholders in dividends and share repurchases. Specifically, during the first quarter we returned $151 million to shareholders. On slide 6 you can see our quarterly balance sheet trends underscoring strength in our liquidity and capital positions. Our loan to deposit ratio remained 89% and the CET1 ratio is comfortably north of 11%. Again, we compounded tangible book value per share year over year. Despite the impact of the Bremer close merger charges over the past year and the increased pace of capital return. We repurchased 3.9 million shares during the current quarter and 6.1 million shares over the last year with dividends and repurchases. Our combined Payout ratio was 64% of first quarter adjusted net income to Common as we've stated in the last several quarters, the best investment we can make today is ourselves. On slide 7 we show trends in earning assets. Total loans grew 8% annualized from the last quarter, led by 16.9%. Annualized growth in C&I production was diversified across our commercial book and the next few quarters should be supported by record high pipelines of five and a half billion dollars, up nearly 14% from year end levels. The investment portfolio was essentially unchanged from the prior quarter, with portfolio purchases offset by changes in fair values. We expect approximately $2.4 billion in cash flow over the next 12 months. Today, new money yields are running about 83 basis points above back book yields on securities. Strong loan growth, ongoing repricing across both loans and securities, and continued deposit pricing discipline support stable to improving net interest income and net interest margin over the course of 2026. I would point out that the first quarter was impacted by two fewer days, our sub debt issuance in late January and the spread dynamics inherent in this quarter's loan production, which was skewed decidedly toward near investment grade floating rate C and I Moving to Slide 8 we show trends in deposits. Total deposits increased 4.2% annualized, primarily driven by commercial and retail growth and partially offset by seasonally lower public funds balances. As a reminder, first quarter is the low point for our public funds deposits, with those balances typically rebuilding over the second and third quarters. Non interest bearing deposits declined slightly to 23% of total deposits from 24% in the prior quarter, partly reflecting the seasonal factors I just mentioned. Despite remaining on offense with respect to client acquisition in a competitive deposit environment, we were able to decrease total deposit costs by 8 basis points and lowered interest bearing deposits and even better, 14 basis points. Linked Quarter we achieved an approximate 93% beta in our exception price book in conjunction with the Fed cuts in the fourth quarter. These actions resulted in a spot rate of 170 basis points on total deposits at March 31. Overall, our deposit strategy performed as we expected and we successfully achieved the down rate beta that we had targeted for this rate cycle. Slide 9 shows our quarterly income statement trends. As I mentioned earlier, adjusted earnings per share were $0.61 for the quarter and our profitability remains peer leading. Moving to slide 10, we present details of our net interest income and margin, both of which reflect my prior comments around day count, the nature of this quarter's loan production and the impact of our sub debt issuance. You'll note that we remain neutral to short term interest rates and we have a total of nearly $8 billion in fixed rate loans and securities expected to reprice over the next 12 months. Slide 11 shows trends in adjusted non interest income which was $122 million for the quarter exceeding our guidance. While most of our fee businesses performed in line with our expectations, we again saw better than expected performance within mortgage despite typical seasonal patterns in that business and within capital markets. In both cases this was driven by the mid quarter dip in rates continuing to slide. 12. Adjusted non interest expense was $354 million for the quarter. Run rate expenses remain well controlled and we generated positive operating leverage both quarter over quarter and year. Over year we reported a record low 46% adjusted efficiency ratio and we have now realized 100% of the $111 million of annual run rate cost saves that were anticipated with Bremer. On slide 13 we present our credit trends. Total net charge offs were 26 basis points or 19 basis points excluding charge offs on PCD loans. Criticized and classified loans increased $113 million this quarter as Bremer loans transitioned to Old National's asset quality framework. Consistent with our due diligence expectations. Legacy Old national upgrades partly offset this increase. Non accrual