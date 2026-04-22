If You Invested $100 In Aehr Test System Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Aehr Test System (NASDAQ:AEHR) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 39.83% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 52.83%. Currently, Aehr Test System has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion.

Buying $100 In AEHR: If an investor had bought $100 of AEHR stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $6,536.42 today based on a price of $96.50 for AEHR at the time of writing.

Aehr Test System's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.