Old National Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Old National (NASDAQ:ONB) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.
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Access the full call at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/600426932
Summary
Old National reported first quarter 2026 earnings that exceeded both internal expectations and analyst estimates, showing strong loan growth and controlled expenses.
The company focused on organic growth and capital returns, repurchasing shares and investing in talent, with record commercial pipelines and a strong talent pipeline.
Financial highlights include a GAAP EPS of $0.59 and adjusted EPS of $0.61, with an 8% annualized loan growth and a CET1 ratio over 11%.
The company maintained a peer-leading adjusted efficiency ratio of 46% and sees the potential for stable to improving net interest income and margin over 2026.
Old National remains confident in its full-year guidance, expecting high-end loan growth, fee income performance, and continued operating leverage with focused investments in AI for efficiency.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Jim Ryan (Chairman and CEO)
John
OPERATOR
Scott Siefers (Equity Analyst)
John
Scott Siefers (Equity Analyst)
John
Yeah, I think, I think stable to improving is the right way to think about it. Recall, you know, we will get four basis points back on days, and so that'll help kind of the launch point there. And yeah, I think, I think stable to improving is the name of the game for this year.
Scott Siefers (Equity Analyst)
Okay, perfect. Thank you very much. Thanks, Scott.
OPERATOR
And our next question comes from the line of Ben Gerlinger with Citi. Your line is open.
Ben Gerlinger (Equity Analyst)
Hey, good morning. Good morning, Ben. I just want to double check. I was kind of run through the numbers a little quick and it's a busy morning. You said NII higher in the range, fees higher in the range. You're building out a bigger team and hiring. Did you guys say the hiring range on expenses or is it still within that despite the. The lower core on 1Q.
John
Ben Gerlinger (Equity Analyst)
Gotcha. Yeah, apologize. It was loans higher, but you reiterated, so it's still good. Just wanted to kind of, I don't know, push you a little bit here. So, like, if things are looking good, you're hiring and you're setting up, the hires today are obviously not impacting much for growth on 26. Call it more of a 27 and 28 story. Roti looks good. Why not be more aggressive on the shareholder buyback or return?
John
Ben Gerlinger (Equity Analyst)
Gotcha. Okay, that's helpful. Appreciate it.
OPERATOR
And our next question comes from the line of Brendan nozzle with HealthDE Group. Your line is open.
Brendan nozzle
Hey, good morning everybody. Thanks for taking the questions. Just starting off on loan growth here, I know you've been kind of working towards these numbers for years and years in terms of the bank's growth capacity, but it really feels like something clicked this quarter and will continue to click for you through the balance of the year. Has anything changed environmentally in your favor or is this just kind of the culmination of a lot of effort?
Jim Ryan (Chairman and CEO)
Brendan nozzle
John
Jim Ryan (Chairman and CEO)
Brendan nozzle
Great, thank you for taking my questions.
OPERATOR
And our next question comes from the line of Chris McGrady with KBW. Your line is open.
Chris McGrady (Equity Analyst)
Good morning Chris. On the Basel discussion, the 100 basis points that John referenced, ballpark. We've heard a lot of banks kind of in our follow up calls talk about the importance of balancing CET1 and TCE1. Going as far as saying 8 might be the right number for TCE. How do you, I know that rating agencies care. How do you view the interplay between the two?
John
Jim Ryan (Chairman and CEO)
Chris McGrady (Equity Analyst)
Yeah. You want to stay off the screens when, when things get hard, when we get it on, on deposit pricing. If we stay, if the forward curves right and there's no more cuts, are we at that one, that 170 spot is. Are we flatlined basically until the Fed moves again?
John
OPERATOR
Okay, great. Thanks Sean. And our next question comes from the line of Janet Lee with TD Cowan. Your line is open.
Janet Lee (Equity Analyst)
John
Jim Ryan (Chairman and CEO)
Janet Lee (Equity Analyst)
Got it. That's very helpful. And I would also love to hear a little bit more about what you're doing on the AI front that you mentioned earlier. That's helping on the efficiency and expense enterprise wise.
John
Janet Lee (Equity Analyst)
Helpful, thank you.
OPERATOR
And our next question comes from the line of Brian Foran with Truist Securities. Your line is open.
Brian Foran (Equity Analyst)
Hey, good morning, Brian. Hey, so the loan growth momentum, I mean, if we think about scenarios where it continues to be at the high end or above the guide, do you think earning assets would be growing at the same level or is there some point where, you know, if loan growth, if we're start to pencil in 7 or 8% loan growth, we should moderate securities and cash a little bit.
