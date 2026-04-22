Transcript: Northpointe Bancshares Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

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Greetings. Welcome to NorthPoint Bank Shares Incorporated First Quarter 2026 Earnings Call. All participants are in a listen-only mode. A question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. If anyone should require operator assistance during the conference, please press Star 0 on your telephone keypad. Please note this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to Brad Howes, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Thank you. You may begin.

Good morning and welcome to Northpointe Bancshares' first quarter 2026 earnings call. My name is Brad Howes and I am the Chief Financial Officer. With me today are Chuck Williams, our Chairman and CEO, and Kevin Comps, our President. Additional earnings materials, including the presentation slides that we will refer to on today's call are available on Northpointe Bancshares' investor relations website, ir.northpointe.com As a reminder, during today's call we may make forward looking statements which are subject to risks and uncertainties and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of federal securities law. For a list of factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations, please refer to the disclosures contained within our SEC filings. We will also reference non-GAAP financial measures and encourage you to review the non-GAAP reconciliations provided in both our earnings release and presentation slides. The agenda for today's call will include prepared remarks followed by a question and answer session. With that, I'll turn the call over to Chuck.

Thank you, Brad. Good morning everyone and thank you for joining. With the first quarter completed, we're off to a very good start in 2026. Despite the macroeconomic uncertainty, our business model remains resilient and our exceptional team members continue to perform well. For the quarter, we earned $0.62 per diluted share on and with a return on average assets of 1.28% and a return on average tangible common equity of 15.71%. Factoring in the impact of dividends paid, our tangible book value per share increased by over 16% annualized over the prior period. Our first quarter results were anchored by robust growth and continued market share gains in our mortgage purchase program or mortgage purchase program (MPP) business, strong performance in our residential lending channel, a modest reduction in our wholesale funding ratio and an improvement in overall asset quality. We've added a new slide which is on page four of our earnings call presentation which I think really tells the story well. We're proud to be one of the only entirely mortgage focused banks in the country. While certain aspects of our financial performance are naturally sensitive to mortgage rates, our diversification across the mortgage Space has historically insulated us from dramatic income statement volatility typically associated with the mortgage industry. As outlined in the charts, we've continued to deliver consistent financial performance and grow tangible book value despite a challenging and volatile interest rate environment. One of the biggest drivers of our performance is the success we've achieved in our mortgage purchase program (MPP) business. Let me walk through a few highlights. mortgage purchase program (MPP) balances ended the quarter at 3.9 billion, an impressive growth rate of 51% annualized over the prior period. Total loans funded through the channel was 11.2 billion for the quarter, which is very strong considering the first quarter is typically slower due to normal seasonality in the mortgage business. By comparison, total loans funded was 6.7 billion for the first quarter of 2025. We have funded 4.6 billion in total loans during March, which is our highest volume month on record. I believe our first quarter results combined with the momentum we have gained set us up nicely to meet or exceed our 2026 growth plan. I'd like to now turn the call over to Kevin to provide more details on our business lines.

