BankUnited Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

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We know for next time. Good day and welcome to the Bank United Inc. S First Quarter 2026 Results Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. Should you need assistance, please signal a conference specialist by pressing the star key followed by zero. After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. To ask a question, you may press star then one on a touchtone phone. To ajar your question, please press star then two. Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Jackie Bravo, Corporate Secretary. Please go ahead. Thank you, Chloe. Good morning and thank you everyone for joining us today for BankUnited Inc. S first quarter 2026 results conference call. On the call this morning are Raj Singh, Chairman, President and CEO; Jim Mackey, Chief Financial Officer; and Tom Cornish, Chief Operating Officer. Before we begin, please note that our remarks today may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect current expectations and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. Additional information regarding these risks can be found in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and any subsequent quarterly report on Form 10-Q or current report on Form 8-K which are available at the SEC's website. With that, I'd like to turn the call over to Mr. Raj Singh.

Thank you Jackie. Thanks everyone for joining us. I know this is a very busy morning. A lot of banks have these calls going on. So if you joined our call, we appreciate it very much. I know it's not an easy choice, but before we get into the numbers, I want to take a minute of your time and do my public service announcement which I usually do towards the end of the call, but I'm going to start this time with that. And you heard this announcement from me before at previous earnings releases, at meetings I've had with investors, in conferences we've done. We've been talking about this for some time, but I think it bears repeating. So our business is a fairly seasonal business and that seasonality is well understood by us and has been demonstrated now over several cycles, several year cycles and I'll talk about that in a little bit. You know, just as a refresher of what that seasonality is. Deposits and loans, I'll talk about them separately because they behave separately. Our deposit balances, especially NIDDA, they start declining sometime in mid to late December and they bottom out deep in the first quarter. They start to rebound back late in first quarter, towards the end of the first quarter and then they go straight up in second quarter. Usually second quarter is our strongest growth NIDDA growth quarter. They stabilize in third quarter and then in fourth quarter, the cycle again begins with declines in December. Now, we've observed this for many, many years. Loan production and again production, not balances Loan production, especially CNI Loan production starts slow in the first quarter. That's our slowest quarter. It picks up steam in Q2 and Q3 and Q4 tends to be our biggest production quarter. We saw that last year, the year before and we expect to have the same happen this year. There is some seasonality in expenses, but I think that's not just to us, that's. Everyone has that with FICA and stuff that happens in the first quarter. So I won't get into those details. Now. When this happens, especially this big swings in NIDDA, it impacts our margin, it impacts our margin, margin impacts our revenue, that impacts our bottom line. EPS and ROA. So what happens when you look from Q4 to Q1, you see pretty meaningful drop in earnings in ROA and EPS and so on. But then if you look to Q2, it kind of rebounds all the way back, if not generally more than all the way back. So in fact, yesterday as I was writing down my notes on what I'm going to say on this call, I do this the day before. I sit down with a yellow pad and I hand write what I'm going to say. I had this deja vu moment. I think I've done this before. I went back and I looked at my notes. Surprisingly, I actually still held onto my notes from my call a year ago. And it wasn't a deja vu moment, it was that I've been there before. This is exactly what happened a year ago. So I just quickly jotted down what happened Q4 last year to first quarter of last year, Q4, 24 going into 25. What happened to earnings, EPS, ROA and all that stuff. And I compared it to what happened this year. Our earnings quarter over quarter declined by 11 million this time last year. This year they've declined 10. EPS declined 13 basis points, this year it was 11. ROA declined 10 basis points last year, this year it was 9. Slightly better, but kind of in the same ballpark. That's just the seasonality of the business. So the moral of the story is don't look at quarter over quarter, look at year over year or trailing 12 months. I know it's a fast changing world and we all believe in the here and now. But if you just look at the very short term it will throw you off both in quarters in which seasonality works against us and in quarters in which seasonality works for us which will be the next quarter. So with that PSA out of the way, let me get into the numbers. So earnings for the first quarter came in at $62 million. EPS was $0.83. And I'll compare this to first quarter of last year. Like I just said, last year earnings were 58 million and EPS was 78 cents. Excuse me, NIM was at 299 last year this time NIM was 281. Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR) was 106 million. Last year Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR) at this time was 95.2 million about 11.5% growth despite seasonal pressure on NIDDA. Like I just mentioned in the quarter deposits did grow. Non broker deposits grew 277 million. We used most of them to pay down brokered so net growth was about 7 million. But again like I mentioned should be looking at annual numbers or trading 12 months numbers. So over the last 12 months non broker deposits grew by $1.4 billion. NIDDA grew by $875 million. I would actually even go further and say period end balances don't mean as much as average balances do. And average NIDDA grew by more than a billion. I think it was 1:50. I'm looking at Jim to confirm but I think it was a billion 50. Talking of loans, loans over the last year grew by 906 million. This quarter grew only 9 million. Non core loans continue to shrink pretty consistently. That's been now going on for several quarters. So nothing new over there. Let's switch to credit. So we made a lot of progress on credit this quarter. NPLs were down 98 million. That's 26% and criticized and classifieds were down 146 million or 12%. Now that 26 and 12% is just the progress we made in the last three months. That's not an annualized number. Our coverage ratio of ACL to NPLs improved from 59 to 76%. Switching to provision. With respect to provision we continue to be cautious. The geopolitical landscape has changed in the three months since we last spoke to you and and we did use $8 million in qualitative factors in our provisioning to kind of account for that uncertainty. Tom can talk more about this, but I don't think we've seen any meaningful change from what our customers are telling us in terms of their plans and their capital investments and so on. But I will also say that they are very keenly aware of the situation in the Middle east and are watching it like, you know, as they should. Smart money seems to be betting that, you know, the conflict in the Middle east will wrap up in a matter of days or weeks and not months. But only time will tell how that will play out. So like I said, I'll go back and say we did use some qualitative factors to the tune of $8 million for that uncertainty. Switching to other aspects of the P and L Nim, like I said, came down to 2.99%. And that number was within sort of the ranges of outcomes that we were expecting when we modeled this and our numbers back in December. All the other numbers are not that notable for me to get into. I'll leave some of the stuff for Tom and Jim to talk about. Oh, yeah, we did buy back a million three shares as we had promised. So we're off to a good start on the buyback and we still have just here, under 200 million in dry powder left. And we'll continue to use that. Lastly, guidance. No change to guidance. So what we gave you stays. That's a full year guidance that we gave you. And we're still feeling pretty good about those numbers. I think. Not much has changed actually, since we gave you guidance in our business or in the economy, I guess. In the economy, you could say the conflict in the Middle east is sort of the only new factor. But it looks like it's moving towards some kind of resolution in the short term. So with that, I will turn it over to Tom.

