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April 22, 2026 10:23 AM 52 min read

BankUnited Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) reported first-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mmozynmf/

Summary

BankUnited reported first-quarter earnings of $62 million with an EPS of $0.83, an improvement from last year's $58 million and $0.78 EPS.

The company highlighted the seasonality of its business, noting that deposits and loan production typically decrease in the first quarter but rebound in the second.

Non-broker deposits grew by $277 million this quarter, and over the last 12 months, non-broker deposits increased by $1.4 billion.

The company made significant progress in credit, with non-performing loans down by 26% and criticized and classified loans down by 12%.

Despite geopolitical uncertainties, BankUnited maintained its full-year guidance and is optimistic about achieving its goals, emphasizing strong NIDDA growth as a key driver.

The company's strategic focus includes being a top-tier performer in NIDDA growth, enhancing payment processing capabilities, and managing deposit costs effectively.

Operational highlights include a share buyback of 1.3 million shares, with $200 million still available for future buybacks.

Management expressed confidence in continuing to reduce NPAs and emphasized the importance of new client acquisitions for future growth.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Raj Singh (Chairman, President and CEO)

Tom Cornish (Chief Operating Officer)

Jim Mackey (Chief Financial Officer)

Raj Singh (Chairman, President and CEO)

OPERATOR

Dave Rochester

Raj Singh (Chairman, President and CEO)

Dave Rochester

Have you been adding more salespeople to that business or any other technological enhancements, anything like that?

Raj Singh (Chairman, President and CEO)

Dave Rochester

Raj Singh (Chairman, President and CEO)

Dave Rochester

And this is a heavy operational business. Yeah, it's a heavy operational business. Well, it's a great business and certainly a nice advantage for you guys. So appreciate all the color there.

Raj Singh (Chairman, President and CEO)

Thanks. Thank you. Thank you.

OPERATOR

The next question comes from Jared Shaw with Barclays. Please go ahead.

Jared Shaw

Hey, good morning. Thanks. I guess just looking at the guidance and when you're saying reiterate the guidance, I'm just going back to last quarter's deck. With that guidance, you were assuming two cuts. If we don't get cuts, can you walk us through the ability to get to that 320 margin at the end of the year?

Raj Singh (Chairman, President and CEO)

Jared Shaw

Raj Singh (Chairman, President and CEO)

Jim Mackey (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

The next question comes from David Chiavarini with Jefferies. Please go ahead.

David Chiavarini

Raj Singh (Chairman, President and CEO)

David Chiavarini

Raj Singh (Chairman, President and CEO)

David Chiavarini

Very helpful, thank you.

OPERATOR

The next question comes from Michael Rose with Raymond James. Please go ahead.

Michael Rose

Hey, good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. Just given the absence of rate cuts now that I think the market's expecting any updated thoughts around deposit beta expectations as we move forward? I think last quarter you kind of

Raj Singh (Chairman, President and CEO)

Michael Rose

I'm nicer. She's listening I'm sure.

Raj Singh (Chairman, President and CEO)

Michael Rose

All right, I'll step back. Thanks for taking my questions.

Raj Singh (Chairman, President and CEO)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

The next question comes from Woody Le with kbw. Please go ahead.

Woody Le

Hey, good morning guys. Wanted to follow up on credit and as you noted, NPA saw nice improvement even if, you know, if you exclude the charge off benefit. So that incremental like 65 million of improvement, could you just give some color on either the resolution or upgrades there?

Jim Mackey (Chief Financial Officer)

Yeah, I would say if you look at that, you have a couple of fairly large loans that moved out of the bank. You know, they were either refinanced in the longer term capital markets or we were taken out by a lender in the group that was several of the large ones. You have a couple of upgrades in performance that would be the mixture of the other items other than the charge offs.

Woody Le

Influence is being lighter than the inflows are lighter. Yeah. And then maybe just on the outlook that NPA should continue to decline from here. Middle east represents some uncertainty and it kind of whipsaws back and forth on when that could potentially end. So what's driving that positivity that NPAs could continue to decline?

Raj Singh (Chairman, President and CEO)

Jim Mackey (Chief Financial Officer)

Woody Le

Got it. That's really helpful. Color. And then maybe just last for me, I know it's pretty small in the grand scheme of things, but that, that little over 5 million of performance items and compensation this quarter, was that included in the expense guide that was given last quarter or is that in addition? Yes. No, it's included. Okay, awesome. Thanks for taking my questions.

Raj Singh (Chairman, President and CEO)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

The next question comes from John Armstrong with RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

John Armstrong

Raj Singh (Chairman, President and CEO)

John Armstrong

you're still thinking 320nim by the end

Raj Singh (Chairman, President and CEO)

of the year and holding the provision guide. And if you can deliver that, I think that's really all that matters. So I appreciate it.

David Bishop

The next question comes from David Bishop with HVD Group. Please go ahead. Yeah, staying on the topic of maybe

Jim Mackey (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Hello. The next question comes from Steven Scouten with Piper Sandler. Please go ahead.

Steven Scouten

I'm curious if you could remind what you guys are using for your economic scenarios as you calculate your loan loss reserve and maybe what about your portfolio kind of gives you confidence that what

Jim Mackey (Chief Financial Officer)

Steven Scouten

And then just my only other question would be, I think, Raj, I like you reminding us to think about year over year, but I do look year over year Profitability from an ROA perspective is basically flat around 66 basis points on what appears to be a core basis. So what's the biggest driver of improving that ROA on a year over year

Jim Mackey (Chief Financial Officer)

basis through the rest of this year?

Raj Singh (Chairman, President and CEO)

NIDDA growth. If I was to pick one thing, that would be it. We deliver on nid, we deliver on that, Everything else will take care of itself.

OPERATOR

Sounds good. Appreciate the time.

Raj Singh (Chairman, President and CEO)

All right, thank you.

OPERATOR

This concludes our question and answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Raj Singh for any closing remarks.

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