Thanks Chuck Good morning everyone. Let's start with our MPP business on slide 6. Compared to the prior quarter period, ending MPP balances increased by 435.7 million and average balances increased by 59.3 million, with most of the balance growth occurring towards the end of the quarter. As I've discussed on prior calls, these are net of any MPP balances participated up at March 31, 2026. We had participated $412.7 million to our partner banks, down slightly from the level at December 31, 2025. Let me break down our first quarter 2026 growth a bit further. First, we brought in 8 new clients which totaled 205 million in additional capacity. Second, we increased facility size for 11 existing clients which totaled 465 million in additional capacity. And third, the overall utilization of our existing clients remained strong during the quarter averaging 57%. Average MPP yields were 6.59% and fee adjusted yields were 6.82%. During the first quarter of 2026. Our average yield was down 39 basis points from the prior quarter, which is consistent with the decrease in Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) over that same time period. Turning now to retail banking on Slide 7, I'd like to highlight the results of the 3 main businesses within that segment. Starting with residential lending, which includes both our traditional retail and our consumer direct channels. We closed 693.7 million in mortgages during the first quarter, which is down from 762.0 million in the prior quarter. During the first quarter of 2026, saleable volume was 626.6 million. Of that, 39% was in the consumer direct channel and 61% was in the traditional retail channel. This compares to 671.3 million in saleable volume during the fourth quarter of 2025, with 35% of the volume in the consumer direct channel and 65% in the traditional retail channel. Refinance activity made up 59% of the total salable volume in the first quarter of 2026, up from 51% in the fourth quarter of 2025. In both periods we saw a drop in mortgage rates which spurred additional refinance activity. As we discussed previously, it only takes a 25 to 50 basis point decline in mortgage rates to drive additional refinance activity and we were able to take advantage of that temporary drop in both of the last two quarters. The additional refinance activity helped maintain strong volumes and revenues in what is typically a slower buying season. Mortgage rate lock Commitments increased by 12% over the prior quarter driven by an increase in refinance activity, with purchase activity down modestly from the prior quarter. We sold approximately 68% of the saleable mortgages service released in the first quarter of 2026, which is down from 79% in the prior quarter. We continue to look for opportunities to create additional efficiencies using technology and hire new talented lenders within the channel. During the first quarter we hired seven new mortgage professionals in two new markets to help us continue to grow the channel. In the middle of slide 7 we highlight our digital deposit banking channel where we feature our direct customer platform and competitive product suite. We ended the fourth quarter with 5.0 billion in total deposits, an increase from the prior quarter. The breakout of these deposits is detailed in the Appendix on slide 13. The majority of our deposit growth when compared to the prior quarter was driven by normal seasonality in our custodial deposit balances as well as higher levels of brokered network deposits which had more attractive rates than brokered CDs. On the right side of slide 7, we highlight our specialty mortgage servicing channel where we focus on servicing first lien home equity lines tied seamlessly to demand deposit sweep accounts, including what we commonly refer to as All-in-One (AIO) loans. Excluding the adjustment for the change in fair value of MSRs. We earned 2.2 million in loan servicing fees for Q1, which is flat from the prior quarter, including loans we outsourced to a subservicer we serviced 15,900 loans for others with a total UPB of 5.2 billion as of the first quarter of 2026. Turning lastly to slide 8, we saw a nice improvement in our overall asset quality metrics during the quarter. Consistent with prior quarters, we are not seeing any systemic credit quality or borrower issues in any of our portfolios. We had net charge offs of 266,000 in the first quarter of 2026 which is down from 1.2 million in the prior quarter. First quarter charge off representative annualized net charge off ratio to average loans of 2 basis points which remains well below long term historical averages. Let me provide some additional details on our asset quality metrics this quarter. First, total non performing assets decreased by 2.0 million from the prior quarter. Second, early stage delinquent loans improved this quarter with past due loans 31 to 89 days decreasing by 6.5 million from the fourth quarter of 2025 level. Third, at March 31, 2026, MPP represented 58% of all loans and we've continued to experience pristine credit quality in that portfolio. Fourth, virtually all of our loan portfolio is backed by residential real estate which typically carries much lower average loss rates than other asset classes. Fifth, our residential mortgage portfolio is high quality, seasoned and geographically diverse and March 31, 2026 our average FICO was 752 and our average LTV when you factor in mortgage insurance was 72%. Additionally, our average debt to income ratio was 35%. Now I'd like to turn the call over to Brad to cover the financials.