loans to total loans decreased modestly the fourth consecutive quarter of improving performance trends due to active portfolio management. The first quarter allowance for credit losses to total loans including the reserve for unfunded commitments was 122 basis points, down 2 basis points from the prior quarter, primarily driven by charge offs on PCD loans and loan growth in lower risk portfolios. Consistent with the fourth quarter. Our qualitative reserves incorporate a 100% weighting on the Moody's S2 scenario with additional qualitative factors to capture global economic uncertainty. Lastly, given the continued focus on loans to non depository financial institutions, we'd again like to emphasize that our exposure is de minimis. All said NDFIs are approximately 1% of total loans. All are performing and like other businesses that we bank, most are long standing client relationships. Slide 14 presents key credit metrics relative to peers. As discussed in past calls, we've historically experienced a lower conversion rate of non-performing loans to net charge-offs as compared to our peers driven by our approach to credit and client collection. That continues to be the case and we remain comfortable around the credit outlook. On slide 15 you can see our capital position at the end of the quarter. Regulatory ratios in tangible common equity were stable linked quarter as strong retained earnings were offset by the robust quarterly loan growth Share repurchases and merger related charges. Still, tangible book value per share was up 6% linked quarter annualized and 11% year over year. Our peer leading profitability profile continues to generate significant capital which opened the door for capital return late last year. As previously mentioned, we repurchased 3.9 million shares of common stock during the first quarter and have $383 million remaining under our program. Lastly, of note, while not yet finalized, we would clearly expect a capital benefit under the proposed capital rule changes. This would mainly come from reductions in RWA treatment within our mortgage book and changes to the treatment of unfunded commitments over one year. Obviously, these changes, if finalized, could present meaningful capital optionality. In any case, we feel confident in our plans to continue to execute on our buyback plan which runs through the end of February. Slide 16 includes our outlook for the full year 2026 which is unchanged from our prior guidance. We believe our current pipeline supports full year loan growth of 4 to 6% and based on the results of the first quarter we suspect we may trend to the higher end of this range. We anticipate continued success in the execution of our deposit strategy and expect to meet or exceed industry growth in 2026 generally in line with our asset growth. Our NII guidance remains unchanged and our balance sheet remains neutrally positioned to short term interest rates. Obviously, the exact path of NIM and NII in 2026 will depend on growth dynamics, the shape of the yield curve, the absolute level of rates in the belly of the curve and the competitive landscape. But our base case outlook assumes the Fed is done for the balance of this year and that the five year, which has been volatile year to date, stabilizes at about current levels. We expect our fee businesses to perform well supported by a robust loan pipeline that is driving capital markets activity along with continued momentum in our wealth management and brokerage businesses. To that end, we believe we would trend toward the higher end of our full year. Fee Income Guide Expense guidance is unchanged despite a lower than expected outcome in the first quarter, but this is due to a robust talent pipeline and our expectation of continued investment in operational excellence. As a reminder, second quarter includes normal seasonal factors such as merit increases. Our expectations for credit and income tax rates are unchanged in aggregate. You'll note that we expect full year results that yield 15% plus growth in earnings per share and again feature positive operating leverage with peer leading profitability. Good growth in fees, controlled expenses and normalized credit to close the first quarter sets the tone for the rest of 2026. We are on the front foot. We intend to stay there. Organic loan growth was strong and pipelines are healthy. We maintain a granular, low cost deposit franchise and our credit book remains stable. That gives us the flexibility to invest in ourselves, in talent and in capabilities while continuing to return capital to shareholders. As Jim said at the top of the call, Old national enters the balance of 2026 with good momentum and added conviction in our ability to execute. With those comments, I'd like to open the call for your questions