Great. Thanks, Raj. Yep. So I have a little bit of my own public service announcement today as well. It's a day of PSA to follow with Raj. I want to talk about deposits first and sort of deposit strategy before I dig into some of the numbers, some of which Roger's already covered. I wanted to back up a little bit and just talk about sort of what are we trying to do with the overall deposit and client book and, you know, over a longer period of time and how has that performed. So when I look at it, I would say we have three major goals. One is to be a top tier performer in Nidda growth. And our Nidda, as you know, is largely commercial Nidda. So when I look at that number as Raj said we're up period to period from first quarter last year, 875 million or 11%, which is a pretty impressive number. On an average basis, we're up the billion 50 million that Raj mentioned. So, you know, strategy kind of number one of being a high level NIDDA growth organization and that being a central part of our business focus, I think has been well accomplished. The second major emphasis is being a payment processor and transactional bank for our clients and making sure that we maintain good pricing discipline around all the products and services that we sell that flow through commercial NIDDA and making sure that we are effectively cross selling as many products as we can into the client base. So I kind of measure that by, you know, is our service charges on deposit growth greater than our NIDDA growth? And when it is, to me that seems to be a multiplier effect on that. So if we look at service charges on deposits year over year, first quarter to first quarter, we're up 18.8% versus an 11% deposit growth. So to me, that means we're executing on the strategy of ensuring that that book is well sold, well priced, and, you know, client relationships are becoming very sticky. The last part, which is really the hardest work, is managing deposit cost. And you'll see we had a decline in average deposit cost for the quarter. And I'll go through those numbers. But, you know, the process of managing deposit cost, especially in a period of time where we're not forecasting a fed funds rate decrease that we can lean into is hard work. And you know, and we are consistently doing that. We just. Roger and I were talking now we have a series of rate cuts that are going in this week on the deposit book. So we are consistently analyzing the deposit book and looking to make it more cost effective. So when I think kind of about those are the big three strategies that we try to execute around when we think about the client book and the deposit book as a whole. So with that a little bit more detail, as Raj mentioned, non broker deposits were up by 277 million from the previous quarter than 1.4 billion from a year ago. NIDDA represents 30% of total deposits. Our average cost of Deposits declined by 6 basis points from the previous quarter from 218 to 212. Wholesale funding declined by 70 million from the previous quarter and 749 million from the previous year. And as I said, service charge revenue is up 18.8% for the quarter. As we look into the second quarter, which is on the deposit side, traditionally our best quarter, you know, we have a high level of conviction around very strong deposit growth and NIDDA growth in the quarter. It's our best quarter typically and you know, all indications from pipeline and activity and business that's in closing documentation is that it will be a very strong quarter on the loan side. As Raj noted, it was fairly typical first quarter for us. Cree and mortgage warehouse lending were up 76 million and 77 million respectively. CNI declined by 144 million from the previous quarter. Part of that is declining off of higher utilization rates that we tend to see at the end of the quarter. First quarter, particularly in our larger corporate business tends to always be a bit softer because of the financial statements timing for new business that comes through. RESI continued to decline as part of our emphasis to focus on the commercial lending business. And so I think it was about what we expected to see for the quarter. Few comments on CREE that I typically make. The CREE portfolio is now just under 30% of the overall book. And within the CREE book, if you look at page nine in the detailed analysis, you'll continue to see that it's a well balanced portfolio across all asset classes. Virtually all asset classes are somewhere between 20 and 25%. And so maintaining a good quality balance in the CREE book is important. You'll note that the total weighted average debt service coverage for all property types is 1.84 and the average loan to value is 55.4%. So portfolio continues to perform well. This is probably the last quarter. I'll actually point this out, but you know, we continue to see improvements in the office book. You'll note the office book on page nine. The weighted average debt service coverage ratio is now up to 1.78. It's typically been running in the 1.54, 1.55 range. And you know, what we're seeing is continued improvements in leasing. We've seen a reduction in the office book, which the traditional office book is now only about 16% of the book and about 4% is medical office building. And we're also each quarter starting to see this narrowing that we've talked about in the past, which is the gap between physical occupancy and economic occupancy. As lease rate abatements start to run off, we see a closing of that. So we saw a pretty significant increase in the weighted average debt service coverage over the last few quarters. And you know, 1.78, it's a pretty strong performing portfolio right now. So that's my coverage on cre and I think with that I'll turn it over to Jim.