All right, thanks Kevin. As I go through today's slide presentations, I will be incorporating full year 2026 guidance into my commentary. Let's start on slide 9. As a reminder, our non-GAAP reconciliation on slide 15 provides details of the calculations and a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure for all non-GAAP Metrics. For the first quarter of 2026 we had net income to common stockholders of 21.7 million or 62 cents per diluted share. Our performance and profitability metrics which are laid out on slide 5, remained strong. Net interest income decreased by 2.21 million from the prior quarter, reflecting a 9 basis point decrease in net interest margin, partially offset by growth in average interest during assets of 47.6 million. Our yield on average interest earning assets was down 17 basis points from the prior quarter, driven primarily by a decrease in loan yields. A significant portion of our MPP facilities are tied to the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) index which was down almost 40 basis points on average. On a linked quarter basis, our cost of Funds decreased by 13 basis points reflecting a federal funds rate cut of 25 basis points in December of 2025. For full year 2026, I am lowering our expected NIM range slightly to 235 to 250. My guidance assumes a continued improvement in the mix of loans within the held for investment portfolio and that Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) and funding costs will remain at or near current levels. I am also assuming that we do not have any additional fed funds rate cuts in 2026. Turning to loan growth guidance for 2026, I expect MPP balances to increase to between 4.1 and and 4.3 billion by year end. I'm also still expecting 300 to 500 million on average will be participated out throughout 2026. As we've reiterated on prior calls, participations remain an important component of our overall MPP strategy which allows us to manage the balance sheet and optimize capital ratios while driving higher fee income. We will continue to look for opportunities to add and expand participation partners to to help drive further growth in the business. I'd also still expect period ending All-in-One (AIO) balances to increase to between 900 million and 1.0 billion by year end. Excluding MPP and All-in-One (AIO) loans. I'd expect the rest of the loan portfolio to continue to decrease to between 1.9 and 2.1 billion by year end 2026. This includes loan cells for sale which tends to vary based on the timing of loan sales. None of my loan growth guidance has changed from the prior quarter guidance that I provided. Kevin provided details on the improvement in asset quality trends this quarter. With the lower level of charge offs, the decrease in non performing and early stage delinquent loans and continued runoff of non All-in-One (AIO) and MPP loans. We had a total benefit for credit losses of 445,000 in the first quarter of 2026. With the provision benefit this quarter, I now expect total provision expense of between 2 and 3 million for 2026 which would be driven by the replenishment of net charge offs and growth in our MPP and All-in-One (AIO) loans. Any additional provision expense or benefit related to the credit migration trends, changes in the economic forecast or other changes to the credit models would not be part of my guidance. Non interest income increased slightly from the prior quarter reflecting higher gain on sale revenue partially offset by larger adjustments to our fair value assets. On the top of slide 14 we break out three of our fair value assets and their associated quarterly increases or decreases. These assets tend to move up or down with interest rates and are not part of my revenue guidance each quarter on the bottom of slide 14 and in our earnings release tables, we provide further details on the components of net gain on sale of loans. As you can see on that chart, first quarter net gain on sale of loans included a $1.2 million decrease in fair value of loans held for investment and lender risk account with the Federal Home Loan Bank. Excluding these items, net gain on the sale of loans would have been $17.8 million, which is up from $16.6 million on a comparable basis in the prior quarter. For 2026, I am forecasting total saleable mortgage originations of 2.2 to 2.4 billion with all in margins of 2.75% to 3.25% on those mortgage originations. My margin guidance is a blend of margins from our traditional retail and consumer direct channels. As a reminder, the consumer direct channel has lower margins with an offsetting lower mortgage variable comp expense. These estimates do not assume any significant decrease in mortgage rates, nor do they assume any change to the current level of mortgage originators within the bank. I'd expect MPP fees to range between 9 and 11 million for the full year 2026 based on the expected participation balances and continued growth in loans funded excluding fair value. Changes in the MSR loan servicing fees were 2.2 million for the quarter flat from the prior quarter. I'd expect that quarterly run rate to continue to increase in 2026 with full year revenue between 9 and 11 million. Non interest expense was up 658,000 from the prior quarter, driven primarily by salaries and benefits mostly related to bonus and incentive compensation which is tied to company performance. For the full year 2026, I'd expect total non interest expense to be in the range of 1:38 to 142 million. No change from my prior guidance. The expected increase in non interest expense is more than offset by growth in total revenue and based on the positive operating leverage we are able to generate. Turning to the balance sheet on slide 10, total assets increased to 7.4 billion at 3-31-2026 based on the strong growth in MPP balances during the quarter. Our wholesale funding ratio was 62.94% at 3-31-2026, which is down from 64.60% in the prior quarter based on the deposit growth Kevin highlighted. Looking forward, we'd expect to continue to fund MPP and All-in-One (AIO) growth through a combination of brokerage CDs, retail deposits and other sources of non brokered deposits where possible. Our effective tax rate was 24.72% for the first quarter of 2026, reflecting additional income tax expense related to non deductible tax rules for publicly traded companies. I'd expect the 2026 run rate to be in line with that. Lastly, on slide 11, we outline our regulatory capital ratios which are estimates pending completion of regulatory reports. Looking forward, I'd expect we will continue to leverage additional capital generated through retained earnings to grow MPP and All-in-One (AIO) balances. We previously announced the completion of a private placement of $20 million in aggregate principal, amount of fixed to floating rate subordinated notes. We believe this additional capital provides us with flexibility should we see stronger growth throughout 2026 and with respect to our 25 million in Series B preferred stock that we anticipate calling prior to year end. With that, we are now happy to take Questions Cherry Please open the lines for Q and A.

Sure. Crispin, this is Brad. Good morning. You know what I'd say about the guidance is that we think about rates. We don't have anything significant changing in our models today where we stand with interest rates. So for funding rates and all that remain relatively flat, no Fed fund cuts. So really the benefit that comes over the remaining quarters would come from the continued improvement in the mix of loans. If you look at MPP and AIO loans which are driving the growth in the balance sheet today, as we grow those and as we run off legacy assets which have lower average yields based on when they were generated, we will see a little bit of a continued improvement in the mix of loans which drive up margin. That's really the only put and take. I'd say that's embedded in our guidance, we do have a small amount of borrowings that are coming due, 50 million this year. But for the most part, you know, most of the funding costs should remain pretty flat absent any changes in rates.

Okay, great. That makes sense. And then I just have just 2 related questions on MPP. Just first on the loan balances for 2026, did you reaffirm that 4.1 to 4.3 billion DOL guide? I just might have missed that. Oh, we did, Crispin. Yeah, no change for entire guidance. Okay, perfect. Okay, that's what I thought. Just wanted to make sure. And then just broadly on MPP balances, they've continued to grow meaningfully. They did on the on a sequential basis in the first quarter. So can you just discuss some of the drivers of that growth and sustainability of that. And I assume with that guide, I would think that some of those sequential increase should just decelerate a bit in the coming quarters. But just curious on that MVP balance growth that you continue to generate.