and thank you. We'll now begin the question and answer session. If you have dialed in and would like to ask a question, please press Star one on your telephone keypad to raise your hand and join the queue. If you would like to withdraw your question, simply press Star one again. If you're called upon to ask your question and are listening via speakerphone on your device, please pick up your handset and ensure that your phone is not on mute when asking your question. To be able to take as many questions as possible, we ask that you please limit yourself to one question and one follow up. Again, it is Star one to join the queue and our first question comes from the line of Scott Siefers with Piper Sandler. Your line is open.

Morning guys. Thanks for taking the question. Good morning Scott. Hey John, Was hoping you could please walk through sort of major drivers of NII momentum going forward. I know you touched on the seasonality in the first quarter and the impact of the sub debt issuance, but just ask because I think the year started a little weaker than at least the market had expected, those idiosyncratic factors notwithstanding. But you kept the guide. I think the quarterly NII will need to average about 5% higher through the remainder of the year to get to the midpoint. So just sort of what gives you confidence in the guide and what are the major puts and takes you see?

Yeah, so obviously I think first and foremost we've got a more cooperative yield curve today than what we had on average for first quarter. So that'll be a helper. And then we've got, you know, five and a half billion dollars sitting in the pipeline, up 14% year over year and we feel really good about, you know, the growth outlook and what's driving that is a little bit more balanced in terms of Tre versus CNI than what we saw in the first quarter. So I think the spread implications of that are favorable to us as we look forward into 2Q3Q.

Okay, perfect. And then so that that sort of touches on the second one which was sort of the margin specifically so presumably that that beneficial mix shift in the loan portfolio should be helpful. But, you know, just when we think about this, for launching point of the 355 margin, you know, any other factors that would, would cause it to sort of jump up from here? I think in your prep remarks, you sort of suggested stable to improving for, for both NII and the margin.

I'm just gonna, I'm gonna walk you back on one thing that you said. So we said loans high end of range. NII Gu unchanged. Fees high end of range, and expenses is unchanged despite a better than expected outcome in the first quarter. And that piece of the guide, Ben, on the operating expense side is really a nod to the talent pipeline that Tim and Jim are building. You know, I think we're having more conversations today than at any other time that I can remember since I've been at Old national. And we're really excited about that pipeline.

Well, I think, look, I think we, we feel really good about where capital is. We fully intend. We've got 383 million bucks left on, on this existing authorization. We would fully intend to use that through the end of that authorization in February. And, you know, look, a combined payout ratio, that's close to two thirds of. Of what we generated in the first quarter. And still being able to support 8% loan growth, I think is a, is a pretty good place to be. And so we feel comfortable with where we are. And you know, obviously we'll, if those capital rules become final, we'll have some additional optionality and, and clearly think about what we're going to do with that. And that would be, you know, incremental to everything we're doing today. Exactly.

Yeah, good morning. Thanks for the question. It's, it's certainly, you know, we're leaning in to go to market strategies. We're really focusing on sales excellence and just being tighter in who we're targeting, how we're targeting and leveraging the full plethora of products and our platform that we have to offer. And we, we've seen that really come together nicely this quarter. And we like the trends that we see in the record pipelines that we have. We think that will continue to come to fruition and as we add more bankers and more talent, we like the opportunity to continue to drive that growth going forward.

Okay. Okay, great, thanks. Maybe pivoting to capital. You know, heard the commentary on the proposed capital rules and the benefits that would drive for you and for others. And you know, I think you mentioned that opens up the option set down the road. I mean, can you walk through that? I get the near term buyback commentary and lack of interest in M and A at present. But like, you know, longer term, if you and others are sitting with, with more capital, what does that allow you to, to do longer term?

Yeah, look for us, I think you'd see reduction in rwa, you know, roughly in line with what, with what others have sort of estimated for midsize banks. Again, you know, on our balance sheet, the two biggest drivers of that are the, the LTVs in our wonderful family book and the line utilizations greater than one year. There were some banks that played a lot of games in the risk weighted asset diet. Years of kind of shrinking the commitments down to One year minus a day old national never did that. So the capital treatment on that piece of our book will be favorable. I think in total could be up to 100 basis points, give or take on CET1. And that is not a level that we're going to run the bank at. And so I think it would be, you know, first and foremost supporting continued organic growth and then secondly return of capital.

I think it's also just getting comfortable with where the industry settles at. You know, where is the right CET1 ratio, where the right TCE ratios to run the organization long term? I think, I think the industry is still trying to find that target level. You know, clearly we believe we have a lower risk model and should be at the, at the peer average or lower. But, but there's a lot of work to kind of get there to define what those normalized levels should be.

Yeah, look, I think those are the, those are the two and we have long been sensitive to those as you know. Right. So I would say that we feel really good about where we are in tce as evidenced by the fact that, you know, we're returning a pretty significant chunk of capital in the quarter again, 64% combined payout ratio on the quarter's kind of core net income while still supporting organic growth. So, you know, as Jim said, I think we still got to kind of figure out what the right long term numbers are as an industry and then, and then what's appropriate for Old National Bank. But we feel really good about where we are.

You know, the challenge, Chris, becomes, you know, from a stress testing perspective. We feel really good about our capital levels and know we could push it harder. But there becomes a point in time when under periods of stress our industry goes back to, you know, the higher capital levels are the ones that maybe feel a little less pain. So I think we're just trying to figure out what's the right long term view and not get caught up in today's whatever short term window might be. And how do we balance all the other stakeholders like you suggested.