Great. Thanks Tom. You know, as Raj walked through, you know, it's worth mentioning again, our first quarter is our seasonally light quarter for most of our businesses. So therefore comparisons to the fourth quarter are always difficult to make. And I don't want to repeat a bunch of the numbers that Raj took you through, but I do want to hit just a couple other highlights. So if I just focus on the full year trends, you definitely see steady improvement in most of our key performance indicators that we look at. Net income was up 5%, PPNR was up 10%, ROA was up 6%, EPS was up 6% and NIM was up at 18 basis points. So the trends year over year are really good and definitely in line with the guidance that we gave you at last quarter. So we put in the press release. Just for full transparency, we do want to call out a couple notable items this quarter. The impact was negligible across both of them as they largely offset each other. But just to highlight them, we did have a variety of year end compensation related items and that was largely just due to the really strong performance of the company last year and also the strong stock performance. And this was more than offset by the reversal of our previously accrued FDIC special assessments. So turning to NII and nim, as Raj mentioned, relative to the prior quarter we typically see a downward trend. We also added in the materials on page five just a chart for the last few years so you could easily see those trends. Thought it'd be helpful. Now the dip from first quarter to fourth quarter this year was a few basis points larger than last year, certainly less than back in 23, but just wanted to call out what was driving that. And it was a variety of small things. It was nothing large. It was all the things that we were sort of modeling going into it. Broadly we saw the full quarter impact of the Fed rate cuts last year as it flowed through the balance sheet and notably in the securities portfolio. Some of the timing of those cuts were present more in the first quarter than in the fourth as certain coupons reset. We also had a higher reliance on broker deposits due to the NIDDA seasonality that we've been talking about. We also did some activities in our investment portfolio. We had some opportunities to pre fund some purchases and things like that because of situation in the marketplace. So we had a higher reliance on broker deposits in the quarter and also the broker deposits were a little more expensive this year than than historical. It's a little unclear exactly what was driving that. I don't know if it was from the war, you know, the activities in Iran or what, but it was elevated costs that we don't typically see. NII was up 16 million or 7% from a year ago and as I mentioned, NIM expanded 18 basis points. And this is driven by the common theme that we've been talking about, that we've been reducing the cost of our deposits at a faster clip than the decline in our loan yields. Importantly, the nidda balances were up 875 million or 11% from a year ago. Those are the spot, not the average. On the credit side, as Raj mentioned, credit trends are quite positive overall which portends improvement going forward. Criticized and classified was down 333 million or 24% from a year ago. And just since last quarter non Performing loans were down 98 million or 26%. Now some of these improvements were resolved through charge offs. That's why you did see some elevated charge offs this quarter. It was 36 million. It was largely driven by just a few CNI loans. So this brings our trailing twelve month charge off rate to 37 basis points which as we've talked about before, we'd like to see that closer to 25. So it is elevated from what we'd like to see. But again the trends that we are seeing more recently in some of these books, the inflows are a lot slower than the outflows. So barring any economic shocks, we expect to see improvements in charge offs later this year. And as we mentioned especially related to the guidance, we definitely felt like more of the provision expense would be more front end loaded versus you know, evenly spread throughout the year. Our allowance for credit losses was 209 million, down 11 million from last quarter. Provision expense, you know, as I mentioned was elevated at 25 million. We did add some qualitative reserves, about 8 million. So our coverage ratio ended at 87 basis points which is down a few bips from the prior quarter. If we purely followed our models it would have told us to bring those reserves down a little bit more. But we felt prudent to add some into our qualitative which brought it up to the 87 basis points. And I do want to mention, and we disclosed this on page 11, most of our charge offs are coming from the CNI portfolio of late. And if we look at the coverage of our CNI portfolio, it's around 160 basis points. So quite a solid coverage to cover the risks in that portfolio. On the non interest income and expense side, just a few quick comments Non interest income was 25 million. You know, it's up, it's up 2 million from a year ago. If I normalize for some of the securities gains now we always have securities gains, you know, they bounce around from quarter to quarter. But if I normalize for that, non interest income was, was basically flat. You know, we felt good about the activity that we saw in our capital markets, fee income, but you know, they are dependent on, you know, activity in the quarter, you know, when loans close, when syndication fees occur, size of the types of swaps that are booked. And so we're generally in line with where we expect to be at this point in the year and still feel good about the guidance that we provided. On the expense side, it is up from a year ago, 167 million. That's largely due to the investments that we made last year into our businesses that go into new markets, hire specialty, talent, et cetera, and also just cost of living increases and basic things that are going on in that space. So it's in line with expectations, it's consistent with our full year guidance and, and it's really driven by employee compensation and the benefits as we grow our businesses. And then just before I turn it back to Raj, I'll just reiterate a comment that he said that we are not changing our full year guidance. We always have volatility quarter to quarter. That's a theme that we talk about constantly. Just the nature of our commercial businesses, but we're performing consistently with our seasonal patterns that in line with expectations and all of that was modeled as we provided our guidance and so no changes. And with that I'll turn it back to Raj.

