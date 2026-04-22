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April 22, 2026 10:36 AM 26 min read

Transcript: Northpointe Bancshares Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Northpointe Bancshares (NYSE:NPB) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Wednesday. Read the complete transcript below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

Access the full call at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=PRc9lWLG

Summary

Northpointe Bancshares reported earnings of $0.62 per diluted share, with a return on average assets of 1.28% and a return on average tangible common equity of 15.71%.

The company achieved robust growth in its Mortgage Purchase Program (MPP), with balances ending the quarter at $3.9 billion, a 51% annualized growth over the prior period.

The company reaffirmed its guidance for 2026, expecting MPP balances to increase to between $4.1 and $4.3 billion by year-end.

Asset quality improved, with net charge-offs declining significantly and non-performing assets decreasing by $2.0 million from the prior quarter.

The company's strategic focus remains on expanding its MPP business, optimizing capital ratios, and leveraging digital banking channels to drive deposit growth.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Brad Howes (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Chuck Williams (Chairman and CEO)

Kevin Comps (President)

Brad Howes (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. If you would like to ask a question, please press Star one on your telephone keypad. A confirmation tone will indicate your line is in the question queue. You may press Star two if you would like to remove your question from the queue. And for participants using speaker equipment, it may be necessary to pick up your handset before pressing the star keys. Our first question is from Chris Pinlove with Piper Sandler. Please proceed.

Chris Pinlove (Equity Analyst)

Thank you. Good morning everyone. First, just on the net interest margin trajectory, I heard your update on the guide. I think 2.35 to 2.5% for the year it did 2.42 in the most recent quarter. Can you just discuss the ramp you would expect throughout the remaining three quarters of the year to just fit within that range and then just any puts and takes there?

Brad Howes (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Chris Pinlove (Equity Analyst)

Kevin Comps (President)

Chris Pinlove (Equity Analyst)

Great. Appreciate that and thanks for taking my questions. Thanks, Crispin. Thanks, Crispin.

OPERATOR

Our next question is from Damon Del Monte with KBW. Please proceed.

Damon Del Monte

Hey, good morning, guys. Hope everybody's doing well. Appreciate all the commentary and detail in the prepared remarks. Just curious on the commentary on capital and the potential for the 25 million of preferred to be called is that something that you could do with kind of cash on hand or is that something that might require another sub debt issuance?

Brad Howes (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Damon Del Monte

Got it. And can you remind us kind of what your targets are for capital levels? Think total capital was 11.4%. What is your comfort zone in that ratio?

Brad Howes (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Damon Del Monte

Got it. Okay, great. And then in the mortgage banking, I think you reaffirmed your expectation for origination activity for the year. What was the gain on sale this quarter? The dollar or the margin? The margin, I think you gave a range of what, $2.75 to three and a quarter.

Brad Howes (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Damon Del Monte

Got it. Okay, great. That's all that I had. Thank you.

OPERATOR

As a reminder, it is Star one on your telephone keypad if you would like to ask a question. Our next question is from Christopher Marinac with Breen Capital Research. Please proceed.

Christopher Marinac

Hey, good morning. I wanted to talk about the progress in the wholesale funding ratio and that reliance inching down is the all in one progress this year and the further growth itself going to contribute to that and are there other kind of goals for that ratio going forward?

Kevin Comps (President)

Christopher Marinac

Understood. Thank you for that background. I appreciate it. And as you are have been very productive in the digital channel for a while with the business plan. Are those customers behaving any differently when you have modest backup in rates like we've seen since the end of February, does that create any headwind for you in the upcoming quarters?

Kevin Comps (President)

Christopher Marinac

Kevin Comps (President)

Christopher Marinac

So if the environment were to change and become more favorable or margins changed to where you wanted to take advantage and grow faster, you could. And that was really my just channel check.

Kevin Comps (President)

Christopher Marinac

And thanks for explaining and reiterating. Appreciate it. Thanks for taking all of our questions.

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