Look, I think we've still got some opportunity in the back book. We've definitely got some opportunity as brokered rolls, you know, but, but I think, I think the material decreases in spot rate are probably behind us if the, if the Fed's done for the year, which is our base case expectation. And I would tell you the deposit competition is. It's intense but rational and the environment around specials has stayed a little bit frothy longer than what we would have probably hoped for as an industry.

Hi Janet. Good morning. Hello. For when I look at the Slide 10 on the impact of net interest margin, that 19 basis point negative impact from rate and volume mix Is relative to 5.88% total loan yields for the quarter. Should we expect expect that loan yields to increase in the second quarter? As you know obviously the rate impact is decreasing or basically gone. And then maybe the first quarter had an overly high concentration of high higher quality CNI loans which carry lower spreads. I guess that's not a bad thing at all. But just want to get a sense of what good loan yield is to start off as we head into the second quarter.

Yeah, I think you've got the moving parts of that right Janet. It's the you know, on loan yields like margin overall 10 basis points of that was day count for us. The balance of it was sort of SOFR down and most of that was offset by funding costs. And then there was a de minimis amount just on churn in the book. So sort of call it five basis points. Four or five basis points points on, on. On loan yields just from regular churn, you know. And I think going forward, much like margin, I think it's kind of stable to improving and will depend a little bit on business mix of production.

Yes. You know when I look in the pipeline, just a couple of factors on the loan side. One, you know a greater portion of our pipeline is being driven in community markets where we see a little less competition and we see that segments in some of our strong community markets where we have great market share and good brand picking up. And then secondly a larger part of our pipeline for the second quarter is in kind of core middle market which, you know, third, fourth generational companies where you can tend to get a little more spread on that as well. You also can get good core operating deposits with those loans as well. So as we look at the mix second quarter compared to first first quarter from a timing standpoint, just had some of the higher quality loans that have slightly lower interest rates in the second quarter, we see that mix shifting.

Yeah, so like others, we are, you know, investing in AI. We've got an AI center of excellence stood up within our technology and data teams. I would describe our progress to date as a lot of it's a lot of singles and doubles. And a really good example of that that we shared with people is we had some like old Power BI legacy code that we lifted and shifted into a new data environment. It was kind of clunky. We threw AI at it and had what would have taken some of our best programmers months to clean up was done in a week. And so that would be a real life example of sort of. I would describe that as a single. And you know, I think we've got some really interesting use cases that we're looking at. Probably the first one for us that we're going to dive deeper into is in risk management. If you think about everything that needs to be built to embed risk into the first line. Almost all of those jobs which the big banks just threw bodies at are checkers of checkers of checkers. And that is a perfect use case. And I think something that, you know, look 100, that threshold is probably moving anyways, but it doesn't mean that we're not at work on thinking about things that we need to do as a bigger bank. And I think that the cost of that is going to be a fraction of what it would have been even just three years ago because of, because of some of the advancements in AI. So we're excited about it. And there's a lot of stuff afoot at the bank that we think help drive frees up dollars for us to go and invest in the more exciting stuff, which is the revenue facing talent pipeline that Tim is building.

Got it. And then on the Basel discussion, I know it's very early, the proposals could change, so maybe it's too early for this question, but you know, you referenced how some specific areas get much better treatment. Do you think this is big enough where, you know, from a strategic standpoint you might do more hiring or focus in certain types of lending or you might deemphasize others. Is this a big enough move that you'll actually start remixing the business a little bit to optimize around it?

in the Midwest? No, not really. I would say that our, our most competitive market is probably Nashville and, and that, you know, we don't really have a back book in Nashville to worry about or certainly not the size back book that we have in other markets. But. But yeah, I think I Think most of our markets are competitive but rational. Yeah. I think the other interesting thing is that some of the large, you know, national players are hanging some pretty steamy rates out there. So, you know, that's primarily competing with our wealth and private client businesses, which can be a little bit challenging at times.

We are likewise modeling pretty decent positive operating leverage on the year, David. I think, in fact, when we stacked it up against our executive peers, we were either number one or number two on that, on that metric for, for this year. And look, our expectation is that we'll continue to drive quarter over quarter and year over year positive operating leverage. And we walk into every single budget cycle with that as a, as a guiding sort of principle. So, you know, we know that that's a metric that's important. It's something that we're focused on, you know, and it's something that I think will deliver in 26 for sure.