Thanks, Jim. Just one thing I forgot to mention. On credit, we took down NPAs pretty meaningfully this quarter and I expect NPAs to go down into the rest of the year as well. Probably not at the same clip. I mean, if we did the same clip, we won't have any NPAs left in a couple of quarters. So they will be, I expect NPAs to reduce second quarter, third quarter, into the fourth quarter. You know, another anecdote I'll give you one of the things I do generally before this call, a day or two before is I talk to my chief credit officer, my chief risk officer, chief credit officer, and I generally ask him how he's feeling about this quarter. And this was, I think, the best call I've had in the last three quarters. And I measure the success of the call by the length of the call. The longer the call is, the worse I feel because generally he's walking me through names of things that he's worried about. This call, I had to actually ask him, what about this loan? What about that loan? And he was like, no, things are going fine. So the call lasted maybe all of three minutes or four minutes, versus last call three months ago lasted a lot longer. So it's only three weeks into the quarter, but I'm feeling much better about credit and feeling much better about how much lower our NPAs are. And I also get updates like that on pipelines from Tom. Deposit pipeline is better than I expected, honestly speaking, and we're feeling pretty good with that. I will turn it over for Q and A.

Thank you. We will now begin the question and answer session. To ask a question, you may press Star then one on your touchtone phone. If you are using a speakerphone, please pick up your handset before pressing the keys. If any time your question has been addressed and you would like to withdraw your question, please press Star then two. At this time, we will pause momentarily to assemble our roster. The first question comes from Dave Rochester with Cantor. Please go ahead.

Hey, good morning, guys. Morning, Dave. Good morning. Well, I wanted to ask you about the title business. I noticed the deposits were down this quarter. Normally they get stronger as we head into 2Q. I would imagine that's still the expectation. And I guess we're down like three quarters on that at this point. So if you could just talk about that outlook. And then are you still bringing in 40 plus or minus new customers a quarter there? And if you can just update us on the competitive backdrop, that'd be great. Thanks.

Sure. Actually, we're bringing in more than 40 now. So our average over the last three quarters has been more. Closer to 50. So the relationship intake has actually increased a little bit. And I'm very, very positive on the outlook for the title business. It is the most seasonal of our businesses. Right. HOA is also a little seasonal. Not as much. But NTS is what drives a lot of that NIDDA volatility. But overall, in terms of gathering market share, we have not lost momentum. In fact, we picked it up. I would add that's net client relationship growth as well, not just gross. Great. And those relationships tend to be 2 to 3 million on average in size. Right. On average, it's about three. Yeah. Around 3 million bucks, give or take. Yeah.