John
Yeah, I think it's probably fair to think about everything sort of growing about lockstep, you know. So I think as long growth goes, the liquidity book would grow with it.
Brian Foran (Equity Analyst)
John
It's probably a little early to say for sure on that. The one, the one place where I think when you think about RWA treatment in one to four family, it seems clear that the regulators are trying to encourage banks to be back in that business in a somewhat more meaningful way. And so there's interesting implications to that that we would think through, I think if it became a permanent role.
Brian Foran (Equity Analyst)
Got it. Thanks so much.
John
Thank you.
OPERATOR
And our next question comes from the line of Brandon Rudd with Stevens. Your line is open.
Brandon Rudd (Equity Analyst)
Hi, good morning. My first question, if I could drill in on loan yields a bit, I know it's primarily ratemark related now, but do you have the purchase accounting accretion for the quarter?
John
Not handy. It was roughly unchanged though. I think the net net of sort of purchase accounting accretion and interest collected on non accrual was a wash like no. On overall margin.
Brandon Rudd (Equity Analyst)
Gotcha. Okay, thank you. And then for the other side of the balance sheet, heard your earlier comments about deposit cost competition. A super regional bank last week said the Midwest is a bit more competitive than other regions around the nation. Since your footprint kind of stretches across the Midwest, are there markets in particular that you're seeing more competition and less than others
John
Brandon Rudd (Equity Analyst)
Okay, got it. Thank you for taking my questions.
OPERATOR
And our next question comes from the line of David Chiavarini with Jefferies. Your line is open.
David Chiavarini (Equity Analyst)
Hi. Thanks for taking the questions. How's it going on expenses? Can you talk about areas of investment and how we should think about positive operating leverage, the extent to which it should come through? Based on the guide we're modeling, you know, pretty decent operating leverage. But can you talk about those two things?
John
David Chiavarini (Equity Analyst)
Great. And then shifting over to your comment about pipelines on the loan side being up 14%. Great to hear. Any particular industries that are driving that,
Jim Ryan (Chairman and CEO)
David Chiavarini (Equity Analyst)
Very helpful. Thank you.
OPERATOR
And our next question comes from the line of Jared Shaw with Barclays. Your line is open.
Jared Shaw (Equity Analyst)
Morning, Jared.
John
Hi. This is. Hi. Morning. This is John. Jared, just looking at some of the components of deposit pricing. It seems like the exception book has been driving most of the downward pressure on deposit costs. And the non exception book might be even going up a little bit in terms of average cost. Can you just talk about the dynamics there and if there's any emphasis being placed on moving to more weighting towards exception pricing?
Jared Shaw (Equity Analyst)
Jim Ryan (Chairman and CEO)
Jared Shaw (Equity Analyst)
Okay, great. Thank you for the call.
OPERATOR
And our next question comes from the line of John Armstrong with RBC Capital Markets. Your line is open.
John Armstrong
Good morning. Thanks. Hey, good morning. We were just in Minneapolis yesterday. I didn't see you in the, in the skyway.
John
John Armstrong
Yep. Okay. And then just following up on the positive operating leverage question, you flagged a record adjusted efficiency ratio this quarter of 45.7, which is, you know, great for your company. Are you saying that could go lower, John? Is that, is that the message?
John
I think, I think we're going to try to keep it where it is or maybe grind it lower.
Jim Ryan (Chairman and CEO)
John Armstrong
Yeah, fair. I don't want to say it's good enough. We want to keep pushing, but that's pretty good for you guys.
Jim Ryan (Chairman and CEO)
Yeah, I agree. I mean, you know, our history. That's remarkable if you go back and look at our history.
John Armstrong
Yep, yep. Okay. And then the last one on the buyback, you flagged that you took a piece of the buyback from. You bought from the Bremer trust. How, how much is left? There are those negotiated transactions and kind of. What's, what's the plan? Is it more of a guess? It's maybe more of a Bremer question. But what do you think the plan is and how much did you get from the trust?
Jim Ryan (Chairman and CEO)
John Armstrong
Okay. All right. Thank you. I appreciate it.
John
Thanks, John.
Jim Ryan (Chairman and CEO)
And there are no further questions at this time. I'd like to turn the call back to Jim Ryan for closing remarks.
OPERATOR
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