David? They're pretty balanced. No real industry concentration. And I would say we've seen a really nice pickup in CRE pipelines. So across the board, CNI remains strong, CRE is building. And we've seen markets like Minnesota where, you know, our momentum there is building. Pipelines there are higher than they've been the last 18 months. So feel very good overall about the pipelines. And it's a good mix of CRE and cni, but with no concentration from an industry standpoint.

Yeah, so the exception book is where we saw all of our upgrade data and that's kind of how we've always managed deposit costs at Old National. So it is where we experienced all of the down rate data as well. And we're really pleased with how that's performed. I would say if you're looking at quarterly sort of puts and takes on deposits, don't forget that there's some seasonal factors in our, in our first quarter, our public funds balances are at a low point in 1Q. Those rebuild in 2Q and 3Q. And there's some seasonality in our non interest bearing on both the commercial and the public side of things as well in the first quarter. So that, that might explain what you're, what you, what you're kind of scratching out there on the quarter's deposits costs.

Okay, that's good color. And then maybe just a little more on the leadership changes in commercial banking. Bringing in Chris, I guess. Is there any specific areas of expertise in terms of lending verticals or anywhere else that he brings that would kind of alter the pace or areas that you're hiring in? Yeah, Chris's background is diverse and you know, we're very excited about what he can bring, but primarily on the CNI side. You know, when you think about asset based lending, you know, in core cni, middle market banking, you know, the old school banking that we're very known for and very proud of, I think Chris will do an exceptional job at helping to drive that growth. At the same time, John Thurston on the, on the corporate banking side, as our leader and president of that, we're looking at, you know, different ways to grow there and we're excited about the depth he brings of a 30 plus year career across business banking, commercial banking and corporate banking. So excited about what each of them can bring to our growth going forward.

Oh no, I had, I had a seatbelt on my office chair. Can't leave my desk. What a few follow ups. John, you said the yield curve maybe is a little bit more cooperative now. What changed? What makes it more cooperative and what's more ideal for you guys? Well, the five year came back to around 390, which is definitely helpful. And there's a little bit better steepness finally. Now it may have gotten there for the wrong Reasons, but we'll take it. Right. So a little bit of steepness and a better belly is certainly helpful for us.

And I think, I think the tension, John, from my perspective, is that, you know, we don't want that to be an inhibitor to investing in our future. Investing in growth, investing in talent. I think that's just the dynamics we inherently know. Like, hey, if we're able to successfully convert this talent pipeline, that's an 18 month kind of break even scenario, inevitably the people that we're looking at hiring are kind of top decile performers. So they just come at a much higher cost on average. And so I don't want that number of 45% to be a number that stops us from investing in our future or the growth of the organization. So that'll be the tension that we'll just have. And as I've said, you know, publicly a few times, like, hey, nothing would make me happier if I have to come and apologize to you all that our expense guy's going up because we just had that much success in recruiting and attracting, you know, great talent to join the organization.

Let me just, you know, we actually flagged that transaction. We did it. It was around $50 million of stock. And so we just wanted to re point that out. We did put a filing out on that. And the whole point is, honestly, they see great value in long term ownership. We expect them to have long term ownership. We're obviously sensitive to the concentration that they bring. So no material change to their current ownership other than the $50 million we reduced. And I just don't see them wanting to do anything different in the near future. Obviously, they're in control. The lockup expires really quickly here. But after the lockup expires, I don't see them doing any changes based on our conversations. But anything after that, they have to decide. The good news is we have the right of first refusal. So to the extent that they want to come to the market, we'll be there to support that. But I don't anticipate that based on our most recent conversations.

We appreciate everybody's support and as usual, we'll be here all day to answer any follow up questions. Thanks so much. And ladies and gentlemen, this concludes Old National's call. Once again, a replay along with the presentation slides will be available for 12 months on the investor relations page of Old National's website, old national.com a replay of the call will also be available by dialing 800-770-access code 939-4540. This replay will be available through May 6. If anyone has additional questions, please contact lynelle Dirkholz at 812-464-1366. Thank you for your participation in today's conference call. And you may now disconnect.

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