Yes, we have added more people in fulfillment in the back office. We've added more people in the front office. So clearly, yes, we are also we have two large technology projects going on which will impact not just that business, that will impact the entire bank, but we're upgrading our treasury platform and we're upgrading our payments platform. Again, like I said, those are infrastructural things that every business line will use. But. But NTS uses them as well.

And just on the. Oh, what's that? Sorry. I'll just say average deposits are up year over year in the NTS business. So up meaningfully. Yeah. Yep, yep. Maybe just one last one. Just on the competitive landscape there, occasionally you see a larger bank come in and try to defend a relationship and it may not just be for the title piece, but something else. Can you just talk about what you're seeing from any of the larger banks that might be snooping around and what you're seeing out of banks more of your size? If you're seeing any interest in this type of business.

There is certainly more competition today than a year or two ago. Both from. We see from time to time larger banks try to get into this, but they've not been able to replicate what we have. So they've not been able to make much progress. We have seen banks much smaller than us and somewhat our size also compete, but honestly I think it's a lot easier for them to just be taking market share away like we're taking away from the 90 or 89% of the market that we don't bank than it is to take away from us. So there is more competition. I've seen very small community banks trying to play around in this space, but we have an eight year head start, nine year head start, whatever it is. It's not like we have some kind of a trademark or intellectual property that is the moat. The mode is the fact that we have the largest market share. We've seen every issue that comes up with this. We have the largest sales force and we've been doing it the longest in the way we are. We're most integrated with all the ERP providers and that gives you the advantage to keep going forward. So there's more competition. I expect that competition to be even more going forward. But so far we're doing just fine and we're not sitting still. We're continuing to focus on improving operations, getting better at everything we do. So we're letting that. Iron sharpens iron. Yeah, we made a pretty significant investment in the back office in fulfilling, in customer service and what have you because the book had grown quite rapidly. If you just, you know, when things are growing, it's easy to go hire salespeople because you can see salespeople will add more revenue. But you have to pay attention to the back office. That actually keeps the lights on for our clients and makes them happy in the long term so they don't lose you. So we don't lose them. That was a pretty big investment we made last year.

Yeah, our balance sheet is very, very neutrally hedged, very, very slightly asset sensitive. So just mathematically speaking, it probably should give us a basis point advantage if the Fed doesn't cut. But it's really rounding for the most part. It really does not do anything for us. Our risk to our guidance, it comes from market competitiveness, especially on the lending spread side where we've been kind of calling that out for some time now. We're still seeing very tight spreads, cre, more tight than cni. But everything has tightened up this year has been for several quarters now. That is actually a bigger risk than what the Fed does. Unless Fed does something sort of bizarre as it move several moves that nobody's expecting one way or another, it really will not impact our guidance. So we're not really worried about the Fed cutting once or twice or not cutting it will not have an impact. If we miss our Nidda guidance. If you're not able to grow, that will obviously be the single largest driver, the single largest risk we would have. And the second would be loan pricing and credit spreads.

Okay, all right, thanks. And then on the provision you called out the $8 million qualitative overlay, should we think about that as just maybe front loading some of that provision and that the 68 million is still, still the good number, or is it really 68 +8 for the full year? No, we're still sticking with the guidance that we provided for the full year. And like we said, I do think based on what we see more of that 68 would be front end loaded versus at the back end. So you can't just take the 68 divided by four and project it out, but skew it more to first and second quarter. Yep. Okay, thanks. And then if I could just sneak one more in just on the fee income. You know, capital markets obviously very strong in fourth quarter. How should we think about sort of the components of growth in fee income as we move forward through the rest of the year?

Capital market income is probably closely aligned to production in both CNI and cre. And then within production, I would say slightly larger loans tend to drive that, like syndications. You're not going to syndicate a $10 million loan, but we will syndicate a 60, 70, $80 million loan. So production is light in the first quarter and then within the production, if you're doing most of it in the lower end, then your capital markets income generally is impacted. So you saw lower capital markets income this quarter for both those reasons. Last quarter was the biggest production quarter and that's why you saw capital markets income as strong as it was. So it will vary quarter over quarter. Plus it's a little bit episodic also. It's not like a dollar a day type of a business. It is a little bit lumpy. You could have a big deal you're working on, it slips over into the next quarter. That can happen from time to time. But overall the capital markets business should be a double digit growth business for us, fx, which is still in the very early stages, that is just beginning to gather momentum and it's hard for me to predict what it'll do, but that's a very small number right now, but that can have a very big impact over the coming year or two. I would also add, if you look at the number of clients that we have added onto the FX platform in the last six months, it's an impressive number. And I think even the raw number, while Rod said it's a small number, is up over 100% from the previous year. So we have really good hopes for the FX income, especially in the markets that we're in. They tend to be markets where people have international trade transactions, they have payroll transactions, they have other things that drive that business. We would expect the service charges on account business to be double digit in terms of fee income growth. I mentioned it was up 18.8% over last year. You know, our expectations are somewhere in the 15 to 20% range for that. And I think we feel we have a good bit of conviction that we'll be able to get that. The swap business is a bit interesting because there's. There's kind of like a sweet spot as it relates to the profitability of the business. At the very highest end. As you would imagine, when you do swaps, you're sitting across the table from somebody like Jim, who's extraordinarily knowledgeable about every basis point in the swap transaction. If you can go down far enough market where the transaction is still large, but there's more room in the pricing on swaps, that's really where kind of the sweet spot is for us. So the volume of transactions is important and we think that will be good seasonally through the rest of the year. But also the mix point tends to be very, very important because that can vary by 3, 4 basis points, which over a lot of transactions over the course of the year can be meaningful. We do have a good bit of confidence in our syndications business, and it's been a strong point for us. We've funded these teams on the syndication side. We've added very good quality resources to them. And I have good confidence that syndication revenue will be good the remainder of the year. Just one last thing to add to it.