This is Kevin. I can start with that, Crispin. So, you know, part of the growth, as was in the commentary, was some of it is coming from existing clients expanding their facilities still, that is reasonably expected to continue as we get into the busier cycle of the year, which is typically the summer buying season. That could be a reasonable place also. And then as usual, we do have a pipeline of clients that could potentially come on board. Additionally, we had new ones added during Q1 Also, we'd expect to add some new ones moving forward. The pace of growth of new clients, to your point, would probably not be the same as when we came out of the gate with the IPO a year ago and had a very long backlog of new clients coming on board. So both of those things will still represent growth within the channel going forward though.

No, we believe we can do that. Now looking at our models with what we have today, that was kind of part of the purpose of the sub debt offering that we did. You know, twofold, one, to be able to generate higher growth throughout the year, should we see it, and then two to sort of, you know, bring that money in now so that we have the funding towards the end of the year and don't need to raise any additional capital and take any variability in, you know, what could happen in the markets out of play and have that money.

Yeah, so we look at, there's four regulatory ratios. We look at each of those regulatory ratios at the bank and the holding company. We have a capital plan that has trigger levels that are with a buffer to well capitalized. Based on what we're comfortable with today as we sit, our most binding capital ratio would be total risk based at the bank. And we still have, you know, call it, you know, good room from there till we even get to the trigger level. So as we look out for our growth, you know, we continue to lever additional retained earnings to grow our balances and grow our capital levels and then I would expect those to, you know, continue to be consistent throughout the level of 2026.

So what was the. Where did it shake out this year? This quarter? Yeah, I'd say this quarter the margin as a percentage was probably closer to the bottom end or a little off the bottom end or a little above the bottom end of that range we've talked about in prior quarters. We are seeing competitive pressures on the conforming business and more entrants into the non QM space, which is you have typically higher margins. So I'd expect our guidance is predicated on that. Depending on what happens throughout the year, we'll still continue to earn in that range that we outlined, but it probably was closer this quarter towards the bottom end of that range.

Yes, this is Kevin start with the all in one piece of this. So the all in one product is tied to real time sweep features from a checking account. Those checking accounts are zero dollar balance checking accounts with real time sweep features to pay down the loan. So that is not driving a decrease in the wholesale funding ratio. Normal swings in our custodial funds related to our servicing MSRs that we own and the other servicing relationships we have on custodial front. The normal seasonality of those accounts is what's the main driver of the reduction in the wholesale funding ratio. And then we're always looking for additional opportunities on the non brokered side of the house. No material items to speak of for this quarter as we sit, but we always are looking to do something additional there.

Are you talking from like a beta perspective, Kristen? Correct. Exactly. Yeah, I'd say no. If you look at our, you know, our cost of interest bearing live or sorry, our cost of deposits this quarter was down 22 basis points from the prior quarter. We had, you know, the fed funds cut in December. So we behaved I think from a beta perspective, you know, very well, 22 of the 25 would be in the deposit side. You know, where you see obviously the, you know, the funding mix more stable is on the borrowing side where we, you know, we have match funded some of our longer term assets with longer term liabilities. So we've locked those in over time to maintain the same margin. But when you look at fed funds rate cuts, you know, obviously those are, those remain flat. But we do see a nice benefit from the rate cut and we really were able to pass along, you know, most of that beta in this last rate hike and haven't seen anything to the contrary so far this quarter.

Sounds good. And final question for me just is as you continue to build the asset side and kind of pledgeable assets as the balance sheet grows, does that extra liquidity give you any difference in terms of whether it's managing capital like the preferred decision or just sort of how you pursue other initiatives. Can you repeat that? You cut out for a second there, Kristen? Chris, that's okay. I was asking about the growth of the balance sheet and how that impacts liquidity as you have more assets you can pledge for further borrowings in the future and how that impacts sort of the profit build out for the firm.

Yeah, no, we have a pretty good amount of excess capacity as we stand today that will slowly grow as we grow the balance sheet. You're absolutely right. With, you know, MPP being pledgeable to Federal Home Loan Bank. That's one of our largest sources of liquidity that will continue to grow over time. You know, we haven't had to tap a lot of it because we have sort of a growth path in funding and a growth path in assets that matches each other. And we've maintained that level of liquidity. We like to have it just in case, so. But you're right, it will continue to grow nominally over the course of 2026.

Yeah. From liquidity would not be the constraining factor. That would be more based on our capital ratios. You know, our growth path kind of has us leveraging all the capital we generate. What I mentioned in our comments though, and what, you know, Chuck and Kevin have reiterated on prior calls, is that we would use participations and continue to grow that program. If we should see opportunities for further growth this year, that is a vehicle that we could utilize to manage our balance sheet and to grow faster or higher than we originally thought. Great.

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