Commercial card revenue was up good, strongly year over year. Again, it's small, but it's growing. And then one other comment that Raj said, just with it being in the swaps business, very tied to the lending business. The activity we saw this quarter versus a year ago was very consistent. Just last quarter we had a couple one or two larger transactions that drove a little more revenue a year ago versus this time. So the activity is there. It just really depends on the size of the transactions in any given quarter. Thanks a lot.

Hi, thanks for taking the questions. Wanted to swing back to credit quality. Kind of mixed in the quarter. Criticized, classified down. But you did mention in the release about two credits being charged off. And we did see the elevated NCOs this quarter. Are you able to share which industries those were in? And then the second part of it, you mentioned about how we should see a decline in NCOs later this year. So it sounds like we should expect elevated NCOs in the second quarter as well. Is that a fair interpretation?

I think there's a general statement that the first half would be better, will be higher than a charge off because we already have first quarter 35, 36 million. It's hard to predict exactly quarter by quarter, but generally speaking, I would say the charge offs should be the two industries that you asked about. One is health care and the other was transportation. So those two made up a large portion of the charge offs and one was in Atlanta and one was in Florida. So geography also, in case you ask that next question.

And our larger charge offs last quarter were in two completely different industries from this quarter. Yeah, yeah, got it. Thanks for that. And then back to the NIDDA discussion. Nice trends year over year, 11%. Your guide is for 12%. Given this higher for longer rate environment, to what extent could that be a headwind to NIDDA growth? Because in the past few quarters you've mentioned about the NIM expansion being driven by mix shift rather than the Fed, but curious about your thoughts there.

Yeah, we were growing double digits. NIDDA was growing double digits when Fed funds was over 5%. So it is not about pricing. What is driving our NIDDA growth is our focus, our products, our specialty capability we've built. And it's not about just lazy money. This is not lazy money. This money where we do a lot of payments, which is why this money sits in our pipes and people use us not because of the price, but because of the capability that we offer them. And we continue to gather market share. So I'm not worried about rates could be 50 basis points higher, 50 basis points lower. That will not impact our NIDDA outlook. That will have an impact on interest bearing deposits. If the Fed moves down, it gives us an excuse to go back and, and reprice the deposits and when the Fed is not moving and it's just harder to just do that. But we're still doing that. As Tom said during this week, actually, we are pushing through certain portfolios some pricing action on some of the portfolios. So it just is easier. The Fed is moving. The Fed being up or down or sideways, it doesn't really impact our NIDDA outlook. The NIDDA growth is largely driven by net new client acquisition across all business lines, specialty, geography, whatever segment that it's in, it's driven by that. Probably 75 to 80% of the growth is driven by that.

talked about an 80% beta with cuts. Thanks. Yeah, with cuts is 80%. But the Fed is not going to move if we get complacent and don't look at interest bearing deposits and just let that ride. It has a natural tendency that the portfolio will price up. The hard work you have to do is to make sure it doesn't price up and maybe get it even to go down a few basis points. Not easy. That is really hand to hand combat client by client, portfolio by portfolio. But we are attempting to do that. New money competition is high. I think Jim mentioned as an example, as a proxy broker deposits are 15 basis points wider than they were six weeks ago. Now I'm not smart enough to know why. I'm guessing maybe it's the conflict in the Middle east and people just get a little nervous, they want to grab more liquidity or maybe it's something else. But we did see a pretty meaningful change. Maybe it's just rates have gone up two years now at 373.80 and not closer to 350. Maybe it's that, maybe it's a whole bunch of stuff. But we are leaning more and more towards Nidda. I mean if I could have my way and I'd have just no growth. But Nidda, all growth Nidda, that's not possible. We will have interest bearing growth as well. But it is, you know our job is to make sure interest bearing costs stay within reason. Maybe come down just a little bit. But it will be hard to make them come down a lot if the Fed is not moving. But if you don't do the hard work they'll naturally have a tendency to drift up and we don't want that to happen. Okay, helpful. And then maybe just the follow up question of that and I hate to ask for near term guide but I'm going to try here. So obviously given the margin guide for the year and the decline this quarter it implies a pretty steep ramp from here. Can you just help us with the second quarter with the inflows coming back in and just some of the seasonality what that margin within a realm of expectations could look like for the second quarter because I think people are at least what I'm hearing is you're struggling to get to that 320 full year guidelines. Thanks. What I'll do is I'm actually looking at a sheet here from last year. So I'm not going to give you guidance quarter by quarter going forward. We don't do that. Right. You know if Leslie was here she'd be screaming at you. So I understand.

So what I will do Is I will just point to what happened last year. In fourth quarter of 24 we were 284. We came down to 281 in the first quarter and in the second quarter we went up to 293. Okay. And then we went up to 3% in third quarter and to 306 in the fourth quarter. Now you can go and look at that pattern. Right. We have a pattern of dipping down and then coming back very strongly in the second quarter and then maintaining some of that growth in the third and fourth quarter as well and then coming down again in the the first quarter. So that's the best sort of guidance I can give you is go back and look at what has happened in the past because it tends to follow some pattern. Not every year is exactly the same. There is a lot of moving parts. But that's about as much guidance I can give you. I can't tell you what the quarter will be, but more than what we've already said, which is that it'll be a very strong NIDDA growth quarter. Totally get it. Just trying to frame the conversation. Maybe just one last follow up. Obviously the repurchase is pretty strong this quarter. Any reason to think that the pace would be any different as we move forward? I know you said up to 250 million stock is obviously down a little bit today, but any reason to think that that pace would change? Not really. We're still being opportunistic where we can be, but at the same time we're not trying to manage it on a day to day basis. Jim and I both have day jobs, so. But you know, there is still volatility in the market and we try to use that volatility to our advantage the best we can. And we're working, you know, we're trying to steadily work towards the target of about 11.5% set one. And yeah, that's the center of gravity that we're working towards.

I think we're very familiar with every loan that is either NPAs or in a criticized classified bucket and we're looking at them very granularly to see where is performance getting worse or better or stable. So my assessment on NPAs looking into the future is more based on that granular knowledge of the portfolio rather than what $100 oil might do. So that's not really what is driving that. I'll give you an example. Just two days ago, there's an NPA for about 17, $18 million in the CRE space that has been sitting there for almost a year. It looks like it's going to come to a resolution and we might get a small recovery out of that. I just know what's in the portfolio and where it is. This loan that I'm talking about has a close date of third week of June. I won't count the money until the wire comes in, but it's a pretty good indicator that 17 million will get resolved and it'll be off our books before the end of second quarter. So it's things like that. Right. There's another one in the CNI space which has. The performance has stabilized to kind of improve, but we're keeping it in the NPA category. We'll see how it works out. Three months ago I was not as positive about how that business was doing, but now we've seen things they've done in the last two or three months that, that are looking better. It'll probably still be an npa, but it's maybe a couple of quarters down the road it gets resolved. So it's based on our granular knowledge of the loan portfolio rather than any big macroeconomic thing.

Yeah. In some instances we're aware of refinancings in the private credit market that are going on in some instances and individual credits. We're familiar with asset sales that are happening that will pay down the debt. You may have a division that's selling off within a. Within a company. I Mean there, as Rod said, there's specific kind of item by item that we can go through and identify events that we think are going to happen in the near term that give us that conviction.

Maybe for you, Tom, anything else to note on the CNI decline? You flagged the Q4 utilization. But anything else to note on commercial lending pipelines and what you're seeing there? You know, I would say, you know, different parts of the business operate differently. When we say cni, it really encompasses kind of larger middle market corporate lending and encompasses commercial lending for more mid sized companies in the small business area, you know, I think we're, we're having probably higher levels of success in kind of the mid level and down area that's a little less volatile as well. And also, you know, the credit sizes are a bit smaller. Pricing tends to be a bit better. We see less pricing pressure in that segment. The further you go up market, the more pricing competitiveness in terms and conditions competitiveness that you face. So a big part of kind of managing the growth of the business this year is managing that mix and managing the segments that we're in. We're fairly sorry, what I'm looking for, fanatical about kind of managing segments and keeping them within, you know, risk tolerance levels and kind of risk appetite as it relates to total exposure per industry segments, whether it's CNI side or decrease side. So I expect that we'll see, you know, good quality C and I growth over the, over the rest of the year where we're seeing, you know, good penetration in new markets that we're in, particularly the Southern markets, the Atlanta, the Charlotte. We just had a party yesterday for our new Charlotte office and you know, had, had really good responses. We expect Texas to continue, you know, to grow well. So I think that there's, there's, it's broad but I think that there's going to be good market segments for us to grow in. But it's, it's a very competitive business right now. Yep. Okay. And we're trying very hard to manage this margin issue versus you know, the volume issue. And make sure that we're, you know, we've got a good pricing discipline. Yep. Okay. Yeah, just that segues into the next one. How much more room do you guys think you have on deposit pricing? From here? It sounds like you've got some rate cuts coming, but. Or some deposit pricing cuts coming, but how much more room do you guys think you have

if the Fed doesn't move, then I think, you know, it's not like there is 30 basis points of room left here to cut. We will probably, you know, the existing book will probably cut, you know, five, ten basis points here or there, but you can't really move too much unless the Fed moves and the new money that comes in generally is at a higher price than the existing book. That's just the nature of the deposit business. So that will depend on where the market is. Like I said, brokered market as a proxy was certainly very heated in March. We'll see where it kind of lands over the course of the next quarter that are remaining the year. But it's, we'll cut where we can, but it's not like there's some wholesale reduction that is still left if the Fed doesn't move. But, but it is our commitment to focus on this. I can't even begin to tell you how much time we spend, you know, and how many painful meetings we have. We torture our people over this. We torture our people and we torture ourselves. Actually, the next meeting is on Friday working through this. And you know, it's, it's like a. Can we go down by three basis points on this account? You know, and if it's a large account, 3 basis points makes a difference. It's a, an account by account, relationship by relationship and pushing hard. It doesn't come by itself, I can assure you of that. Yeah, I know it's not easy, but

the NIM here, I think Tom or Jim, you mentioned securities yield took it on the chin a little bit from the Fed. Rate moves from an earning asset yield perspective, do you think with an absence of rate cut here in the near term, you might see average earning asset yield stabilize or start to turn here? Just curious how you're viewing yields within the market relative to roll off. Thanks. Well, yes, except for competition related to credit spreads. If competition continues to ramp up and you start to see pressure there, that'll be a little pressure on pricing. But we tried to factor that into our guidance. So really dependent if it's worse or better than what we projected. Yes, that'll be also partially impacted by the asset yield mix changes. I mean, the continued rundown of RESI and the continued emphasis on the commercial lending categories will help that. We also have, you know, some commercial real estate credits this year that are, you know, up for repricing this year that were part of an older fixed rate book that we had, you know, loans that were done, you know, seven years ago or whatever, they were done at lower rates. So, you know, we're looking at probably 7 to 8% of the portfolio that was at a fixed rate basis that we think we can reprice. So there's different elements to this that are levers that we think we can pull throughout the year in order to improve, you know, asset yields kind of across the board. And one final question, as you look across the commercial portfolio, any particular segments that are particularly impacted by rising energy or gas costs there? Just curious, as you sort of analyze the portfolio, any segments that sort of jump out as being potentially at risk in the near term? Thanks. Yeah, you know, everything is impacted a bit by it. I mean, we don't have, we're not in sort of the energy lending business or businesses that you would say have a very front end, direct impact from it. But you know, every consumer is impacted by, you know, rising energy prices and to some extent any rise of that drives in food consumption type prices. So, you know, we do not have heavy consumer lending portfolios, you know, kind of, you know, B2C type lending portfolios. We don't have much of that. So we think we're, you know, reasonably insulated from that. But you know, it's going to impact every consumer and that drives 70% of, you know, the economy in terms of consumer expenditures and gdp. So it sort of depends on severity and duration. And duration. Yeah, we're watching it closely, you know, and we'll react quickly if we start to see something concerning, one of those things. If we have, you know, a large, you know, food distribution company, you know, food distribution companies are going to have some level of impact from gas prices and you know, what happens at the consumer if they start to, you know, downsize or trade down in quality of beef or things like that. But those are really difficult to try to assess. Other than watching it credit by credit.

is a kind of below peer loan loss reserve to loans ratio? Well, we look at Moody's primarily the different Moody scenarios and obviously internal views as well overlays. But again, really, when you're comparing our aggregate coverage to others, you have to look at the mix within the portfolio. For example, if you just look at our CNI book, which I talked about is where a lot of the charge off activity has been. I think our coverage ratios are very comparable to peers. You know, we've got a larger portion in our book of resi than some of our peers and the coverage on that tends to be a lot lighter. The performance there is, you know, very good. So you have to look at the sum of parts really to compare it to others. And I think we look much more comparable when you do that. Yep, fair enough.

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